The Best Sushi Spots in Atlanta

From its decor to its beautifully prepared dishes, Tomo is the epitome of elegance in Atlanta’s sushi scene, so as you might already expect, there are some extremely pricey sushi, sashimi, appetizer, and entree options on its menu. However, don’t let the $28 Akamutsu or the $149 Kobe Ribeye scare you away. Tomo also has plenty of affordable options, including its Sushi-Sashimi (one spicy tuna roll, six nigiri, and twelve sashimi) and Chirashi (eight piece sashimi over a bed of sushi rice) entrees as well as its Squid Ink (fried calamari, shiso, roasted red pepper, asparagus, and squid ink sauce) and House Special (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish, smelt egg, eel, and avocado) Rolls. Regardless of whether you break the bank or ball on a budget, Tomo’s upscale sushi will not disappoint.