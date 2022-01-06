The Best Sushi Spots in Atlanta
From dollar spots to intimate tasting experiences, here’s where you should be ordering ATL sushi.
Let’s face it—you’ve already frequented most of the in-town breweries, had brunch more times than you’d be willing to admit, and tried way too many burgers over the years. But in 2022, it’s time for you to dive head-first into Atlanta’s criminally underrated sushi scene. Grab your chopsticks and prepare to taste some of the best that the city has to offer because these local sushi spots are calling your name.
Brush
We all know sushi is delicious, but it gets less credit for being equally aesthetically pleasing. If you’re interested in going to a restaurant that treats sushi like a work of art, head over to Brush. In addition to its logo literally having a paint stroke incorporated into it, the Decatur restaurant’s menu looks just as good as it tastes. Brush specializes in authentic ramen and chef-driven sushi omakase, and while its ramen, bao, and small plates are definitely worth trying, its 11-, 14-, and 20-course sushi bar experience is the perfect place to get familiar with Brush’s culinary artistry.
Monkey 68
Monkey 68’s specialty is creative and expertly crafted sushi that draws from Chinese, Japanese, and Korean influences. With signature roll names like Gangnam Style, Sex & The City, and She-sho Fresh, ordering at Monkey 68 is almost as fun as enjoying its extensive sushi menu and custom cocktails. Plus, if you can’t figure out which drink you want to pair with your sushi, you can be a little spontaneous and choose whichever cocktail corresponds with your Chinese zodiac sign.
Bottle Rocket
While it used to be the go-to spot for date-friendly sushi-making classes prior to the pandemic, Bottle Rocket remains a highlight in Atlanta’s casual sushi scene. Fresh off its 10-year anniversary in 2021, Bottle Rocket is one of the only places in the city where you can catch a game, grab a beer, and indulge in some seriously good sushi.
Ru San's
Going out for sushi can get pretty expensive at times, but if you’re down for an affordable sushi restaurant with a neighborhood feel, you have to visit Ru Sans. Home of Atlanta’s best dollar sushi menu, the Caroline Street Ru Sans location offers plenty of one-dollar, two-dollar, and three/dollar rolls. If you want to expand your sushi palette without fully emptying your pockets, Ru Sans is the place to go.
Poke Burri
While traditional sushi restaurants are always appreciated, Poke Burri’s unconventional takes on the classic Japanese dish make it one of the most important sushi spots in Atlanta. Instead of your typical roll, you can chow down on a sushi burrito or a sushi donut, and if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can also order a sushi pizza, sushi corndog, or a sushi sandwich from the secret menu. Regardless of what you choose from Poke Burri, you’ll find that its sushi is top-tier in whatever form it takes.
FūDO
Sharing sushi with your friends or your significant other is always a good move, and FūDO, pronounced “food-oh,” is the perfect place to share some mixed Asian plates and grab a couple of drinks. The stylish eatery currently boasts 50 popular culture-inspired sushi rolls—we’re talking Euphoria, Hunger Games, Pokémon, BLACKPINK, and Avengers: Endgame Rolls, among so many others—and it’s also a great spot to try cone-shaped hand rolls for the first time, too. Plus if you’re a fan of sake, FūDO also boasts an impressive sake reserve, including Kiminoi Emperor's Well, Hakkaisan Yukimuro, Dassai 23, Kikusui Kuramitsu, and Born Yume Wa Masayume.
Sushiology
Words with the “-ology” suffix typically bring back stressful high school or college memories, but Sushiology is different. The OTP restaurant—which specializes in sushi, sashimi, and unique tacos with non-traditional ingredients and in-house sauces—is so incredible that you won’t even realize that it’s schooling your taste buds on all the sushi possibilities that you never thought of. Don’t hesitate to dive into Sushiology’s signature maki options like the Sake Aioli (asparagus, red onions, krab salad, salmon, garlic aioli crema, white truffle oil, negi) or the Kraken Kraken (calamari tempura, jalapenos, kaiware, tuna, shichimi, sriracha, wasabi aioli, kabayaki), and of course, you can enjoy the classics too, from California and Philly Rolls to Rainbow and Crunchy Crab Rolls.
Tomo
From its decor to its beautifully prepared dishes, Tomo is the epitome of elegance in Atlanta’s sushi scene, so as you might already expect, there are some extremely pricey sushi, sashimi, appetizer, and entree options on its menu. However, don’t let the $28 Akamutsu or the $149 Kobe Ribeye scare you away. Tomo also has plenty of affordable options, including its Sushi-Sashimi (one spicy tuna roll, six nigiri, and twelve sashimi) and Chirashi (eight piece sashimi over a bed of sushi rice) entrees as well as its Squid Ink (fried calamari, shiso, roasted red pepper, asparagus, and squid ink sauce) and House Special (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish, smelt egg, eel, and avocado) Rolls. Regardless of whether you break the bank or ball on a budget, Tomo’s upscale sushi will not disappoint.
Sushi Hayakawa
Many of Atlanta’s most beloved sushi eateries found their niche by bringing creativity and innovation to the popular Japanese dish, but Sushi Hayakawa prides itself in serving some of the finest traditional sushi in the city. The calm and intimate restaurant is even modeled after sushi shops in Japan, which makes its multi-course Honkaku Omakase experience—which is personally served by Chef Atsushi Hayakawa and limited to just four guests each night—even more special. Reservations release on Sundays, so don’t waste any time when securing yours.
The One Sushi +
Last but not least, there’s The One Sushi+, an industrial sushi restaurant whose chief focus is quality. Upon looking at the menu, you’ll quickly notice that the prices reflect that, but after your first sushi appetizer—whether it’s the Yellowtail Jalapeno Shots or the Cucumber Lollipop—you’ll undoubtedly appreciate The One’s quality ingredients and authentic flavors. For the main course, you can let the chef lead the way with one of the restaurant’s chef’s choice platters, which come with either six pieces of nigiri, 18 pieces of sashimi, or a combination of the aforementioned options.