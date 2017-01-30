Kevin Gillespie Was Destined From Birth to Be Atlanta's Culinary Hero

Thanks to those marks, the young Scotsman got special, sometimes strangely grown-up treatment throughout his childhood. For starters, Granny Geneva put black coffee in his baby bottle, because that’s what Pa drank. When he could hold a mug, Gillespie continued the coffee habit, and “nobody ever bothered to hand me the milk or sugar like most of the other kids,” he says (he was never a good sleeper anyway). At his grandmother's dinners, he got first dibs on the most succulent pork chop and fluffiest wedge of cornbread.

Granny Geneva also granted him recipes. Starting around age 7, he learned to make Southern standards like smoky greens, whipped sweet potatoes, and cornmeal-crusted catfish while his cousins played in the sun. Being a favored child had its burdens, too. It fueled fights with his sister and cousins. His working-class family in Locust Grove, Georgia, pressured him to make straight A’s and get a science degree from a top university. “Attention was put on me to be the one who broke the cycle of poverty,” he says. He applied to Ivy League schools but subtly sabotaged himself by leaving out a required essay here, a letter of recommendation there. He had his sights on the riskier path of cooking.