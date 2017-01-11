Everything You Need To Eat In Atlanta That You Can't Get Anywhere Else

“Ms.” Ann Price, the chef behind the burger, was as famous for her grill skills as she was for kicking people out of her line for anything from swearing to cutting in front of someone. She passed away in April 2015, but her legacy remains in the shacky restaurant on Atlanta’s eclectic and energetic Eastside. You’re likely to wait a while in a pretty zero-frills environment, but you’re unlikely to leave dissatisfied once you experience the double-bacon chili cheeseburger that was once named America’s best burger by The Wall Street Journal in 2007. There’s not much in the way things to do near Ann’s -- the pilgrimage says a lot about how good the burgers are -- but you’re not far from a few great neighborhoods, like Little Five Points, known for its eclectic boho vibe with vintage clothing stores like Rag-O-Rama, record stores like Mood’s Music, coffee shops, and Crystal Blue, a new-age shop where you can buy stones to help center yourself after having the best burger of your life.

