From Iran to Le Cordon Bleu, This Atlanta Chef Brings Her Passion Project to Buckhead

Growing up on her family’s saffron farm in Iran, chef Forough Vakili didn’t realize there was any other way to eat besides using what’s around you. Her fondest food memories revolve around picking saffron flowers with her parents at dawn and celebrating Iranian festivals and holidays, like Nowruz (or Persian New Year) when her mother made exquisite gingersnap cookies in the tandoor oven.

“You or your next door neighbors grew things for your own consumption,” says Vakili, who came to the United States at 16. “My whole perception of food was that you ate within a 100-mile radius, and I didn’t realize what an amazing thing that was until I moved here.”

With a fierce dedication to offering locally sourced food as her guiding principle, Vakili is set to debut Le Bon Nosh (“the good bite”), a café and market in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood at the end of April. The vast 6,300-square-foot space—delayed from originally opening last summer due to the pandemic—will encompass a bakery and barista station, natural wine bar, dining room, and open-display kitchen at its center.

Yet her journey to becoming a culinary entrepreneur was hardly linear. To respect her family’s expectations of higher education, Vakili earned a chemical engineering degree from Georgia Tech. After two unsatisfying years in the field, it was a chance perusal of the Le Cordon Bleu website that led her to consider a career in food. With encouragement from her husband, Vakili set off to Paris for a year.

“It wasn’t until I was in Paris that I was able to reconnect with myself again,” she recalls. “Coming from Iran to America, it’s such a big difference culturally and then going to Paris, and that slower pace of life, that true appreciation for food, it awakened that part of me again.”

Every Sunday, she would head to Marché Raspail, a nearby organic farmers’ market to buy fresh ingredients for a weekend breakfast. “I would come home and make myself this spread, just take it all in, and kind of daydream about what’s to come. Now looking back, that was genuinely the start of Le Bon Nosh,” says Vakili, who created the business plan as far back as 2013.

