For the Hsu Siblings, Lunar New Year Means Lion Dances, Long Noodles, and Even KFC

Decades before Howard and Anita Hsu owned Sweet Auburn Barbecue and their brother, Ron, was the chef-owner of Lazy Betty, they were just three kids growing up in their parents’ Henry County Chinese restaurants. Little did they know, they’d one day be running some of the most critically acclaimed restaurants in the country.

But as the children of Malaysian immigrants, there was one holiday celebration even more epic for the Hsu siblings than Christmas: Lunar New Year.

Anita’s earliest Lunar New Year memory is of lion dances at her parents’ restaurant, Hunan Village. “It usually consisted of my cousins and uncles performing in it,” she remembers. “Even some of the non-family members of the staff would be drummers.” Hunan Village was the only Chinese restaurant in Griffin at the time, so it was

the