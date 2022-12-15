Isla & Co. Opens Its First Atlanta Location

The wait is over. On Thursday, December 8, Isla & Co. officially opened its doors to the city of Atlanta. This Buckhead restaurant from NYC-based Parched Hospitality Group has brunch, a unique variety of coffee, cocktails, and dinner, mixing Australian-inspired cuisine with the flavors of Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean and seating up to 110 people in its intimate, greenery-forward dining room, front bar, and cozy outdoor patio.

“Atlanta has an amazing culinary and bar scene, and we are so excited for Isla & Co. to become a part of that hospitality community and to bring our culture to the city,” says PHG president and co-owner, David Orr. “We wanted to find a neighborhood that would embrace the Australian experience and where we would feel at home delivering it, and Buckhead gave us just what we were looking for. With a second lease just signed in the Midtown neighborhood, Isla & Co. is looking forward to making our home in Atlanta and growing our presence in the years to come.”

Helmed by executive chef Matthew Foley and local Atlanta chef Kate Huang, the menu features excellent cuts of meat paired with bright flavors, alongside vegetable-focused dishes filled with fresh, local produce. In another nod to Australian café culture, a carefully curated specialty coffee program features PHG coffee brand Hole In The Wall with two signature house blends originating from the Americas and Ethiopia.

For the brunch enthusiasts out there, breakfast is served until 4 pm, with menu options such as the Brekkie Roll, Brioche French Toast, or the Sambal Scramble, which is soft-beaten eggs, a house-made chili sambal sauce, green harissa, and parmesan with sourdough and choice of bacon or avocado. Lunch is spearheaded by Fish & Chips, and the dinner list includes the Braised Lamb Shoulder, Spicy Thai Green Curry, or the sharable oysters for the table.