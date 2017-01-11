Ludacris Brings His Long-Awaited Chicken and Beer to Atlanta's Airport

The man known as Ludacris to the world (but whom real ATliens will forever call “Chris Lova Lova”) has put his money where his mouf is by finally opening his long-announced Chicken & Beer restaurant in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Concourse D near gate D5. The concept is named after Luda’s multi-platinum third album, which featured tantalizing tracks like “Splash Waterfalls.”

Whatever the sound selection brings, the menu is Southern to the core, with main plates like a two-piece fried chicken dish that’s complemented with a molasses biscuit and two sides (corn edamame succotash, rosemary garlic tater tots, and more). There are apps like crawfish and corn fritters, smoked bacon shrimp and cheddar grits, and Cajun boiled peanut hummus. And how could we forget bovine-based meals like stout-braised beef cheeks (one wonders if they can clap), and pan-fried steak -- which at $25 is the menu’s most expensive item.