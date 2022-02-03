The 12 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in Atlanta
For white tablecloths or just the right vibe, these are your best bets for a dinner date in Atlanta.
One of the most famously inaccurate sayings is “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”—because amazing food can do wonders for a relationship, regardless of what genders are involved. That’s probably why dinner dates are still one of the best dates of all time, and luckily for all of us Atlantans, the city is packed with spectacular restaurants and romantic eateries. The only problem is figuring out which one is the perfect one for you and your date. So whether you’re looking to rekindle an old flame, embark on a first date, or just have a special meal with the love of your life, here is your guide to the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta.
Nine Mile Station
There’s no better way to elevate your romance than by physically ascending to Nine Mile Station, one of Atlanta’s highest restaurants. Nestled atop Ponce City Market, Nine Mile Station offers a breathtaking view of the city skyline, and its dimly lit ambiance makes the dining experience feel even more intimate. From Valentine’s Day to anniversaries, Nine Mile Station also has a knack for celebrating love in the most spectacular way possible—all while delivering unbelievably great dishes like the Scottish Salmon, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, and the Sesame Crusted Tuna.
Joy Cafe
Picture yourself and your date sipping specialty craft cocktails while a nice summer breeze and live jazz float throughout the air. That’s Joy Cafe—one of the coziest, yet most romantic restaurants in Midtown. Whether you make a dinner reservation out on the patio during its summer jazz event series or stop in year-round for a quaint meal indoors, Joy Cafe has all the intimacy and great food options that you could ask for. Plus, you can practically feel all the love that Joy and Jon—aka the wife-and-husband duo behind Joy Cafe—have put into the place.
Cooks & Soldiers
There’s not a bad seat or a bad server within the walls of Cooks & Soldiers, which is why the West Midtown restaurant’s vibe is simply immaculate. While the Spanish- and French-inspired basque cuisine alone is enough to make guests blush, Cooks & Soldiers has an inimitable romantic flair thanks to its low lighting and modern, yet warm decor.
Atlas
Atlas is perfect for a couple looking to dine in the lap of luxury. The space in the St. Regis Hotel is tastefully appointed with rich green and caramel hues and dim lighting with a serious vibe. Enjoy the tasting menu (although a la carte is available) while indulging in a visual feast of artwork from the Lewis Collection that includes Picasso, Chagall, and Monet.
Spring
Spring, located off of Marietta Square (about 30 minutes north of Downtown Atlanta), is intimate without much flair. But it doesn’t get much more romantic than sharing an order of the foie gras torchon and a couple of Brian So’s elegantly crafted seasonal dishes. Reservations are highly recommended for this cozy spot.
Lyla Lila
With cozy enclaves and dazzling views of Peachtree Street, Lyla Lila is a lovely spot to snuggle up. Order a plate of the duck lasagna, a few glasses of wine, and save room for the tiramisu. Lyla Lila happens to be across the street from the Fox Theatre making an excellent pre or post-theater bite.
Canoe
Canoe is a go-to spot for couples celebrating an occasion. Whether you and your date are celebrating something specific or just want a nice meal in a restaurant reminiscent of a hunting lodge, Canoe is a worthy destination. Go when it’s still light outside (or even in the twilight) to enjoy a stroll through their garden to the river. Carnivores: Don’t miss the exotic game on the menu, like the peppercorn crusted kangaroo loin.
Julianna's Coffee & Crepes
Who says romance is only for the evening? If you and your honey find yourselves craving a breakfast date, head to Julianna’s Coffee & Crepes. The quint cafe is found on a side street off of Inman Park’s main drag. The European vibes are strong with an ivy-covered exterior, interior stone walls, and a small open kitchen to watch them make their Hungarian crepes. You can’t go wrong with sweet or savory, but why not order one of each and share?
Marcel
Marcel is dark and moody and, sometimes, that’s just what you need for date night. Ford Fry’s steakhouse serves classic fare with seasonal sides, and a deep wine list is stacked with interesting choices from around the world. Is there a dessert more romantic than a baked Alaska set aflame table-side? Probably not, which is why you have to order it if you really want to impress your date.
Babette's Cafe
Serving up European eats, Babette’s is approachable in both setting and price. The converted cottage is a quaint departure from the cool minimalism that so many new restaurants channel. The dishes here fit the setting with an emphasis on rustic dishes like roasted meats and cassoulet.
By George
Did we include By George, a French restaurant on the ground floor of the recently opened Candler Hotel, just so we’d have an excuse to pepper in some French? Maybe. But, Hugh Acheson’s By George is ridiculously chic with glamorous Art Deco architecture and floor-to-ceiling windows, candlelit tables, and cozy booths. Nothing says l’amour like sharing a plate of steak tartare or escargot on toast. And, since it is in the Candler Hotel, you can stretch the evening into a romantic staycation.
Lia Picard is an Atlanta-based journalist writing about food, travel, and a variety of other topics. Her work appears in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wine Enthusiast, and CNN Travel.