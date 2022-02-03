The 12 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in Atlanta

One of the most famously inaccurate sayings is “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”—because amazing food can do wonders for a relationship, regardless of what genders are involved. That’s probably why dinner dates are still one of the best dates of all time, and luckily for all of us Atlantans, the city is packed with spectacular restaurants and romantic eateries. The only problem is figuring out which one is the perfect one for you and your date. So whether you’re looking to rekindle an old flame, embark on a first date, or just have a special meal with the love of your life, here is your guide to the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta.