Atlanta’s Coolest Supper Club Is Hidden Inside a Ceramics Studio

For the last several years, Zach Meloy has been honing two distinct crafts. During five years at the helm of the now-shuttered restaurant Better Half, he quickly became one of Atlanta’s most celebrated chefs. But what most diners didn’t know is that Meloy holds a degree in ceramics and has been crafting dishware on the side for years.

Now he’s combining both passions at Dirt Church Ceramics, a ceramics studio with an underground supper club that he opened in Upper Westside this year. During the biweekly Mug of the Month Club dinners, five courses crafted by Meloy in an off-site kitchen are served in ceramic dinnerware made right here in his studio.

“I tried to be a little more intentional,” Meloy says. “[And during the pandemic] I had this idea for a ceramics studio where I can still feed people.”

Throughout his career, Meloy’s goal has always been to add a human touch to the dining experience—and that intention is especially evident in the dinner series where plates have his thumb prints in the molding and imperfect edges on bespoke bowls are a reminder that each piece is handmade.

When guests arrive at Dirt Church Ceramics in an unassuming, unmarked building, they’re welcomed with a cocktail in a handmade cup that is theirs to take home. The cozy salon and studio space plays lo-hi hip-hop to set the mood, but the long, candle-lit table set for 16 doesn’t need much help in that department.