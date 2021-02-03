Pinky Cole Is Revolutionizing Veganism For Black Atlanta

A voice booms over the loudspeaker: “We have another viiiiirgin in the house!” People cheer, music thumps with exuberance, and the mood is light thanks to every staff member pulling double duty as cheerleaders—even with masks on. You could easily forget it’s a rainy Thursday afternoon outside of Slutty Vegan in the Westview neighborhood of Atlanta, where a huge line snakes down the street. Everyone is waiting to order one of the hottest burgers in town made by Aisha “Pinky” Cole.



Lines form early at the first location of Slutty Vegan, which opened two years ago. Coming here is as much about standing in line as it is about the burgers made with Impossible plant-based protein. The Westview and Old Fourth Ward locations are takeout-only (the one in Jonesboro is takeout-only for now, but has seating), and people have reported waiting in line for hours. That’s why, Cole says, it’s so important for the experience to be fun.

“I want it to feel like a family reunion,” she says. “I want you to like the most important person when you walk in the building. And when you walk in the building and you get such an amazing experience, by the time you eat the food, you don't even realize that you just had a vegan burger and no animal was compromised.”



The patty is thin with a crisp exterior, and the bun is a fluffy, slightly sweet Hawaiian roll. But what really sells the package are the toppings. This version had American “cheese,” caramelized onions, jalapeños, and “slutty” sauce (think spicy mayo).

“We have a saying as vegans that ‘the secret’s in the sauce,’” Cole says with a laugh. She played around with a couple different combinations with a vegan mayo base before she found the ideal flavor—and her businesses’ namesake. “People went crazy. So every single burger has a special sauce on it. We call it a secret sauce.”