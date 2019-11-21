Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Atlanta

Perhaps it’s because Thanksgiving is coming later in the month, but this year many of us here in Atlanta didn’t make plans until, well, right now. Good news: Atlanta's best restaurants are always thinking about feeding you, and more places than you might think will be open on November 28 and serving dinners that sound almost good enough to cancel those travel plans to visit family. While not all of the restaurants below require advance ticket purchase or reservations, you might want to go ahead and set yourself up with a table just in case.
Apron
Hapeville
You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to have a Friendsgiving feast at the Kimpton Overland Hotel’s main floor restaurant. From now until November 30 you can dine from a special menu from 5-11pm with main courses like Szechuan spiced duck breast, and ratatouille-stuffed turkey roulade. Thanksgiving Day will have expanded hours that include breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they’ll also have Campfire & Cocktails, a patio event where you’ll go out and roast/eat s’mores at one of three fire pits while enjoying special fall-centric adult beverages.
Cost: $30 - $40; reservations not required
Bogartz Food Artz
Sandy Springs
Chef Bruce Bogartz is preparing a bountiful family-style Thanksgiving feast, with a first course that could be raw/grilled oysters or burnt brisket ends, then a salad (caesar or apple and butternut squash), turkey, roast beef, and house-smoked salmon as your entree, and dessert choices like pumpkin bread pudding. You even get one refill on your main course and sides, with additional refills available for purchase. Here’s the whole menu.
Cost: $35 per person; email for reservations: scott@bogartzfoodartz.com
Davio’s
Buckhead
You’ll eat free-range organic Vermont Turkey, and get a slew of sides, such as Yukon Gold creamed potatoes, crisp blood orange Brussels sprouts, mac & cheese, herbed cornbread and more, plus there’ll be several desserts, from pumpkin pie with whipped creme fraiche to a gluten-free chocolate hazelnut tart. They’ve even got a “tomorrow’s turkey sandwich” you can take home. It begins at 11am; ends at 8pm.
Cost: $65 for dinner, $12 for dessert, $13 for the to-go sandwich; make reservations online
Hudson Grille
Midtown, Downtown, Sandy Springs, Tucker, Kennesaw, Brookhaven
Watch Thanksgiving football and eat a traditional-ish meal at any of Hudson Grille’s locations around the city. The menu will include roasted rosemary turkey breast with orange-cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, and turkey gravy, mac & cheese, and a warm dinner roll for less than $20. You can also do a brown-sugar-glazed ham version with honey-braised carrots and scalloped potatoes for the same price, and add baked apple crisp with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream, or a pumpkin cheesecake with gingersnap and pecan crust, if you want.
Cost: $16.95 for dinner; $6.95 for dessert. No reservations required.
Southern Art
Buckhead
Have brunch on Thanksgiving Day at Art Smith’s southern eatery, where there’ll be three seatings (10am, 12:30pm, and 3pm), each featuring a mix of brunch classics and Thanksgiving family faves, available at carving stations, a seafood bar, a pastry setup, and other areas of the restaurant, and there’ll be live holiday music while you eat.
Cost: $105 per adult, not including tax and gratuity. Buy tickets online.
South City Kitchen
Midtown, Vinings, Buckhead, Alpharetta
Beginning at 11am and ending at 8pm you cat eat a three-course prix fixe at SCK with lots of options. You have 10 choices on your first course, including she-crab soup, fried green tomatoes, pan-seared scallops and more, then pick from one of nine entrees, from familiar (roast turkey breast with cornbread stuffing) to fancied up seafood (duck confit with Sea Island red pea cassoulet; pan-roasted redfish with grilled eggplant and rapini).
Cost: $60 per person; make reservations online at individual locations
Tiny Lou’s
Poncey Highland
Thanksgiving dinner at Tiny Lou’s will feature a prix-fixe menu of Turkey Day classics with a “French twist.” Dinner is available 3-8:30pm.
Cost: A la carte prix fixe; make reservations online.
Le Bilboquet
Buckhead
The hours for LB’s Thanksgiving prix fixe will be noon to 8pm, and at 5pm there’ll be seating at a communal table for those who want to follow the spirit of the holiday feast. On your plate will be your choice of starters like chestnut soup with foie gras and crostini, entrees including the roasted turkey with upscale traditional sides, or Cajun chicken with fries, striped bass with rapini and cauliflower, or braised short rib. Dessert options range from a cheese plate to chocolate mousse. Here’s the full menu.
Cost: $75 per person; make reservations online
The Highlander
Midtown
Turkey, dressing and “all those things like that” (according to a server) will be available at the beloved hard-rocking, game-room-having punk/metalhead dive bar next to Landmark Theater, making it a great option for a pre-Thanksgiving-movie-night meal.
Cost: $25 per person; no reservations required
The Sun Dial
Downtown
Get a panoramic view of the city while dining on a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu available from 11:30am to 8pm. It’s got the traditional setup, but fancier: think roasted turkey with buttermilk whipped potatoes, garlic green beans, and apple-sage stuffing, or you can have restaurant favorites if you want to switch it up. Either way, end with bourbon pecan pie.
Cost: $85 per person; make reservations online
The Capital Grille
Buckhead
For one day and at one price you’ll get a pre-selected fill of holiday classics, including slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, shareable mashed potatoes (this year they’ve also added a sweet potato version), and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. You can also opt for a chef’s selected fresh fish, served with Parmesan polenta, shiitakes, and asparagus in beurre monte sauce mixed with chive oil.
Cost: $43 per person; make reservations online
