'Slutty Vegan' Chef Pinky Cole Is Taking Over Atlanta & NYC Shake Shacks This Week

Earlier this year, Shake Shack announced a series of localized chef collaborations in cities throughout the nation. The partnerships, part of a project called "Now Serving," allow prominent chefs to put their own flair on Shake Shack's menu and serve it to their community for one or two days only. It's not only fun, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity of the chef's choosing.

Last month, James Beard-winning chef Chris Shepherd kicked the series off by selling his Southern Smoke Chicken sandwich to Houstonians to raise money for hospitality workers in the area. Now, vegan restaurateur Pinky Cole gets her moment in the spotlight to spread a meat-free agenda in not one, but two American cities.

Pinky Cole is an Atlanta-based restaurateur best known for her plant-based burger venture, Slutty Vegan. Before that, though, she was a New Yorker, serving Jamaican food at her successful Harlem restaurant, Pinky's.

Because Cole has played a significant role in the Atlanta and Harlem food scenes, Shake Shack will be offering her limited-time "SluttyShack" burger to both communities this week.

The SluttyShack comes with a Shake Shack veggie patty, Pinky's secret Slut Dust, lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch, and vegan mayo. It's served on Slutty Vegan's signature toasted Hawaiian bun with a price tag of $8.49.

