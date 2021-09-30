Tre Vele Is Atlanta's Must-Try New Italian Spot

Courtesy of Tre Vele

Sandy Springs has a new Italian restaurant with the opening of Tre Vele. Located in the former Three Sheets space off Sandy Springs Circle, Tre Vele is the brainchild of the people behind Mission + Market, chef Ian Winslade and brothers Ryan and Jonathan Akly.

The Akly brothers (who owned Three Sheets) and Winslade had tossed around a few ideas of what could go in the space and ultimately landed on Italian. “Not inconsequentially because a chef that I'd worked with previously, who expressed an interest in working with me again, was born and raised in Florence,” says Winslade. “So it made sense to build an Italian concept and have him helm it.”

That chef is Giancarlo Ruiz who formerly worked at Storico Fresco. The menu at Tre Vele is a collaboration between him and Winslade who made sure that “what we were building was something that was different enough from anybody else around us.” Highlights on the menu include the fresh pasta program. “We have a shop in the corner of our retail area and every morning we make fresh extruded pasta, fresh rolled pasta, fresh filled pasta. And so that little piece of it I think is really important and is really special,” says Winslade. Ruiz is also an expert at braising, says Winslade, so plan to try his sugos made with proteins like lamb and oxtail.

Before opening Tre Vele, the restaurant had to be converted from the lounge aesthetic of Three Sheets to an upscale setting worthy of these Italian dishes. Tony Akly, Ryan and Jonathan’s dad and founder of Restaurant Consulting Group, led the re-design and created a space that’s warm yet modern with punchy green chairs and white brick walls.

About that shop—it opens at 8 am so people can stop by and purchase a cup of espresso (they use Illy) and grab a breakfast treat. While you’re at it, buy some pasta and salad for dinner that night, too. "We sort of want to be an amenity to the neighborhood in that regard, where people can come by in the morning, get a coffee, maybe buy themselves something to make for dinner later,” says Winslade. “In the morning, you sit outside or you can get it to go if you need to go to work. So I think it's a great amenity and the only other coffee place between us and 285 is Starbucks, so we want to be something just different to the run of the mill, if you like.”

