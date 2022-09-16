A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks

Food truck parks are one of Austin’s signatures, right up there with excellent live music, beautiful walking trails, and less-than-stellar traffic lanes. As the fall heads our way, and the weather gets ever so slightly cooler, now more than ever is the time for some blissful outdoor dining.

The best part of food truck parks is the variety they offer. We’ve all been in a conversation or two where you and your friends simply can not decide where to go. Someone wants tacos, sandwiches, or fried chicken. Others can’t choose between barbecue, breakfast tacos, or perhaps some vegan cuisine. Well, food parks can have you covered all in one go. Maybe you woke up late and want breakfast or brunch, but your partner is ready for lunch or dinner. Again, you’re good. Hit up most of these lovely food truck parks, and the problem is solved.

Food truck parks simply have a lot to offer, from venues with mouth-watering chicken wings to satisfyingly sweet donuts—here’s our guide to the best food truck parks in Austin.