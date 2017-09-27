A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks

related The Best Austin Restaurants for When You Need to Eat Healthy

Spider House Food Trailers & Village North Campus You’ll find food trucks scattered throughout the Spider House property. Syriano Shawarma offers enormous portions of tasty kosher shawarma, falafel wraps, and vegan options, while 100% plant-based Mexican street food truck Cool Beans (tucked behind Spider House Cafe) has hands-down the best vegan tacos in Austin, all of which arrive on warm, homemade corn or flour tortillas. And then there’s Arlo’s: Whether you're vegan or not, Arlo’s stoner fare (in the form of burgers, taco, fries, and tots) is arguably some of the best-tasting vegan food you'll find anywhere.



Must-try foods: Arlo’s Bac'n Cheeze Burger ($8), house-made soy-free/gluten-free patty stacked with house-made seitan “bac'n”, melted “cheeze,” and all the standard veggies; Cool Beans’ plant-based Warrior taco ($3.75) with homemade “chorizo,” potatoes, pickled red onion, and cilantro on a warm homemade flour tortilla, and its sweet, organic street corn ($4), mixed with homemade vegan lime mayo, chilito spice, and a squeeze of lime.

East Riverside Food Trucks East Riverside South Shore District Right around the corner from the sprawling South Shore residences, you’ll find Callejeros and Rosita’s Al Pastor both serving Mexican street food in the form of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos filled with flavorful asada, carnitas, al pastor, and more, topped with fresh salsas. Churro Co.’s highly photogenic churros are fried to crispy-on-the-outside-and-soft-on-the-inside perfection, and Cow Bells’ classic, homestyle burgers feature the perfect ratio of meat to crisp veggies.



Must-try foods: Cow Bells’ Archetype Burger ($6.25) dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion; Churro Co.’s Campfire Churro ($4.50) tossed in graham cracker sugar, and topped with Mexican chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and torched marshmallows.

The Midway Food Park South Capital of Texas Hwy West Austin’s Midway Food Park is one of the most modest in terms of selection, but it’s still a solid weekend option for friends and families (thanks to the on-site playground) to gather; the music lineup changes regularly, and you can bring your own beer, too. Grab a Maine-style lobster roll at Dock & Roll, vegan jackfruit tacos at Revolution Vegan Kitchen, or (our favorite) Lebanese fare like shawarma, kebabs, and falafel from Beirut.



Must-try foods: Beirut’s shawarma fries ($8), crispy fries topped with marinated beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley, and tahini sauce; Dock & Roll’s The Maine Event ($18), freshly-picked Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat served chilled with Dock & Roll’s special house mayo and chive served on a split-top roll. If you wanna get crazy, add Dock & Roll’s fiery habanero “truth” sauce.

South Austin Trailer Park & Eatery South First & Gibson Located across the street from El Mercado, this food trailer park is where you’ll find Torchy’s OG trailer for creative tacos, Conscious Cravings for vegetarian food that doesn’t skimp on flavor (or portion size), and Holy Cacao for all things chocolate. BYOB is totally OK here, and there is plenty of indoor seating for when the heat is especially brutal (aka summer). If you’re up for a stroll, check out Mellizoz Tacos for delicious tempura shrimp tacos, and Regal Ravioli for brisket ravioli (limited availability) just a block south from this lot.



Must-try foods: Conscious Cravings’ best-selling baked rosemary fries ($2.79), and its huge, spicy chickpea wrap ($6.69) with chickpeas simmered in Indian spices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and green sauce all tucked into a tortilla; Torchy’s Trailer Park taco ($3.75), with fried chicken, green chilies, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese served on a flour tortilla with poblano sauce, and the chile queso and chips ($5.25), homemade chips with green chile queso topped off with guacamole, queso fresco, cilantro, and fiery “diablo” hot sauce.

Mueller Trailer Eats Mueller The Mueller Trailer Eats food park is easy to find -- just look for the historic Browning Hangar, the structure that serves as a landmark for the former Robert Mueller Municipal Airport. One of Austin’s favorite trucks, mmmpanadas, can be found here serving fresh baked (sweet and savory) empanadas alongside The Stonehouse Woodfire Grill, which has a surprisingly extensive menu of grilled burgers, toasted sandwiches, pitas, and kebabs, as well as options for kiddos. Or, try Booty Locos’ authentic Mexican tinga tacos (shredded meat marinated in tomato sauce, chipotle, and spices), Conscious Cravings’ mouth-watering vegan wraps, or Gravy’s fluffy biscuits and (you guessed it) gravy.



Must-try foods: Gravy’s Deep South ($6.50), a buttermilk biscuit loaded with a plentiful (to say the least) half pound of pork sausage cream gravy; Booty Locos’ spicy beef tinga tacos (2 for $7.50) topped with red cabbage, peppers, crema, avocado, and queso fresco.

Co-Op Food Court West Campus Students flock to the food truck court found behind the Longhorn co-op for affordable and tasty offerings, including Taiwanese street food at Song La, sweet-and-savory egg rolls from Glory Roll, Ice Scrapers’ Thai ice cream, Jefe’s Street Tacos, and The Gypsy Kit ATX.



Must-try foods: Any of the rolled ice creams ($6) from Ice Scrapers, where you choose the base and mix-ins, the liquid is poured onto a cold surface and scraped into rolls and topped with your choice of cookies, candy, sprinkles, nuts, and fruit; Song La’s crispy Taiwanese-style chicken bites ($6) with Thai basil.

South First Street Food Trucks South First & West Gibson Street Just a block north of the bumpin’ Torchy’s trailer you’ll find a quiet gravel lot that’s home to reliably great Little Thai Food, hard-to-pronounce French crêperie Saperlipopette, and Bombay Dhaba’s comforting Indian cuisine. Be forewarned: Little Thai Food is cash-only!



Must try food: Little Thai Food’s tom kha ($9), tangy, spicy coconut milk soup, and spicy panang curry ($9) served with white rice; Saperlipopette’s simple and elegant La Pompote ($6.50) crepe with caramelized apples, and a (not at all) optional scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Thicket Food Park South First & W Dittmar This collection of food trailers surrounded by shady trees also serves as a neighborhood gathering space, with community gardens, a stage for live events, and even the occasional outdoor yoga class. Level Up serves smoothies and juices from a refitted double-decker bus (with seating up top), My Granny's Kitchen plates stick-to-your-ribs soul food, Revolution Vegan Kitchen puts veggie spins on staples like burgers and tacos, SoCo Burgers gives can't-miss sandwiches an "Argentinian touch," Dragon Delights does killer dim sum, Atia's Kitchen serves authentic Pakistani fare, and Gyros Gr is your Greek go-to.



Must-try food: Beef tip with rice ($7) from My Granny's Kitchen; chicken & basil dumplings ($5 for four) from Dragon Delights; "al pastor" tacos ($3.50) from Revolution Vegan Kitchen.

North Loop Vegan Trailers North Loop This trio of trailers is small but essential to the veggie-inclined community. Bistro Vonish is known for its elevated vegetarian/vegan dishes, The Great Y’all for vegan Asian fusion bar food, and Bananarchy for its over-the-top dipped and coated frozen bananas.



Must try food: You can’t go wrong with the BBQ seitan sandwich ($9) or black garlic bruschetta ($7) from Bistro Vonish; or The Great Y’all’s rangoons ($7) filled with roasted red pepper, green onions, and cashew tofu “cream chz” and jackfruit roll-up ($8) Korean spiced and seared jackfruit with Sriracha sauce, fresh cabbage and carrots, rolled into a scallion pancake.

East Side Food Park East Cesar Chavez 100% plant-based Curcuma anchors this small East Side park, and its Ayurveda-inspired bowls, colorful elixirs, and treats, made with high-quality ingredients, are already Instagram darlings. Eastside Pita has a loyal following for their generous portions of shawarma, pita, hummus, tabouleh and other Mediterranean offerings while one-woman operation The Lucky Belly cooks up homestyle Thai favorites like pad Thai and pad see ew.



Must-try foods: Honestly, these trailers are all winners. Try Curcuma’s activated charcoal black lemonade ($4) or super matcha latte ($4), made with maca, spirulina, chlorella, and house-made organic activated cashew milk; Eastside Pita’s beef shawarma plate ($?) with hummus and pita; and The Lucky Belly’s drunken noodles ($9).