Austin's Best Mexican Restaurants When You Need a Break From Tex-Mex

With the Great Taco War of 2016 in our rearview, we now turn to the more pressing matter: Where can we get some real Mexican food in this city? We’ve got a lot of love for Tex-Mex with its beefy fajitas and bowls of gooey cheese, but sometimes ya gotta branch out and explore regional specialities from the interior of Mexico. With the weather changing, it’s time to warm up with steaming bowls of pozole, tantalizing tinga, tacos al pastor, rich mole, entomatadas, and freshly fried churros. Take a break from your normal order of yellow cheese-smothered ground beef enchiladas and make a run past the border at these nine spots for some of Austin’s best interior Mexican food.

Licha's Cantina East Sixth Licha’s Cantina opened up in the former Papi Tino’s space a couple of years ago, much to the delight of Mexican food aficionados. Masa products are made in-house daily, proteins are slow braised, and dishes reminiscent of the owners’ childhoods grace the menu. Find interior specialities like cazuelita de cochinita pibil, tlacoyo de camarón con mole and sopes de lengua, plus an extensive Tequila and Mezcal selection and an excellent $5 happy hour.

El Naranjo Rainey St Rainey St may be well-known for its fratty Sunday Fundays but El Naranjo’s Oaxacan cuisine is worth braving the jungle. The dinner menu ranges from a weekly ceviche to garnachas istmeñas (sopes topped with beef and oaxacan pasilla slaw), scratch-made moles to tampiqueña. The rich Mexican flavors extend to brunch featuring an array of breakfast dishes (like the cheeky huevos Benedictos) and to their truly creative tequila-heavy (and tasty) cocktail menu. Continue Reading

Sazon South Austin/Bouldin Creek Sazon has long been a staple of the “real Mexican food” community with influences from Puebla, Yucatán, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Mexico City. Two of the most distinctive dishes are chile en nogada (poblano, cinnamon-spiced pork, almonds, raisins, pear, apple, walnut cream sauce) and the Pipian Verde con Pollo (toasted pumpkin seed sauce, poached chicken.) Skip the chicken fajitas elsewhere and treat yo’ self to a fresh lime margarita on the patio here.

Azul Tequila South Lamar and Dry Creek West Though Azul Tequila has some Tex-Mex items on the menu, it would be a mistake to leave them off this list. Pollo Huasteco (achiote chicken with grilled nopales) and their Cabrito Al Maguey (guajillo-marinated goat cooked on maguey leaves) are standouts on an extensive meat-heavy menu. Sunday brunch is no joke either -- the chilaquiles verdes and cafe de olla (and $1 mimosas) are sure to cure what ails you.

Fonda San Miguel Burnet Rd Fonda San Miguel is that kind of place that you walk in and know you’re in for something special. Bright walls, gorgeous talavera, big art, and scrupulous attention to detail -- it’s a spot that has ambiance with a capital “A.” The food and service is always impeccable, even during the madhouse AYCE brunch. Fan favorites are the Calabacitas Rellenos (baked zucchini filled with corn and white cheese), enchiladas de mole poblano, and Camarones en chipotle cream.

Las Palomas Westlake Westlake has good Mexican food? Yes, as it turns out. Las Palomas has been delighting the Lululemon set since 1983 (so, even before Lululemon existed) with their traditional fare. Though they’re best known for fresh seafood dishes like Seafood Veracruzana, the menu is well balanced with something for all tastes. Banderillas, puntas a la Mexicana and chicken mole enchiladas stand out but the monthly and nightly specials get a lot of love. They’re definitely family and gluten-free friendly for those folks looking for an out-of-the-way spot on a Friday night.

Papalote Taco House South Austin and Balcones Unlike our other interior Mexican restaurants, Papalote Taco House is home to a more fast-casual vibe. The spotlight on tacos, tortas, and tostadas makes it an easy lunch or dinner spot. Papalote specializes in unusual offerings like tacos with hongos y epazote (mushrooms with hominy, serranos, epazote, queso fresco), tortas de cauliflower (!!!) and tlacoyos (black bean corn masa cakes stuffed with potato). Each day they have a different specialty item and if you’re there for lunch, take advantage of the under $8 deal.

related The Best Italian Restaurants in Austin

related The 11 Best Dishes in Austin

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs Rosedale You may not think of Mexico when you think of hot dogs... but you’d be wrong. Nestled in the Lo-Burn food trailer park, you’ll find T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs. They’ve introduced an already meat-obsessed city to the heart-stopping bacon-wrapped dogs typically found in Tijuana. Topped with beans, diced onions, tomatoes, mustard, and mayonnaise, this might be the last thing you’ll eat... but you’ll be happy about it.

Grizzelda's Cesar Chavez Breezy beach vibes at Adam Jacob’s second venture will have you thinking more tropical vacay than lively cantina. With a heavy emphasis on tequila and mezcal, the bar menu includes cleverly named cocktails like Bidi Bidi, Bom Bom, and Bad Girl Ri Ri. Look for Tulum-inspired ceviches, puerco pibil (Mexico City) and daily specialties like Cuitlacoche (corn smut) enchiladas. Don your guayabera and enjoy a meal under the watchful gaze of a giant St. Francis statue.

Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Kelly Stocker wasn't born in Austin, but she got here as fast as she could. If you want to follow her adventures around town, find her on Twitter and Instagram.