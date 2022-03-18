The 16 Austin Breakfast Tacos You Need to Try Before You Die

This was an incredibly difficult list to make for one simple reason: It’s hard to find a bad breakfast taco in Austin. And considering just how many options we have, that’s no small feat. On any corner of any street, you’re likely to find a friendly, comforting, potentially life-changing restaurant, food truck, push cart, or converted ambulance (seriously) waiting to kickstart your morning with Texas’ signature breakfast dish.

And yet, even with that across-the-board excellence, there are a handful of breakfast tacos that truly stick with you long after you’ve moved on to lunch and dinner tacos. While you could easily stick to the consistency and ubiquity of big-time favorites like Tacodeli and Torchy’s (which both serve their purposes exceedingly well), it’s well worth your time to hit the streets in search of that perfectly balanced, flavor-bursting most important meal of the day.

To help you on this journey, we narrowed the field down to some of the very best breakfast tacos in all of Bat City. From classic mainstays to up-and-coming, fusion-fueled twists, you certainly have your work cut out for you. And whether you’re into simple egg and cheese or over-the-top creations piled with smoked meats, you’re truly in for something special. Here’s where to find the 16 best breakfast tacos in Austin.