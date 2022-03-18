The 16 Austin Breakfast Tacos You Need to Try Before You Die
Run—don’t walk—to these taquerias, food trucks, and cafes hawking the best tacos in town.
This was an incredibly difficult list to make for one simple reason: It’s hard to find a bad breakfast taco in Austin. And considering just how many options we have, that’s no small feat. On any corner of any street, you’re likely to find a friendly, comforting, potentially life-changing restaurant, food truck, push cart, or converted ambulance (seriously) waiting to kickstart your morning with Texas’ signature breakfast dish.
And yet, even with that across-the-board excellence, there are a handful of breakfast tacos that truly stick with you long after you’ve moved on to lunch and dinner tacos. While you could easily stick to the consistency and ubiquity of big-time favorites like Tacodeli and Torchy’s (which both serve their purposes exceedingly well), it’s well worth your time to hit the streets in search of that perfectly balanced, flavor-bursting most important meal of the day.
To help you on this journey, we narrowed the field down to some of the very best breakfast tacos in all of Bat City. From classic mainstays to up-and-coming, fusion-fueled twists, you certainly have your work cut out for you. And whether you’re into simple egg and cheese or over-the-top creations piled with smoked meats, you’re truly in for something special. Here’s where to find the 16 best breakfast tacos in Austin.
Patika Coffee
On weekdays, Patika’s South Lamar location operates as a hip, bustling coffee shop perfectly suited for WFH-ers who need to step away from the home office. But on weekends, they (literally) unplug the Wi-Fi in an effort to encourage everyone to just, like, chill. Fortunately, whether you’re looking for a relaxing brunch or a place to focus on work, you can do it there alongside their excellent breakfast tacos. Patika offers four different options, and each is reasonably priced and generously filled. You have your pick of red or green salsa, and there are great choices for vegans and meat-eaters alike.
Must-try taco: Sweet Potato, Chorizo, Goat Cheese, and Egg
It might not be the traditional option, but after trying it, you might wonder why not. The flavors are keely orchestrated, and you won’t have to worry about walking away hungry—this thing is absolutely stuffed.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Marcelino Pan y Vino
If you’re looking to experience the pre-development essence of the Eastside, Marcelino’s is it. Though it’s only been under its current name since 2017 (it was originally known as Abbarotes Mexicanos), its Tillery Street storefront has been family-owned and operated since 1987. At Marcelino’s, the breakfast tacos are fairly priced and highly customizable, with any two of your favorite fillings running just $3. You can stop by between 6 am and 12 pm, Monday through Friday (plus 8 am to 11 am on Saturday), but don’t hesitate, since these tacos are known to sell out faster than you can say “migos.”
Must-try taco: Papas Rancheras
It’s tough to stick to just one option with Marcelino’s, but their Papas Rancheras is a clear standout. Pair it with bacon, chorizo, or breakfast sausage, and you won’t regret it.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Al Secreto De La Abuela
In a city that’s growing as fast as Austin, bonafide mom and pop cooking can be somewhat hard to come by. While fusion-based restaurants continue to pop up, traditional homemade Mexican food is still out there, and you’ll find it in spades at El Secreto de Abuela. The menu is massive, and you’ve got a ton of delicious options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Scoop three breakfast tacos for $3.50, and fill them with any of the standard toppings like migas, chorizo, and bacon.
Must-try taco: Egg & Chicharron
You’re in for a treat with these fried pork-stuffed bundles of magic. They’re equal parts crispy and comforting, and you’ll definitely want to do yourself a favor and order more than one at a time.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first serve seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Pueblo Viejo
Pueblo Viejo operates six locations scattered throughout Austin, and each one serves up a wide variety of Mexican favorites. Its Pickle Road food truck is tucked into the patio at Cosmic Coffee & Beer Garden alongside Leroy & Lewis BBQ and Tommy Want Wingy, so you could conceivably spend an entire day there eating and drinking in perfect harmony (would recommend). The breakfast menu is amazing, and offers some unique twists on classic breakfast tacos, plus the option to build your own from a slew of toppings like elote and chicharron.
Must-try taco: Taco Bueno
Bueno is absolutely right. This beauty is filled with standbys like potato, chorizo, egg, and cheese, but there’s something to be said for perfecting simplicity. Also, if you’re looking to spice things up, don’t be afraid to grab a side of the fiery orange ghost habanero salsa for your dipping pleasure.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and GrubHub.
Taco Flats
When owner Simon Madera resurrected Taco Flats—which shuttered in the early '80s—its brand went from landmark dive serving cheap beer and a 99-cent plate of taco meat and fixings (aptly named the “Hobo Plate”) to a vibrant neighborhood eatery on Burnet Road. In place of vagrant-inspired fare, Taco Flats now offers a mezcal- and tequila-focused cocktail program and a from-scratch menu of (mostly) tacos and appetizers inspired by Simon’s Rio Grande Valley upbringing. The restaurant’s breakfast tacos, served starting at 11 am, are a highlight thanks to handmade corn and flour tortillas plus fresh ingredients like Vital Farm organic eggs, and the Michelada Ojo Rojo is hands-down the best of its kind in Austin. More recently, East Sixth Tejano bar Kellee’s Place was purchased by Madera and transformed into La Holly Cantina, home to the Taco Flats Airstream, DeeDee, and an icehouse that caters to both newly initiated Eastsiders and the original patrons who kept Kellee’s alive all those years.
Must-try taco: Chilaquiles DF
Chilaquiles, the cousin to migas, are fried tortillas quickly simmered in salsa then topped with a fried egg. Taco Flats’ Chilaquiles DF are topped with grilled jalapeños, crema fresca, cilantro, and queso fresco. What’s not to love?
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Grubhub
Vaquero Taquero
Brothers Miguel and Dani Cobos have come a long way since the inception of Vaquero Taquero, a road littered with strange turns like raising funds by trimming weed in California, fatal acid trips, living in a van, zig-zagging the border while doing taco research, and dealings with a real-deal trompo con man. And while the juicy al pastor sliced from an enormous trompo is the best in Austin, it’s hard to resist the simple goodness of their breakfast tacos, made with handmade corn and flour tortillas. Miguel and Dani started out with a modified push-cart, upgraded to a food truck in 2017, and now run two brick-and-mortar locations in North University and on Dirty 6th.
Must-try taco: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
A classic bacon, egg, and cheese taco is elevated with the addition of crispy pan-seared Costra de Queso and a fresh-from-the-comal tortilla.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Toast.
Veracruz All Natural
Regular folks and extremely famous television personalities agree: Veracruz All Natural has amazingly delicious tacos, especially when it comes to migas. For that, you have Reyna and Maritza Vazquez to thank—the sisters and co-owners were born and raised in (wait for it) Veracruz, Mexico, where they combined a passion for their culture with a penchant for fresh, organic ingredients, forming a successful business with five thriving locations. For the plant-based set, La Reyna generously provides by way of egg whites, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, cilantro, onion, red bell pepper, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, easily modified to be vegetarian or vegan. Taking out-of-towners here is also a treat. Watching their eyes light up as they sink their teeth into the first bite makes the occasional wait time oh-so worth it.
Must-try taco: Migas Taco
The taco that put them on the map is jam-packed with egg, perfectly crunchy tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, tomato, onion, and avocado on your choice of tortilla. Opt for the corn, which are made in-house. (There’s also a variation that includes poblano strips and black beans, which also comes heartily recommended.)
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Granny's Tacos
In the increasingly crowded Eastside food and drink scene, Granny’s Tacos has carved out plenty of space. Their incredible homestyle tacos have sustained a buzz that started with word of mouth, and the joint has become a fixture on East 7th. Husband-and-wife owners Maria Rios Vega and Armando Vazquez share duties in the repurposed ambulance, Armando at the window and Maria cooking recipes passed down through generations of family. You can find the Granny’s food truck in the lot between Revival Coffee and Kebabalicious, where it’s open from 8 am to 3 pm, seven days a week.
Must-try taco: Chilaquiles Taco
The handmade corn tortillas are the stars here, and they especially shine in Granny’s Chilaquiles Taco, with tortilla strips simmered in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce, then littered with onion, chicken, sour cream, and melty Mexican cheeses.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery online.
El Primo Taco Truck
Founded by Jose Luis Perez and run alongside his two siblings, El Primo is an unassuming but undeniable taco joint on South 1st. Nestled in a parking lot between a tattoo parlor and a barber shop, the pint-sized food truck serves up cheap, mouth-watering tacos, burritos and tortas from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. El Primo’s breakfast tacos are works of art and only set you back $2.25 each, with your choice of bacon, beans, sausage, chorizo, or migas and ham to pair with your eggs. Unfortunately, El Primo closes its doors on Sundays, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for brunch. But if you’re looking for the perfect breakfast stop on your morning commute, you can’t go wrong. Also, if you find yourself on campus, be sure to check out the Burrito Factory, another tasty venture from the Perez family.
Must-try taco: Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Taco
You really can’t mess up at El Primo, but for breakfast, our pick is the chorizo, egg, and cheese taco. It’s simple, delicious, and monstrous—and if you’re feeling extra hungry, you can always go for a breakfast torta instead.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Cisco's Restaurant & Bakery
For more than 70 years, Cisco’s has been slinging some of the best Tex-Mex known to man out of its historic 6th Street location. The iconic restaurant was founded by Rudy “Cisco” Cisneros, who ran it until passing the torch to his grandson, Matt, in 2017. Cisco’s loves to make audacious (but entirely plausible) claims that they’re responsible for the fame of Huevos Rancheros and that they started the Austin Tex-Mex scene, and once you try the food, you won’t care to argue with any of it. Plus, if you want to polish off a few tacos before you hit the links, you can check out Cisco’s Muny Cafe conveniently located on Lions Municipal Golf Course.
Must-try taco: Chorizo and Egg
A flour tortilla filled with spiced pork and fluffy eggs pairs pristinely with Cisco’s seemingly bottomless coffee. Add cheese and salsa for an added kick.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order catering for takeout and delivery via ezCater.
Taco Joint
Taco Joint's breakfast tacos are dreamy for a few reasons: The portions are generous, the ingredients hail from local farmer’s markets, and the flour tortillas are made in-house every day. Oh, and there’s also a salsa bar with eight colorful choices ranging from a cream-based smoky chipotle to a vivid orange habanero blend that will certainly put hair on your chest. Taco Joint’s breakfast taco selection is expansive, with 18 different options spanning the classics (bacon, bean, chorizo, etc.) to game-changers like the Steak and Smoked Gouda and the hollandaise-drenched Benedicto.
Must-try taco: Open Faced Migas
The very substantial Migas Open Faced Taco (corn tortillas strips, egg, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, queso, and queso fresco on a corn tostada) is one you won’t want to sleep on. Squeeze on a lime and go nuts at the salsa bar.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon
The OG Fresa’s made its name on 9th and North Lamar as a drive-thru setup, before ownership added a dine-in location to the mix on South 1st in 2016. The newer spot features a full bar and a dog-friendly, Edison bulb-draped patio, and you can enjoy Fresa’s killer breakfast tacos at either location. From 8 to 11 am every day, foil-wrapped tacos with colorful labels pour out of the kitchen. We’re fans of The Margie (steak and eggs, rajas, charred onions) and The Flaco for a healthier option (black beans, potato, avocado, cabbage, rajas, pico de gallo, corn tortilla). And, if you arrange the tacos and salsas juuuust so, they’re quite photogenic.
Must-try taco: The Tricky
The Tricky is literally a tricked-out migas taco, with ripe avocado, crumbly queso fresco, and cilantro acting as the perfect accouterments.
How to order: Reserve via Resy (South 1st only) or order takeout via Toast (South 1st, Lamar).
Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop
Joe’s no-frills charm is undeniable: Selena playing on the jukebox; Peptobismol-colored cakes on display in the bakery, and oversized red plastic cups dotting every table. Don’t expect fancy coffee or tacos with quirky names—just the straightforward Tex-Mex cuisine South Texas natives have grown up eating. Be sure to try the handmade flour tortillas (they’re thick, warm, and leave a bit of flour on your hands), the thick refried beans that are definitely not vegan, and Joe’s famously crispy bacon that’s dredged in flour before being fired on the flat-top grill. Oh, and then there’s the fiery salsa verde, brutal in the best way. These components add up to some of the most delicious Tex-Mex breakfast tacos in town. Trust.
Must-try taco: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
This selection highlights the crispy, almost-battered bacon and tortillas that are so soft and fluffy they’d make a fine comforter for a tiny man. Add a pinch of salt, and don’t be shy with the salsa.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 512-472-0017 for takeout.
Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
From 7:30 to 11 am, Valentina’s offers three customizable breakfast tacos that embody their genius mash-up concept. The menu may seem small, but the tacos—oversized, hand-rolled flour tortillas serve as the foundation for these hearty handfuls—certainly are not. They’re packed with traditional ingredients like eggs, beans, potatoes, and bacon, then topped with juicy smoked meat—aka the best of both worlds. San Antonio native Miguel Vidal, his wife Modesty, and his brother Elias Vidal own and operate the trailer, named after Modesty and Miguel’s oldest daughter, Valentina.
Must-try taco: The Real Deal Holyfield
A fried egg, roasted potatoes, refried beans, bacon, tangy tomato serrano salsa, and melt-in-your-mouth brisket (or pulled pork) plopped onto a freshly made flour tortilla, the Real Deal Holyfield is the size of an open burrito. This whopper of a meal is one we suspect only Holyfield himself could demolish in a single setting.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Tamale House East
Tamale House East is part of a Tex-Mex legacy: Its owners are the nieces and nephews of Robert "Bobby" Vasquez, the late owner of the now-shuttered Tamale House on Airport Boulevard. The East Seventh restaurant carries on his legacy with delicious tacos and great prices, but ups the ante with Horchata Cold Brew, booze at brunch, and a lush patio. While the locally sourced flour tortillas don’t compare to handmade, the breakfast taco fillings are expertly seasoned, brimming with fluffy eggs and fried potatoes sprinkled with pepper, thick-cut bacon, and fresh salsas.
Must-try taco: Potato, Egg, Bacon, and Cheese
Why make tough decisions? With potato, egg, bacon, and cheese, this pick covers all the bases in one fell swoop.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
Tyson's Tacos
Owners Tyson and Cherry Blankemeyer have a wild backstory (they fled their home and restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico after cartel violence and subsequent militarization), along with an unyielding commitment to keeping Austin’s tacos weird. At Tyson’s, you can build your own breakfast taco with a host of add-ons from Takis to smoked sausage, or choose from one of their 12 menu hits. Each Tyson’s taco is a true Austin Original, so if you’re ever wondering if there’s any wackiness left among the new builds and ever-expanding skyline, just pop over here for a taste.
Must-try taco: The King George
The King George takes ever-popular migas and adds crispy-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside fried avocado, bacon, and creamy Sriracha to the equation. How regal.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.
Chad Rafferty is a Thrillist contributor.