The Best Brunches in Austin

Austinites take brunch very seriously, and our best restaurants are up for the challenge. Forget white toast and greasy hash browns; these best-of-the-best brunch menus are incorporating new and exciting flavors and techniques into our favorite meal of the week. Oh yeah, and cocktails! We’ve got those too. Happy brunching, Austin.

Paperboy East Eleventh Paperboy is the newest addition to the East Eleventh corridor that is also home to Hillside Farmacy and Quickie Pickie. The trailer serves a small menu of tried-and-true breakfast/brunch sandwiches, bowls, and open-faced (sweet and savory!) toast, with ingredients sourced from local farms and bakeries, and coffee from Austin’s Tweed Coffee Roasters. You can’t go wrong with the hash, made with roasted sweet potatoes, poached egg, braised pork belly, grilled onions, and coffee mayo. Best yet? They serve it all up on weekdays, too. Continue Reading

Isla Warehouse District Next door to sister restaurant Péché, Isla delivers bright, tropical flavors via new brunch options and tiki cocktails. Favorite picks include dishes like Johnny cakes & shrimp, sweet potato biscuits with chorizo gravy, and the indulgent bananas Foster French toast. Known for its fantastic island-vibe bar program, Isla offers passion fruit, prickly pear, and traditional mimosas in addition to the playful Goodie Goodie Rumdrop (rum, blood orange, ginger) during brunch.

VOX Table South Lamar VOX Table’s brunch menu is full of classic brunch dishes, each executed with a New American twist and surprisingly large portions. Menu standouts include, well... everything. We recommend the crab Benedict, mouthwatering butter-poached crab in a popover, topped with a soft-boiled egg, hollandaise, and proscuitto; the olive oil pancakes topped with fig & walnut butter and maple syrup (ADD BACON, it’s amazing); and the Bloody Mary, classic flavor served with a pipette of hot sauce and, in true Austin fashion, a Lone Star chaser. One more thing we love about VOX Table's brunch: you can order plump East Coast oysters served on the half shell with their house-made cucumber vinaigrette.

Sway South First Sway’s just introduced a brunch menu -- much to the delight of anyone who has dined with them -- that incorporates traditional Thai flavors done in Sway’s modern style. Its take on brunch classics include unexpected combinations, as in the Thai basil waffle & chicken (chicken wing lollipop, pickled fresno, green nahm jihm, maple-lemon butter, togarashi) and the mapow biscuit & gravy (goat cheese-thai herb biscuit, minced pork gravy, bacon powder, egg, crispy basil leaf). Order this spicy brunch drink: cucumber & tomatillo michelada (singha beer, pineapple, cilantro, kaffir lime, serrano, lemongrass, and mint salt). YASSSS.

Wu Chow Downtown This is not your basic brunch, this is Wu Chow’s Sunday dim sum brunch. The bright and busy space is perfect for meeting up with your whole crew and sharing like a million Chinese dumplings and small bites. Try the savory bean curd with oyster sauce, pork & shrimp shumai, scallion pancake, and everyone’s favorite, the Shanghai pork soup dumplings -- eaten by gently lifting with your soup spoon, puncturing and slurping the broth out, then eating the pork-filled dumpling in one bite. Wu Chow’s dim sum menu also includes sweet treats like egg custard tarts and pineapple puffs.

Juniper East Cesar Chavez Juniper, which took off as a favorite as soon as it opened, is also hosting weekend brunch with the same Northern Italy meets Texas cuisine. Brunch in the modern space, with its soaring ceilings and moody dark interior, includes carbonara (pancetta, thin pasta, parmesan, and please add the egg) and an indulgent wagyu rib eye (tender beef served on top of arugula, ciabatta bread, and horseradish cream) among many other delectable dishes. Pair that with their Sonny Mimo (bubbles, orange juice, peach liqueur) or an Italian wine from their carefully curated selection.

Emmer & Rye Rainey Street Emmer & Rye is a far cry from the party scene literally one block away. Its executive chef, Kevin Fink, was recently named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, and the creative, forward-thinking Sunday menu reflects his talent and vision. At Emmer & Rye, you can order a la carte from the menu -- the caviar & eggs (with creme fraiche, onion, sourdough toast) and the egg sandwich (tomato, onion, shiitake aioli, half scramble, english muffin) are examples of the hi-low style of the menu. While dining, definitely try the pastries being distributed throughout the restaurant dim sum style via a cart. Also partake in the Bloody Mary, whose flavor is kicked up thanks to fermented tomato, horseradish, Thai chili, and shrimp powder.

Juliet Ristorante Barton Springs Juliet’s Italian on Barton Springs Rd is an inviting choice for weekend brunch, with its covered patio and chic vintage Italian interior. The brunch menu stays true to Juliet’s vibe with crave-worthy pasta dishes such as lasagne al forno (spinach pasta, bolognese, besciamella) and Italian twists on classics in the brunch risotto (green peas, pancetta, poached eggs, parmigiana). Juliet’s cocktail program is one of the best in Austin, and consists of eight signature Negronis, mimosas, wine, and classic cocktails.

Cantine South Lamar Cantine is the third project from the duo who brought Austin Fino (now shuttered) and neighborhood gem, Asti. The Italian cafe serves a brunch just as elegant as its regular menu; offerings include sticky bun with Texas pecans, breakfast pizza, mushroom frittata, and the rustic shakshuka (baked farm eggs in a fragrant harissa tomato sauce). No ATX brunch is complete without mimosas and cocktails, so check out the Breakfast Bloody Mary (which comes with a pickled quail egg!) and the boozy Corpse Reviver No. 2 (gin, Luxardo Triplum, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and absinthe). Cantine is easy to find; it’s next door to the bustling Shake Shack at the Lamar Union complex.

Geraldine's Rainey Street To get to Geraldine’s, enter the lobby of the super-chic Hotel Van Zandt and take the elevator to the fourth floor; what awaits you is badass. The huge and gorgeous dining room boasts an open kitchen, wraparound bar with an insanely good bar program, a stage always occupied by Austin’s best musicians, and a pool patio with views of Downtown. The Sunday brunch has a lot of options ranging from light (gristmill oatmeal, breakfast quiche) to let’s-do-this (brioche French toast, smoked short rib tacos). Cocktails we can’t get enough of: the chocolatey Muddy Waters (Pierre​ Ferrand 1840 cognac, Averna, orgeat, cold-brew coffee, condensed milk, nutmeg) and the tangy Sunday Bloody Sunday (Vida mescal, seasonal sangrita, chili-lime salt rim).

Anastacia Uriegas is an Austin-based freelance writer who loves writing about her favorite brunch hot spots and then having to wait in line for 45 minutes every weekend. Follow her total sarcasm at @anaurie.