Food & Drink

The Austin Burger Bucket List: 27 Burgers to Eat Before You Die

By Updated On 08/09/2017 at 04:10PM EST By Updated On 08/09/2017 at 04:10PM EST
austin best burgers
Pan-roasted Black Angus hamburger from Clark's Oyster Bar | Dan Gentile/Thrillist

Trending

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Insanely Beautiful Beach Is Full of Hidden Cliff Jumps

related

Cheerios’ New Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavor Is Like Reese’s for Breakfast

related

This Is the Most Annoying Thing People Do at an Airport, According to Anthony Bourdain

Burgers -- like their cousins, “pizza” and “taco” -- are perfect creations. Every food group is represented, and they are a constant reminder of a simpler time... you know, before molecular gastronomy and Drake memes. Now, there are a lot of places making burgers in Austin, but only the best of the best stake a claim to our bucket list. Set out to conquer these 27 meat patties, which run the gamut: cheesy, elegant, greasy, divey, gluttonous, unexpected, spicy, rustic, and just plain perfect.

Related

related

The Best BBQ Joints in Austin

related

The Best Austin Restaurants for When You Need to Eat Healthy

related

The 100 Best Burgers in America, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best BBQ Joints in Austin
hopdaddy austin best burger
Courtesy of Hopdoddy

Primetime burger

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Address and Info

Congress Avenue & other locations

The Franklin Barbecue of burger joints offers choices with every imaginable flavor combination... but the Primetime burger -- Texas Akaushi beef, brie cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, steak sauce, and tomato -- particularly incites a mouthwatering reaction.

hopfields best burger in austin
Hopfields

Pascal burger

Hopfields

Address and Info

Hyde Park

Hopfields' famous Pascal burger is very delicious and very French. It’s served with melted Camembert cheese, whole grain mustard, caramelized onions, cornichons -- those fun-sized pickles -- and golden frites.

second bar and kitchen burger
Dan gentile/Thrillist

Congress burger

Second Bar + Kitchen

Address and Info

Congress Avenue

The Congress burger is the Rolls Royce of Austin burgers; ground brisket & chuck, Gruyére cheese, shallot confit, and horseradish pickles, with the option to double the meat and cheese, add pork belly, avocado, fried egg, and seared foie gras. The baller move is to add it all.

Launderette austin best burger
Courtesy of Launderette

Plancha burger

Launderette

Address and Info

East Cesar Chavez

Order the Plancha burger, which mixes beef with a bit of bacon, and is served on a soft challah bun with a mayo-based “secret sauce” and a side of house pickles.

The Dude

Lebowski's Grill

Address and Info

North Burnet Road

The kitschy grill inside Highland Lanes serves up delectably greasy burgers, the kind that are somehow more delicious because you’re in a bowling alley. We like to keep it simple with The Dude, a half-pound Angus patty with pickles, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and mustard.

related

The Best Donut Shops in Austin

related

The Best Austin Restaurants for When You Need to Eat Healthy
vox table austin
ASHLYN ALLISON/COURTESY OF VOX TABLE

VOX burger

VOX Table

Address and Info

South Lamar

During brunch hours (Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2pm), VOX Table offers its new VOX burger with blended wagyu and Angus beef, tomato, VOX Sauce, house pickles, either goat or Cheddar cheese, and a side of onion rings. Paired with some $3 mimosas, this burger equals a serious weekend win.

odd duck burger austin
RICHARD CASTEEL/COURTESY OF ODD DUCK

House burger

Odd Duck

Address and Info

South Lamar

During lunch hours (weekdays, 11:30am - 2:30pm), grab Odd Duck’s heavenly house burger. The Tex-Mex inspired burger combines spicy pepper jack cheese, refried beans, mayo, pico, and a crunchy tostada for a delicious chalupa-in-a-burger effect.

vince young steakhouse austin
Courtney Pierce/Courtesy of Vince Young Steakhouse

Wagyu brisket burger

Vince Young Steakhouse

Address and Info

Downtown

Along with its melt-in-your-mouth perfect steaks, Vince Young Steakhouse has a killer wagyu brisket burger with cheddar, house-made pickles, and hand-cut fries. Pro tip: the normally $23 burger is only $10 during happy hour (Monday-Saturday, 5-7pm) in the restaurant’s bar/lounge.

top notch burger austin
Top Notch Hamburgers

Charcoal cheeseburger

Top Notch

Address and Info

Crestview

Old-school drive-in Top Notch is known for its distinctly smoky burgers, achieved via charcoal broiling. The burger choices here are fairly simple, but we think you can’t go wrong with the classic cheeseburger.

related

Austin's Best Ice Cream Shops for Beating the Heat

related

The 100 Best Burgers in America, Ranked by Our National Burger Critic
austin clark's oyster
Annie Whitehead

Pan-roasted Black Angus hamburger

Clark's Oyster Bar

Address and Info

Clarksville

The well-loved, tall burger at Clark’s is made up of Black Angus beef (best when medium-rare), melted Gruyère cheese, and gribiche sauce (mayo-style sauce with tangy capers and Worcestershire), and served on a crisp brioche bun. It comes with a pile of shoestring fries perfect for eating by the handful.

arlo's austin texas
Arlo's

Bac'n Cheeze Burger

Arlo's

Address and Info

East Cesar Chavez & other locations

The vegan food truck has burgers that are so ridiculously packed with flavor that you forget you’re not eating meat. Get the munchie-worthy Bac'n Cheeze Burger, which has a house-made soy & gluten-free patty, house-made seitan “bac'n," melted “cheeze," vegan mayo, ketchup, and veggies. You’ll find Arlo’s trucks at Cheer Up Charlies, The Grackle, and Spider House.

Sirloin bacon cheeseburger

Luke's Inside Out

Address and Info

South Lamar

According to many, Luke’s Inside Out makes the best burger in Austin; the intense flavor it manages to pack into its burger is undeniable. Juicy beef, house-made pimento cheese, Roma tomatoes, baby spinach, bacon, and “love sauce” (mayo, mustard, barbecue sauce, ketchup) between two not-too-thick buns allow you to get a taste of every component with each bite.

billy's on burnet burger
Billy's on Burnet

Cobra burger

Billy's on Burnet's

Address and Info

Burnet Road

The no-frills neighborhood bar and grill has its burger game on point. Each one is juicy -- with the right amount of greasiness. Try the legendary Cobra burger, with bacon, grilled jalapeños, cheddar, chipotle mayo, crisp veggies, and a side of fries.

el sapo austin burger
El Sapo

El San Antonio

El Sapo

Address and Info

Downtown

The El San Antonio burger at El Sapo is like a Tex-Mex chalupa stuffed into a burger. It has an-all beef patty, crema Mexicana, Jack cheese, pico, refried black beans, fire-roasted jalapenõs, lettuce, guac, AND a tostada for that perfect crunchy texture.

Bacon and Brie burger

The Jackalope

Address and Info

Sixth Street

Rock 'n' roll haunt The Jackalope is home to a consistently awesome burger. It’s hard to choose a favorite between the Black and Blue Cheeseburger (blackened beef, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, pickles) or the bacon and Brie burger (brie, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, Caesar dressing). The edge goes to bacon, though.

related

14 Things You Must Eat and Drink to Be a True Austinite

related

The Best Donut Shops in Austin
parkside austin burger
Carrie Ryan/Courtesy of Parkside

Salted white cheeseburger

Parkside

Address and Info

Sixth Street

Parkside’s cheeseburger -- high-grade beef, bakery roll, fancy white cheese, fresh veggies -- is regularly $14, but is 50% off during the very generous happy hour (weekdays, 5-6:30pm), along with cocktails, oysters, and more!

shake shack burgers
Shake Shack

Lockhart Link burger

Shake Shack

Address and Info

South Lamar & other locations

Before you groan “it’s a chain from New York!”, hear me out. Shake Shack pays homage to its new home with its Lockhart Link burger, a 100% Angus cheeseburger topped with simultaneously juicy/crispy jalapeño cheese sausage from Lockhart’s Kreuz Market, along with mayo-based Shack Sauce & pickles.

Amarillo burger

Casino El Camino

Address and Info

Sixth Street

The bar known for its rockabilly, “old” Austin ‘tude is also known for its Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives-approved burger. Try the famous Amarillo burger: three-quarters of a pound of Angus beef, with serrano chilis, jalapeño Jack cheese, and cilantro mayo.

Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Salumeria
Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Salumeria

The Butcher burger

Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Salumeria

Address and Info

East Seventh

The Butcher Burger is exactly what it sounds like: a hulking slab of local beef ground in-house, cooked to medium-rare juiciness, and paired with pickles & mayo on a brioche roll. The equally rustic fries are crisped in savory beef fat.

Burger on sourdough

Lee's Meat Market

Address and Info

Hyde Park

This old-school butcher shop has one of the best burgers in town; the seasoned beef has a nice crispy sear, and comes with classic veggies and your choice of cheese. The sweet sourdough bun puts it over the edge.

Justine's Brasserie
Courtesy of Justine's Brasserie

Royale With Cheese

Justine's Brasserie

Address and Info

East Austin

The sexy French restaurant located just off the beaten path has an equally sexy Royale With Cheese. The toasted ciabatta roll holds Angus beef, seared quickly on a very hot grill, with Gruyère cheese, butter lettuce, mayo, and tomato, and served with the ohmygod-I-can’t-stop-eating frites.

related

The Best Hidden-Gem Restaurants in Austin

related

Austin's Best Ice Cream Shops for Beating the Heat
delray cafe
Hunter Townsend

Double slider

Delray Cafe

Address and Info

Central East Austin

Brought to you by the Hunt brothers behind Via 313, this trailer can be found on the patio of brand new “anytime bar” Nickel City, located in the former Longbranch Inn space. Delray Cafe puts out Detroit-style Coney dogs, wings, and other goodies, but it also flips a mean slider -- a double in this case: a pair of 2-ounce beef patties, cheese, and grilled onions on a steamed bun.

bison burger
Sara Ploof

Bison burger

District Kitchen + Cocktails

Address and Info

Circle C

District Kitchen + Cocktails’ local, seasonal cuisine in an unstuffy atmosphere makes it a neighborhood gem, and the bison burger here is not to be missed. Sharp white Cheddar, romaine lettuce, house-made pickles, farm tomato, red onion, dijonnaise, a fresh-baked brioche bun, and fries are the perfect accoutrements to the juicy bison (yes, buffalo meat) patty. If you've never had bison before, think of it as a really, really lean version of ground beef.

holy roller burger
Alison Narro

Bombshell burger

Holy Roller

Address and Info

West Sixth

This new, punk rock diner -- helmed by Callie Speer and Jen Keyser, both formerly of Geraldine’s -- is packing the house with its playful take on Southern fare and craft cocktails. We're deeply in love with the Bombshell burger: a beef patty topped with shaved ham, American cheese, hash browns, house-made ketchup, and a fried egg. Pro tip: Sundays = brunch all day!

bonhomie cheeseburger
Anastacia Uriegas/Thrillist

Cheeseburger

Bonhomie

Address and Info

Allandale

This burger is DE-CA-DENT. Get ready for double-stacked meat, melty cheese, onion, pickle, and dijonnaise between a perfectly buttery bun at Bonhomie, Philip Speer’s French-inspired diner. Try the cheeseburger with a stack of crunchy onion rings served with malt vinegar.

related

Austin's Best Cheap Bar Food

related

14 Things You Must Eat and Drink to Be a True Austinite
drink.well. burger
Chisum Pierce

44 Farms burger

drink.well.

Address and Info

Hyde Park

Punctuation aside, drink.well. is a cocktail enthusiast’s haven, and it also happens to have one of the most crave-worthy burgers in Austin. The 44 Farms burger is a beef patty topped with white Cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce on a homemade brioche bun. Pro tip: Add the TenderBelly black pepper bacon. You deserve it.

Cheeseburger

Crown & Anchor Pub

Address and Info

Campus

Crown & Anchor is the quintessential Longhorns football fan haunt; expect hoards of alumni on game day, and a red basket cradling the pub's famous burger. The no-frills cheeseburger is a simple beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo served on a white bun, but it somehow manages to trump even the fanciest of burgers in the flavor department.

Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Anastacia Uriegas is a food and drink writer at Thrillist as well as lead scientist at “Anastacia’s Burger Institute & More." Follow her to learn what “More” is at: @anaurie.

Stuff You'll Like