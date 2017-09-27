The Austin Burger Bucket List: 27 Burgers to Eat Before You Die

related The Best BBQ Joints in Austin

Primetime burger Hopdoddy Burger Bar Address and Info Congress Avenue & other locations The Franklin Barbecue of burger joints offers choices with every imaginable flavor combination... but the Primetime burger -- Texas Akaushi beef, brie cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, steak sauce, and tomato -- particularly incites a mouthwatering reaction.

Pascal burger Hopfields Address and Info Hyde Park Hopfields' famous Pascal burger is very delicious and very French. It’s served with melted Camembert cheese, whole grain mustard, caramelized onions, cornichons -- those fun-sized pickles -- and golden frites.

Congress burger Second Bar + Kitchen Address and Info Congress Avenue The Congress burger is the Rolls Royce of Austin burgers; ground brisket & chuck, Gruyére cheese, shallot confit, and horseradish pickles, with the option to double the meat and cheese, add pork belly, avocado, fried egg, and seared foie gras. The baller move is to add it all.

Plancha burger Launderette Address and Info East Cesar Chavez Order the Plancha burger, which mixes beef with a bit of bacon, and is served on a soft challah bun with a mayo-based “secret sauce” and a side of house pickles.

The Dude Lebowski's Grill Address and Info North Burnet Road The kitschy grill inside Highland Lanes serves up delectably greasy burgers, the kind that are somehow more delicious because you’re in a bowling alley. We like to keep it simple with The Dude, a half-pound Angus patty with pickles, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and mustard.

VOX burger VOX Table Address and Info South Lamar During brunch hours (Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2pm), VOX Table offers its new VOX burger with blended wagyu and Angus beef, tomato, VOX Sauce, house pickles, either goat or Cheddar cheese, and a side of onion rings. Paired with some $3 mimosas, this burger equals a serious weekend win.

House burger Odd Duck Address and Info South Lamar During lunch hours (weekdays, 11:30am - 2:30pm), grab Odd Duck’s heavenly house burger. The Tex-Mex inspired burger combines spicy pepper jack cheese, refried beans, mayo, pico, and a crunchy tostada for a delicious chalupa-in-a-burger effect.

Wagyu brisket burger Vince Young Steakhouse Address and Info Downtown Along with its melt-in-your-mouth perfect steaks, Vince Young Steakhouse has a killer wagyu brisket burger with cheddar, house-made pickles, and hand-cut fries. Pro tip: the normally $23 burger is only $10 during happy hour (Monday-Saturday, 5-7pm) in the restaurant’s bar/lounge.

Charcoal cheeseburger Top Notch Address and Info Crestview Old-school drive-in Top Notch is known for its distinctly smoky burgers, achieved via charcoal broiling. The burger choices here are fairly simple, but we think you can’t go wrong with the classic cheeseburger.

Pan-roasted Black Angus hamburger Clark's Oyster Bar Address and Info Clarksville The well-loved, tall burger at Clark’s is made up of Black Angus beef (best when medium-rare), melted Gruyère cheese, and gribiche sauce (mayo-style sauce with tangy capers and Worcestershire), and served on a crisp brioche bun. It comes with a pile of shoestring fries perfect for eating by the handful.

Bac'n Cheeze Burger Arlo's Address and Info East Cesar Chavez & other locations The vegan food truck has burgers that are so ridiculously packed with flavor that you forget you’re not eating meat. Get the munchie-worthy Bac'n Cheeze Burger, which has a house-made soy & gluten-free patty, house-made seitan “bac'n," melted “cheeze," vegan mayo, ketchup, and veggies. You’ll find Arlo’s trucks at Cheer Up Charlies, The Grackle, and Spider House.

Sirloin bacon cheeseburger Luke's Inside Out Address and Info South Lamar According to many, Luke’s Inside Out makes the best burger in Austin; the intense flavor it manages to pack into its burger is undeniable. Juicy beef, house-made pimento cheese, Roma tomatoes, baby spinach, bacon, and “love sauce” (mayo, mustard, barbecue sauce, ketchup) between two not-too-thick buns allow you to get a taste of every component with each bite.

Cobra burger Billy's on Burnet's Address and Info Burnet Road The no-frills neighborhood bar and grill has its burger game on point. Each one is juicy -- with the right amount of greasiness. Try the legendary Cobra burger, with bacon, grilled jalapeños, cheddar, chipotle mayo, crisp veggies, and a side of fries.

El San Antonio El Sapo Address and Info Downtown The El San Antonio burger at El Sapo is like a Tex-Mex chalupa stuffed into a burger. It has an-all beef patty, crema Mexicana, Jack cheese, pico, refried black beans, fire-roasted jalapenõs, lettuce, guac, AND a tostada for that perfect crunchy texture.

Bacon and Brie burger The Jackalope Address and Info Sixth Street Rock 'n' roll haunt The Jackalope is home to a consistently awesome burger. It’s hard to choose a favorite between the Black and Blue Cheeseburger (blackened beef, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, pickles) or the bacon and Brie burger (brie, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, Caesar dressing). The edge goes to bacon, though.

Salted white cheeseburger Parkside Address and Info Sixth Street Parkside’s cheeseburger -- high-grade beef, bakery roll, fancy white cheese, fresh veggies -- is regularly $14, but is 50% off during the very generous happy hour (weekdays, 5-6:30pm), along with cocktails, oysters, and more!

Lockhart Link burger Shake Shack Address and Info South Lamar & other locations Before you groan “it’s a chain from New York!”, hear me out. Shake Shack pays homage to its new home with its Lockhart Link burger, a 100% Angus cheeseburger topped with simultaneously juicy/crispy jalapeño cheese sausage from Lockhart’s Kreuz Market, along with mayo-based Shack Sauce & pickles.

Amarillo burger Casino El Camino Address and Info Sixth Street The bar known for its rockabilly, “old” Austin ‘tude is also known for its Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives-approved burger. Try the famous Amarillo burger: three-quarters of a pound of Angus beef, with serrano chilis, jalapeño Jack cheese, and cilantro mayo.

The Butcher burger Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Salumeria Address and Info East Seventh The Butcher Burger is exactly what it sounds like: a hulking slab of local beef ground in-house, cooked to medium-rare juiciness, and paired with pickles & mayo on a brioche roll. The equally rustic fries are crisped in savory beef fat.

Burger on sourdough Lee's Meat Market Address and Info Hyde Park This old-school butcher shop has one of the best burgers in town; the seasoned beef has a nice crispy sear, and comes with classic veggies and your choice of cheese. The sweet sourdough bun puts it over the edge.

Royale With Cheese Justine's Brasserie Address and Info East Austin The sexy French restaurant located just off the beaten path has an equally sexy Royale With Cheese. The toasted ciabatta roll holds Angus beef, seared quickly on a very hot grill, with Gruyère cheese, butter lettuce, mayo, and tomato, and served with the ohmygod-I-can’t-stop-eating frites.

Double slider Delray Cafe Address and Info Central East Austin Brought to you by the Hunt brothers behind Via 313, this trailer can be found on the patio of brand new “anytime bar” Nickel City, located in the former Longbranch Inn space. Delray Cafe puts out Detroit-style Coney dogs, wings, and other goodies, but it also flips a mean slider -- a double in this case: a pair of 2-ounce beef patties, cheese, and grilled onions on a steamed bun.

Bison burger District Kitchen + Cocktails Address and Info Circle C District Kitchen + Cocktails’ local, seasonal cuisine in an unstuffy atmosphere makes it a neighborhood gem, and the bison burger here is not to be missed. Sharp white Cheddar, romaine lettuce, house-made pickles, farm tomato, red onion, dijonnaise, a fresh-baked brioche bun, and fries are the perfect accoutrements to the juicy bison (yes, buffalo meat) patty. If you've never had bison before, think of it as a really, really lean version of ground beef.

Bombshell burger Holy Roller Address and Info West Sixth This new, punk rock diner -- helmed by Callie Speer and Jen Keyser, both formerly of Geraldine’s -- is packing the house with its playful take on Southern fare and craft cocktails. We're deeply in love with the Bombshell burger: a beef patty topped with shaved ham, American cheese, hash browns, house-made ketchup, and a fried egg. Pro tip: Sundays = brunch all day!

Cheeseburger Bonhomie Address and Info Allandale This burger is DE-CA-DENT. Get ready for double-stacked meat, melty cheese, onion, pickle, and dijonnaise between a perfectly buttery bun at Bonhomie, Philip Speer’s French-inspired diner. Try the cheeseburger with a stack of crunchy onion rings served with malt vinegar.

44 Farms burger drink.well. Address and Info Hyde Park Punctuation aside, drink.well. is a cocktail enthusiast’s haven, and it also happens to have one of the most crave-worthy burgers in Austin. The 44 Farms burger is a beef patty topped with white Cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce on a homemade brioche bun. Pro tip: Add the TenderBelly black pepper bacon. You deserve it.