The Austin Burger Bucket List: 27 Burgers to Eat Before You Die

Burgers -- like their cousins, “pizza” and “taco” -- are perfect creations. Every food group is represented, and they are a constant reminder of a simpler time... you know, before molecular gastronomy and Drake memes. Now, there are a lot of places making burgers in Austin, but only the best of the best stake a claim to our bucket list. Set out to conquer these 27 meat patties, which run the gamut: cheesy, elegant, greasy, divey, gluttonous, unexpected, spicy, rustic, and just plain perfect.
Primetime burger
Hopdoddy Burger BarAddress and Info
Congress Avenue & other locations
The Franklin Barbecue of burger joints offers choices with every imaginable flavor combination... but the Primetime burger -- Texas Akaushi beef, brie cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, steak sauce, and tomato -- particularly incites a mouthwatering reaction.
Pascal burger
HopfieldsAddress and Info
Hyde Park
Hopfields' famous Pascal burger is very delicious and very French. It’s served with melted Camembert cheese, whole grain mustard, caramelized onions, cornichons -- those fun-sized pickles -- and golden frites.
Congress burger
Second Bar + KitchenAddress and Info
Congress Avenue
The Congress burger is the Rolls Royce of Austin burgers; ground brisket & chuck, Gruyére cheese, shallot confit, and horseradish pickles, with the option to double the meat and cheese, add pork belly, avocado, fried egg, and seared foie gras. The baller move is to add it all.
Plancha burger
LaunderetteAddress and Info
East Cesar Chavez
Order the Plancha burger, which mixes beef with a bit of bacon, and is served on a soft challah bun with a mayo-based “secret sauce” and a side of house pickles.
The Dude
Lebowski's GrillAddress and Info
North Burnet Road
The kitschy grill inside Highland Lanes serves up delectably greasy burgers, the kind that are somehow more delicious because you’re in a bowling alley. We like to keep it simple with The Dude, a half-pound Angus patty with pickles, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and mustard.
VOX burger
VOX TableAddress and Info
South Lamar
During brunch hours (Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2pm), VOX Table offers its new VOX burger with blended wagyu and Angus beef, tomato, VOX Sauce, house pickles, either goat or Cheddar cheese, and a side of onion rings. Paired with some $3 mimosas, this burger equals a serious weekend win.
House burger
Odd DuckAddress and Info
South Lamar
During lunch hours (weekdays, 11:30am - 2:30pm), grab Odd Duck’s heavenly house burger. The Tex-Mex inspired burger combines spicy pepper jack cheese, refried beans, mayo, pico, and a crunchy tostada for a delicious chalupa-in-a-burger effect.
Wagyu brisket burger
Vince Young SteakhouseAddress and Info
Downtown
Along with its melt-in-your-mouth perfect steaks, Vince Young Steakhouse has a killer wagyu brisket burger with cheddar, house-made pickles, and hand-cut fries. Pro tip: the normally $23 burger is only $10 during happy hour (Monday-Saturday, 5-7pm) in the restaurant’s bar/lounge.
Charcoal cheeseburger
Top NotchAddress and Info
Crestview
Old-school drive-in Top Notch is known for its distinctly smoky burgers, achieved via charcoal broiling. The burger choices here are fairly simple, but we think you can’t go wrong with the classic cheeseburger.
Pan-roasted Black Angus hamburger
Clark's Oyster BarAddress and Info
Clarksville
The well-loved, tall burger at Clark’s is made up of Black Angus beef (best when medium-rare), melted Gruyère cheese, and gribiche sauce (mayo-style sauce with tangy capers and Worcestershire), and served on a crisp brioche bun. It comes with a pile of shoestring fries perfect for eating by the handful.
Bac'n Cheeze Burger
Arlo'sAddress and Info
East Cesar Chavez & other locations
The vegan food truck has burgers that are so ridiculously packed with flavor that you forget you’re not eating meat. Get the munchie-worthy Bac'n Cheeze Burger, which has a house-made soy & gluten-free patty, house-made seitan “bac'n," melted “cheeze," vegan mayo, ketchup, and veggies. You’ll find Arlo’s trucks at Cheer Up Charlies, The Grackle, and Spider House.
Sirloin bacon cheeseburger
Luke's Inside OutAddress and Info
South Lamar
According to many, Luke’s Inside Out makes the best burger in Austin; the intense flavor it manages to pack into its burger is undeniable. Juicy beef, house-made pimento cheese, Roma tomatoes, baby spinach, bacon, and “love sauce” (mayo, mustard, barbecue sauce, ketchup) between two not-too-thick buns allow you to get a taste of every component with each bite.
Cobra burger
Billy's on Burnet'sAddress and Info
Burnet Road
The no-frills neighborhood bar and grill has its burger game on point. Each one is juicy -- with the right amount of greasiness. Try the legendary Cobra burger, with bacon, grilled jalapeños, cheddar, chipotle mayo, crisp veggies, and a side of fries.
El San Antonio
El SapoAddress and Info
Downtown
The El San Antonio burger at El Sapo is like a Tex-Mex chalupa stuffed into a burger. It has an-all beef patty, crema Mexicana, Jack cheese, pico, refried black beans, fire-roasted jalapenõs, lettuce, guac, AND a tostada for that perfect crunchy texture.
Bacon and Brie burger
The JackalopeAddress and Info
Sixth Street
Rock 'n' roll haunt The Jackalope is home to a consistently awesome burger. It’s hard to choose a favorite between the Black and Blue Cheeseburger (blackened beef, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, pickles) or the bacon and Brie burger (brie, bacon, caramelized onions, pickles, Caesar dressing). The edge goes to bacon, though.
Salted white cheeseburger
ParksideAddress and Info
Sixth Street
Parkside’s cheeseburger -- high-grade beef, bakery roll, fancy white cheese, fresh veggies -- is regularly $14, but is 50% off during the very generous happy hour (weekdays, 5-6:30pm), along with cocktails, oysters, and more!
Lockhart Link burger
Shake ShackAddress and Info
South Lamar & other locations
Before you groan “it’s a chain from New York!”, hear me out. Shake Shack pays homage to its new home with its Lockhart Link burger, a 100% Angus cheeseburger topped with simultaneously juicy/crispy jalapeño cheese sausage from Lockhart’s Kreuz Market, along with mayo-based Shack Sauce & pickles.
Amarillo burger
Casino El CaminoAddress and Info
Sixth Street
The bar known for its rockabilly, “old” Austin ‘tude is also known for its Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives-approved burger. Try the famous Amarillo burger: three-quarters of a pound of Angus beef, with serrano chilis, jalapeño Jack cheese, and cilantro mayo.
The Butcher burger
Salt & Time Butcher Shop and SalumeriaAddress and Info
East Seventh
The Butcher Burger is exactly what it sounds like: a hulking slab of local beef ground in-house, cooked to medium-rare juiciness, and paired with pickles & mayo on a brioche roll. The equally rustic fries are crisped in savory beef fat.
Burger on sourdough
Lee's Meat MarketAddress and Info
Hyde Park
This old-school butcher shop has one of the best burgers in town; the seasoned beef has a nice crispy sear, and comes with classic veggies and your choice of cheese. The sweet sourdough bun puts it over the edge.
Royale With Cheese
Justine's BrasserieAddress and Info
East Austin
The sexy French restaurant located just off the beaten path has an equally sexy Royale With Cheese. The toasted ciabatta roll holds Angus beef, seared quickly on a very hot grill, with Gruyère cheese, butter lettuce, mayo, and tomato, and served with the ohmygod-I-can’t-stop-eating frites.
Double slider
Delray CafeAddress and Info
Central East Austin
Brought to you by the Hunt brothers behind Via 313, this trailer can be found on the patio of brand new “anytime bar” Nickel City, located in the former Longbranch Inn space. Delray Cafe puts out Detroit-style Coney dogs, wings, and other goodies, but it also flips a mean slider -- a double in this case: a pair of 2-ounce beef patties, cheese, and grilled onions on a steamed bun.
Bison burger
District Kitchen + CocktailsAddress and Info
Circle C
District Kitchen + Cocktails’ local, seasonal cuisine in an unstuffy atmosphere makes it a neighborhood gem, and the bison burger here is not to be missed. Sharp white Cheddar, romaine lettuce, house-made pickles, farm tomato, red onion, dijonnaise, a fresh-baked brioche bun, and fries are the perfect accoutrements to the juicy bison (yes, buffalo meat) patty. If you've never had bison before, think of it as a really, really lean version of ground beef.
Bombshell burger
Holy RollerAddress and Info
West Sixth
This new, punk rock diner -- helmed by Callie Speer and Jen Keyser, both formerly of Geraldine’s -- is packing the house with its playful take on Southern fare and craft cocktails. We're deeply in love with the Bombshell burger: a beef patty topped with shaved ham, American cheese, hash browns, house-made ketchup, and a fried egg. Pro tip: Sundays = brunch all day!
Cheeseburger
BonhomieAddress and Info
Allandale
This burger is DE-CA-DENT. Get ready for double-stacked meat, melty cheese, onion, pickle, and dijonnaise between a perfectly buttery bun at Bonhomie, Philip Speer’s French-inspired diner. Try the cheeseburger with a stack of crunchy onion rings served with malt vinegar.
44 Farms burger
drink.well.Address and Info
Hyde Park
Punctuation aside, drink.well. is a cocktail enthusiast’s haven, and it also happens to have one of the most crave-worthy burgers in Austin. The 44 Farms burger is a beef patty topped with white Cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house sauce on a homemade brioche bun. Pro tip: Add the TenderBelly black pepper bacon. You deserve it.
Cheeseburger
Crown & Anchor PubAddress and Info
Campus
Crown & Anchor is the quintessential Longhorns football fan haunt; expect hoards of alumni on game day, and a red basket cradling the pub's famous burger. The no-frills cheeseburger is a simple beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo served on a white bun, but it somehow manages to trump even the fanciest of burgers in the flavor department.
Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.