The 9 Best Chicken Wings in Austin
From classic Buffalo, BBQ, and Thai Chili to experimental batches drenched in offbeat sauces, here are our favorite flats and drumsticks.
Wings are just one of those dishes where, if you start craving them, you’ll waste as little time as possible getting your hands on them. We’re here to make your search a little easier by highlighting some of the best places in town to snag a full plate of hot and ready chicken wings. From French cut to Southern classics, here are Austin’s top wing joints to hit up next time you find yourself with an unmistakeable hankering.
Chi’lantro
Best known for their Kimchi Fries, this popular Korean-Mexican fusion spot also serves up some killer Korean fried chicken wings. You also might recognize them from their successful appearance on Shark Tank. Stop in and get your wings naked or tossed in their signature Gangnam sauce with spicy ranch for dipping.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Plucker's
Celebrated by just about every college student in town, Pluckers is a classic wing joint with a great range of flavors to satisfy every palate. If you’re feeling daring, test yourself with their Fire in the Hole challenge: Eat 25 of their hottest wings and land yourself on the Wall of Flame.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Rolling Rooster
Another excellent spot to for wings and waffles is the Rolling Rooster. A Southern soul food joint, this place has delicious hand-battered wings that are incredibly comforting. Opt for a sampler platter, which allows you to gorge yourself on wings, fish, shrimp, sides, and more crispy fried goodness.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Gossip Shack
Whatever “it” is, Gossip shack is doing it right. You’ll be hard-pressed to find more unique flavor combinations for your wings. And their signature CPR (Cajun Parmesan Ranch) is absolutely mouthwatering. Get yours paired with Belgian waffles or waffle fries—you’re likely to leave with a smile either way.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Hi Wings
Stashed on the corner of Burnet Road and West Anderson is this cozy and delicious chicken shack with an undeniably cute name. Hi Wings offers naked and battered Korean-style wings with sauces like honey ginger, jalapeno mayo, teriyaki, and more. Don’t forget a side of creamy blue cheese or tangy honey mustard, served upon request.
How to order: Reserve via Google or order takeout via Toast.
Arpeggio Grill
Arpeggio Grill is a Greek-centric Mediterranean restaurant stocked with all the wings you could ever need. With a large list of flavors—including Cajun teriyaki and hot honey BBQ—the wings are available in increments up to 100. You can, of course, stick to the standard five, 10, or 15 wing option, but the choice is there if you suddenly feel like balling out.
How to book: Reserve via Google or order takeout via Slice.
Tommy Want Wingy
Tommy Want Wingy does excellent French-cut wings. Well reviewed and widely loved, they make what can only be called “chicken lollipops.” With flavors like spicy pineapple and chile limon, it’s all the quality taste of top-notch wings but with far less mess. Bon appetit.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Wingzup
A no-fuss, straightforward wing spot where drumsticks and flats arrive in a wide range of styles, including country, golden, grilled, smoked, and more. They have 24 tasty sauces spanning the full scoville spectrum. Stop in for a classic, cozy bar, beer, and wing experience with all the flavor and zero pretenses.
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Tavern
At this Arsenal-crazed neighborhood sports bar, you can get your fill of classic chicken wings tossed up in sauces like Buffalo, sweet Thai chili, fiery ghost pepper, and more. Or you can check out their Tavern White Wings, which are an insanely delicious (not to mention insanely caloric) bacon-wrapped and jalapeno-stuffed boneless version. Diet starts tomorrow, right?
How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 512-320-8377 for takeout.