Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Austin

You’ll be drooling before you even enter the doors of this Vietnamese specialist, as you can smell the delicious spiced aroma from as far away as the parking lot. If it isn’t love at first whiff, it will most certainly be love at first dip thanks to their variety of dumplings and accompanying powerhouse sauces. The Pork Pan-fried Dumplings come with a soy-based sauce that will literally have you licking the container for every last drop, while the Veggie Pan-fried Dumplings, generously packed to the brim with colorful greens, are brightened by the addition of a ginger and citrus elixir.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.