Where to Find the Best Dumplings in Austin

East Riverside

Before you even enter the doors of this restaurant, which specializes in Vietnamese cuisine, you’ll be drooling—you can smell the delicious aroma of spices that they cook with from as far away as the parking lot. If it isn’t love at first whiff, it will most definitely be love at first dip when it comes to their variety of dumplings and accompanying, powerhouse sauces. The pork pan-fried dumplings come with a soy-based sauce that will literally have you licking the container for every last drop, while the veggie pan-fried dumplings, which are generously packed to the brim with colorful greens, are brightened by the addition of a ginger and citrus sauce.

How to order: You can dine-in, or place an order online for pick-up for delivery.