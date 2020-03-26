Where to Order Takeout & Delivery in Austin Right Now

We’re all reeling from COVID-19’s impact on our daily lives, but few more so than those in the restaurant industry. Austin’s restaurants have been forced to pivot on the fly, adopting delivery/takeout models in order to stay afloat during the mandatory shutdown, and even then many have had to cut staff. While there are a number of ways you can help out, one of the most immediate is by continuing to patronize your favorite restaurants with a meal order for delivery or curbside pickup -- which Austin Transportation has made even easier by establishing temporary customer pick-up zones for restaurants throughout the city. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite restaurants below, but the list is by no means comprehensive; if one of your favorites is missing, look ‘em up and see if they’re still in operation.
Check out the interactive map to plan your “essential” trip out into the world, or order delivery and wait for the food to come to you. Either way, you’ll be doing your part to keep local businesses alive while making your own groceries` last a little bit longer.
The Peached Tortilla
Allandale
This Burnet Rd Asian fusion spot’s adapted to the COVID-19 changes by putting together a curbside menu of family meals available to-go, with 100% of the proceeds going toward paying the staff. Choose from burger & fries combos that feed two and come with charred Brussels sprouts, rice & noodle or chicken & rice meals that feed up to three, or “Family First” meals that feed up to four and come with Dan Dan noodles, an Asian pear miso salad, Hanger steak ssam, and a Pork belly bowl. Beers are two for $5 as well, and you can even pick up a roll of “End of the World Toilet Paper” for $2 if you’re out.
Matt’s El Rancho
South Lamar
Austin’s OG Tex-Mex titan might not be packing its cavernous dining rooms these days, but you can still order your favorites for delivery or curbside pickup. Yes, that means the iconic Bob Armstrong queso can be had alongside a double order of beef fajitas, cheesy grilled asadero tacos, or blackened redfish. For the full effect, add in some margarita mix for a DIY marg -- either until the restrictions lift, or until Texas allows mixed drink delivery.
Lin
West Sixth
While you won’t be able to enjoy Lin’s iconic soup dumplings, the West Sixth dim sum bar is offering a modified menu for pickup and delivery that includes faithful standbys like beef potstickers and scallion pancakes with curry dip, as well as some broader Americanized offerings like Kung Pao shrimp and General Tso chicken. Note: You can also score wine by the bottle, which you definitely should.
Hestia
Downtown
The late 2019 arrival from Emmer & Rye chef Kevin Fink is continuing to offer its menu of wood-fired small plates and entrees (like the Grilled Ranger Chicken, and the Butcher’s Cut Wagyu Steak & Potatoes) for pickup and delivery, along with a selection of wine and beer. All that’s missing is a splashy sip from the porron at Kalimotxo next door, but your clothes won’t mind.
Via 313
Multiple locations
All is not lost: each of Via 313’s five locations around Austin are remaining open for no-contact curbside pickups during the COVID-19 shutdown, so you can stuff yourself with Detroit-style deep dish pies for the duration. The Detroiter is a solid go-to, with its layers of pepperoni, cheese, and more pepperoni on top, but whichever you choose, make it a large so you end up with leftover slices to tide you over after the inevitable “we should’ve gotten more” realization sets in.
Spicy Boys
East Austin
Chef Teddy Bricker’s fried chicken truck outside Zilker Brewing Company is offering its full menu of Thai-inspired sandwiches, wings, and more for takeout and delivery. Go for a sandwich combo with a side of tots, or a two-piece chicken combo meal, pick your desired level of spice (from “Spicier Than Usual” to “Hurt Me”), and pick up a six pack of something frosty from the brewery before heading back into quarantine.
Soursop
South Congress
Situated right next to St. Elmo Brewing Company, Soursop is continuing to offer Asian-fusion mashups like Korean buffalo fried chicken sandwiches, sambal wings, and glass noodles with shrimp for takeout and delivery. Pair your haul with a couple crowlers from St. Elmo (like a Carl Kolsch, or the new Norm! Boston lager), and you won’t mind not being able to hang with the hounds on the beer garden’s patio.
Con Madre Kitchen
East Oltorf
If you’re looking to scratch your breakfast taco itch (or lunch taco itch, or burrito itch) in South Austin, you’re in luck: this little gas station-adjacent food truck is still offering its lineup of build-your-own tortilla parcels for pickup and delivery. Orders start at 7am during the week and 8am on weekends, but if you’re planning to get lunch, note that the kitchen’s only open until 3pm most days.
Austin Winery
South Congress
Just down the plaza from St. Elmo and Soursop, Austin Winery is still selling its array of tasty reds, whites, rosés, natural wines, and more. You can’t sample them all via wine flights, sadly, but you can get free delivery (with a two bottle minimum) or a 20% discount on pickup orders by using the promo code SHOPLOCAL at checkout. Grab a bottle of the Amphora Trebbiano, or a bottle of the incredibly sippable Revenge Vermouth -- or better yet, get both and wait for all this to blow over.
Hopdoddy
Multiple locations
Austin’s homegrown burger chain is keeping the patties rolling with curbside pickup at each of its metro area locations (including the Lil’ Doddy outpost off William Cannon). While cocktails are no longer available to-go, you can pick up an assortment of beer and wine to accompany your $5 “Share the Love” burger & fries combo. You can also add $5 or $10 gifts to your order, which get split between the local Hopdoddy team’s hourly workers.
Flower Child
Multiple locations
Flower Child continues to offer its assortment of healthy bowls, wraps, and salads for delivery and curbside pickup. Mix up your rotation of pizzas, burgers, and tacos with a turkey & avocado cobb salad, or a build your own bowl with (just a suggestion) steak, yuzu Brussels sprouts, and red chile glazed sweet potato. Whatever you order, you can get a 35% discount on your to-go meal by using the promo code FLOWER 35 -- and get 50% off all beer and wine with your food purchase, too.
Pinthouse Pizza
Multiple locations
You won’t get to enjoy the boisterous atmosphere typically found at Pinthouse, but curbside pickup means you can still enjoy what counts: the pizza, and the beer. Order up your favorite pie, whether that’s the honey-drizzled Ooh La La; the meat-laden Cannonball; or a custom creation of your own design, then add on a side salad (greens are good!) and a 32-ouncer of your favorite Pinthouse brew, and you’ve got yourself a Friday in the making. Make it a five-gallon keg, and you’re set for the weekend.
Franklin Barbecue
East Austin
Aaron Franklin’s beloved BBQ operation has shut down its dine-in service, but brisket-lovers can still place orders for curbside pickup starting at 10:30am, Tuesday through Sunday. Better yet, 10% of the proceeds from your order go to supporting the Austin Relief Fund through Southern Smoke Foundation. Don’t think you’re bypassing the infamous Franklin line, however: the new ordering system has resulted in a clogged lineup of cars along East 11th, so you’ll still have to wait for your bounty. At least you’ll be maintaining social distancing while you do it!
The Tatsu-Ya Family
Multiple locations
Much to the delight of Austin’s eaterati, all of the Tatsu-Ya restaurants (excluding DipDipDip, for obvious social distancing reasons) are still offering their inventive takes on Japanese fare for pickup and delivery. That means bowls of life-affirming noodles and broth from Ramen Tatsu-Ya, smoked meats and matcha snickerdoodles from Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, and curries/hot dogs/wings from Domo Alley-Gato, all in the comfort of your own home -- with some beer and sake thrown in for good measure.
