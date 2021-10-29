Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Austin Right Now
Fill up on curries, samosas, naan, and all things tandoori.
Let’s be real, Austin isn’t exactly known for Asian food. We don’t have anything remotely like Jackson Heights in Queens, nor do we have any neighborhood with the word ‘Little’ preceding. But that’s not to say that the eats aren’t here—you just have to look a little harder.
But even Austinites need respite from queso and brisket from time to time, and as we keep adding to our wondrous melting pot of cultures, the flavors are certainly tricking in. Indian joints are popping up all over Bat City, serving aloo gobi, naan, and samosas that you’d never guess hail from a Texan vendor. Ready to spice up your life? Here are the best South Asian eateries in town.
Mumtaz Market
From the team behind G’Raj Mahal, Mumtaz Market has stepped up as its wildly popular successor. Here you’ll find traditional curries and creative entrees like the Gnocchi Saag (cream curry spinach with potato dumplings) and Almond Cream Kashmiri. The late lunch go-to is the Vegetarian Curry Plate (veggie curry of the day, rice, roti, and veggie samosa)—an ideal lead-in to happy hour.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out via Toast.
Asiana Indian Cuisine
A drive down south delivers you both homestyle Indian cuisine and an atmosphere to match (think a Bollywood wedding reception). Take the restaurant’s lead and go for the sets. The Mughalai Special Dinner for two is an excellent value at $42.99 all in, arriving with Reshmi Kabob, Lamb Khorma, Aloo Gobi Curry, Saag Paneer, Chicken Tikka, rice, and naan, plus dessert. Perfection.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 512-445-3435 for take-out.
Bombay Dhaba
The whole wheat rotis are the star of the show at this food truck gem, either on their own or dipped in saucy Korma or Vindaloo. Save room for dessert; the Rasmalai is a Bombay dream of milk patties with cream and pistachios sprinkled on top.
How to book: Stop by for counter service.
Nasha
This Mumbai-meets-Texas emporium on East 7th Street is all about health-conscious soul food—no MSG, no food coloring, and, by request, no cream, no meat, and no gluten either. Instead, it’s yes-yes-yes to belly-warming curries and delicious Indian spins on tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas (AKA Tex-Mex-Indo).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 512-350-2919 for take-out.
Bombay Express
For a heavy dose of dosa, look no further than Bombay Express, dedicated to the scrumptious Indian pancake. Their all-vegetarian menu has all the accompaniments, too, including brothy Idli Sambhar. Salt lassi and chai are available to wash all the velvety layers down.
How to book: Stop by for counter service or order take-out online.
The Clay Pit
Casual enough to chow down on the regs yet swanky enough for date night, Clay Pit is a jack of all trades. Their extensive menu encompasses curries, salads, soups, wings, Tandoor kebabs, biryanis, naan pizza (go for the Chicken Vindaloo option), desserts, and if that wasn’t enough, a full-service bar with a killer happy hour.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp or order take-out via RevelUp.
Tarka Indian Kitchen
The Austin-based Indian fast-food chain is a trusted and affordable option starring the staples: kabobs, Tikka Masala, naan, and samosas, plus an awesome Beyond Meat Keema. Backyard gatherers should check out their massive party platters to-go. As an Austin “green restaurant,” the to-go packaging is certified environmentally friendly, so you can order (almost) guilt-free.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.
Bombay Bistro - South Lamar
A local Friday night favorite for over a decade, Bombay Bistro is Punjabi fare served in a bar setting. This basically means you’ll feast in true festivity, so tuck into Goat Fish Curry, Rack of Lamb, and Tikka Masala, alongside copious amounts of Hill Country wine, mango-spiked cocktails, and Indian beers.
How to book: Reserve online or order take-out online.
Whip-In
Spot-on in terms of British pub Indian food (expats, you know what we’re talking about), Whip In started as a neighborhood corner store in 1986, and today has morphed into an adorable gastropub with 70 beers on tap, a full wine list, and a curry-laden kitchen. Choices include Lamb Curry, Aloo Gobi, Bhindi Masala, and Tikka Masala, all served with fragrant basmati rice.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Saffron may be way up north, but it’s definitely worth the trek, even for downtowners. There aren’t many places that serve hardcore North Indian classics inspired by Indo-Chinese and Nepalese cuisine, after all. Everything (including the sauces) is made from scratch, and their eclectic menu includes Kathmandu Kothey Momo, Tarka Daal, and Grilled Lamb Sekuwa.
How to book: Order take-out online or get delivery via Uber Eats.