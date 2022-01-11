The 12 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin Right Now
These are the best trattorias, red sauce joints, and pizza ovens in Austin.
Italian cuisine has always ranked high among Texans because, let’s face it, what Lone Star Stater can resist a table teeming with red meat, cheese, and glistening carbs? (The answer is no one, FYI). Austin does European fare especially well, hosting Italian-centric venues that delight with dishes ranging from straight-from-the-Boot traditional to ones imbued with local flare. And, no matter what, it’s all delicious.
Whether you’re after saucy meatballs, a romantic tasting menu, prime cuts of meats and seafood accompanied by lush Tuscan wine, or simply the perfect hand-formed pasta, these 12 Austin mainstays are sure to entice you away from another trip to Olive Garden. (We’ve also got great pizza too, so be sure to check out our separate pizza guide if you’ve got pie on your mind.)
Juliet Italian Kitchen
An all-around quality Italian eatery, Juliet’s sports a fun family vibe alongside a reliable roster of pasta, meatballs, hand-tossed pizza, seafood, and salads. The menu is vast, meaning everyone in your party will leave satisfied, and a party it will be—both locations offer ample space for lounging with the whole crew, accompanied by daily happy hour, boozy brunch, and all the Arboretum’s game day shenanigans.
How to book: Order take-out via Toast.
Intero
Both a date night-worthy experience and a neighborhood joint to frequent on the regs, Intero’s seasonal menu focuses on farm-to-table fare that’s as good for the environment as it is for the soul. Taste the rainbow here with items like Smoked Acorn Squash, Steamed Gulf Snapper with kale and turnip, and Roasted Beets, or indulge in the flavorful handmade pasta selection. Dessert is an absolute treat, with chocolatier Krystal Craig’s artisan truffles coming highly recommended.
Revue
The team at Revue sure works wonders with flour. Start with their heavenly house-baked focaccia (smeared with rosemary, olive spread, and Texas olive oil, no less), then go all out with twin orders of pizza and pasta. The Mushroom Risotto, strewn with pancetta, garlic, mascarpone, and pecorino, always stuns, while the Cavatelli, laced with their signature Italian sausage, is a fantastic supper centerpiece. Finally, under no circumstances should you split the Tiramisu—order at least one per person. It’s the best darn Tiramisu in Texas.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
North Italia
No matter what time you find yourself walking along 2nd Street, North Italia is packed—and with good reason. Their fresh pasta is off the charts (and nicely sized too, if you’re hungry). First-timers should opt for the house specialty Bolognese—handmade tagliatelle noodles, traditional meat sauce, and Grana Padano cheese. Or gear up for the Chicken Pesto, a mound of gigli pasta with added crunch from toasted pine nuts and capers. Toss in some roasted veggies drizzled in olive oil for a healthy nibble, and in turn, reward yourself with a thirst-quenching pitcher of Red Sangria or anything off the fabulous wine list.
Juniper
Executive chef-partner Nicholas Yanes combines inspiration from Northern Italy and Central Texas to create Juniper’s sophisticated yet accessible menu. The airy puffy potatoes with whipped Dijon mustard are a popular starter, followed by entrees like Risotto (made with braised black trumpet and Texas tarragon) and the Grilled Ribeye (served with Steelbow peppers and eggplant). There's also an excellent cocktail menu with standouts like the over-the-top $21 Chef’s Negroni made with The Botanist Gin, Campari, Barolo Chinato, and “nice ice.”
How to book: Order take-out and delivery via Favor.
Andiamo Ristorante Italiano
Far from the trendy eateries of downtown and East Austin, this friendly spot tucked away in an unassuming strip mall is always bursting with regulars. Owner—and Naples, Italy native—Daniela Marcone combines tried and true family recipes with an unwavering dedication to heritage and quality. Loyal patrons rave about the Ravioli ai Funghi (homemade mushroom and all-natural Italian ricotta ravioli sauteed with walnuts, dried cranberries, and fresh rosemary in a brown butter sauce), and the Spaghetti alla Carbonara, sauteed with guanciale, farm cream, and farm egg yolk, then topped with nutty pecorino.
How to book: Reserve via Tock or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Patrizi's
Stashed behind Butterfly Bar on bustling Manor Road sits Italian trailer Patrizi’s, hawking hand-pulled, made-to-order pasta since 1948. If you use carbonara as a measuring stick for an unbeatable Italian restaurant, Patrizi's hits the high mark, especially when the additions include a coddled egg, bacon, or a baseball-sized meatball. However, the red sauce on Patrizi’s thick, toothy pasta is nothing to scoff at, either. It arrives stewed with onions, garlic, garden herbs, pork trimmings, and cheese rinds for an oh-so-comforting take on the classic.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Favor.
L'Oca D'Oro
Executive chef Fiore Tedesco (formerly of Franklin BBQ, La Condesa, and Bufalina) and the rest of the culinary team at L’Oca d’Oro (Italian for “golden goose”) have been consistently whipping up contemporary Italian dishes since the place opened in 2016. Everything on the menu shines, thanks to housemade pasta, freshly baked breads, wood-grilled meats, and an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. Standouts include the Risotto Verde (creamy risotto flavored with cheese, pepper, prosciutto cotto, and crispy broccoli) and the Rigatoni alla Norcina (house pork sausage, taleggio cream, dried chile).
Enoteca Vespaio & Vespaio Ristorante
Dinner spot Vespaio opened in 1998, back before South Congress was such a tourist hub, while the more casual Enoteca Vespaio set up shop next door in 2005 to satisfy the demand for succulent all-day eats. You can’t go wrong with Prosciutto Pizza from Enoteca, or the Melanzana and Zucchini, layers of crispy eggplant, squash, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti doused in garlic olive oil. Don’t forget to grab some housemade pastries for the ride home.
Reale's Pizza & Cafe
Reale's has been serving up hearty, New York-style Italian favorites in Anderson Mill since the early '90s. The vibe is a far cry from the ‘Grammable eateries downtown, but what it lacks in polish, it completely makes up for in simple, honest, and soul-warming dishes like baked ziti, manicotti, and pizza (literally, any pizza). And don’t sleep on the breadsticks, which are worth a trip up North on their own.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Cannone Cucina Italiana
Located at the Picnic at Barton Springs food truck park, Cannone Cucina Italiana is helmed by chef-owner and native Italian Salvatore Cannone. The truck is recognized as an absolute gem for anyone who's had the chance to savor their fresh pasta. The Cannone faithful absolutely rave about the fluffy gnocchi, flavorful ravioli, rich Bolognese sauce, zesty red sauce, earthy pesto, and top-notch pasta carbonara. Do yourself a solid and get there, ASAP.
How to book: Stop by for counter service or get take-out and delivery via Uber Eats.
Olive & June
Stylish digs, fantastic cocktails and wines, and beautifully plated fare that leans bright and light over mom-and-pop heavy—these are just a few of the perks awaiting diners at Olive & June. Part of Parkside Projects (the group behind Parkside, The Backspace, and Bullfight), the trattoria feels like a special occasion restaurant, whether you opt to post up in the intimate dining room or underneath the patio’s 200-year-old oak tree strung with lights. Either way, start with the Pork Meatballs, move onto the Linguine laden with shrimp, confit garlic, and gremolata, then seal the deal with the 44 Farms New York Strip, accompanied by spring vegetables, parsnip puree, and charred leeks.