The 12 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin Right Now

Italian cuisine has always ranked high among Texans because, let’s face it, what Lone Star Stater can resist a table teeming with red meat, cheese, and glistening carbs? (The answer is no one, FYI). Austin does European fare especially well, hosting Italian-centric venues that delight with dishes ranging from straight-from-the-Boot traditional to ones imbued with local flare. And, no matter what, it’s all delicious.

Whether you’re after saucy meatballs, a romantic tasting menu, prime cuts of meats and seafood accompanied by lush Tuscan wine, or simply the perfect hand-formed pasta, these 12 Austin mainstays are sure to entice you away from another trip to Olive Garden. (We’ve also got great pizza too, so be sure to check out our separate pizza guide if you’ve got pie on your mind.)