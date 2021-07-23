Austin The 10 Best Kolache Shops in Austin From donut shop stalwarts to cheffy originals.

Once a baked treat found only at Czech weddings and family gatherings, today the kolache is adored nationwide. And in Texas, it’s more than adored—it’s an icon. Texas is where it first took on a new lease of life. Texas is what put it on the map, y’all. When thousands of immigrants moved to the Lone Star State from Czechoslovakia in the 1800s, they brought with them a peculiar round pastry. Not quite a donut and not quite consistent either (recipes varied by family and ingredients depended on the seasonal availability), most were made with a sweet yeast dough, hollowed at the center and filled with fruit and seeds. Texans naturally picked up on its fabulousness, and in recent years, the kolache has morphed into a veritable baked superstar. You’ll find them all over town in a variety of styles. They typically err on the sugary side, but variants containing meat (also known as a klobasnek) are equally as popular. Whether you’re in the mood for sweet or savory, we’ve got your kolache fix covered. Here are Austin’s top 10 spots to enjoy the Czech treat.

Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery Airport Blvd

Mrs. Johnson’s has been a fixture for late night donuts since 1948, but it’s the kolaches that sell like… hot kolaches. There are four savory options, including the popular sausage with melted American cheese and fresh cut jalapeños. They only make a limited amount each evening, so get there early to secure yours.

How to book: Stop by for counter service or order take-out online.

Kerlin BBQ East Austin

Kerlin BBQ combines both BBQ and kolache to create a snack-time champion. Amelis and Bill Kerlin’s dough is made fresh onsite, stuffed with barbecued meat, and baked to perfection. Varieties include brisket and cheddar, available every Sunday, but if you order in advance they’ll make versions with smoked sausage, pickled jalapeño, pork, spinach, cheddar, feta, and more. Kolaches sell out fast, so getting your order in pronto is highly recommended.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, email orders@KerlinBBQ.com for take-out, or order delivery via Doordash.

Capital City Bakery East Austin

Vegans can enjoy a meaty, cheesy, kolache, too at Capital City Bakery, where everything is 100% plant-based. The breakfast kolaches taste as delicious as their animal counterpart, including a ‘sausage’ jalapeño ‘cheese’ option and a buffalo ‘chickn’ version. Opt to get it heated up or take it as is, along with mustard or hot sauce.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order take-out online, or get delivery via Uber Eats.

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches MLK

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches spoils you for choice with a wide range of both sweet and savory gems, all for less than $4. Our pick of the salty litter is the sausage, jalapeño, and cheese, and for sugary, it’s a tossup between PB&J and chocolate, pecan, and caramel. The family-operated bakery and taproom also serves hot coffee and locally brewed beer to help wash all those tasty carbs down.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order delivery via Uber Eats.

Moonlight Bakery South Lamar

This humble little bakery tucked away on South Lamar has long been a local favorite for bread, croissants, and muffins, but they also offer a small selection of delectable sweet and savory kolaches. Go for a fruity apple, apricot, and blueberry if you’re looking for something to accompany your coffee—otherwise the ham and swiss edition makes for a delicious lunch.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order delivery via Postmates.

SH Donuts Pecan Springs-Springdale

SH Donuts is less about the ‘Gram and all about the taste. The family-owned bakery makes their donuts, croissants, and kolaches fresh every day and hawks them all at absolute bargain prices (many kolaches are just $1.30). The sausage pig kolache is their stand out, made with buttery soft pastry and a juicy chunk of pork sausage, and the owners are the friendliest bunch around.

How to book: Stop by for counter service, call 512-926-6094 for take-out, or order delivery via Grubhub.

Austin Kolache & Koffee Shop Burnet Road

This awesome neighborhood hangout has been serving authentic Czech baked goodies for over 40 years, using handed-down recipes and fresh local ingredients to send you straight to kolache heaven. We love the sweet and smooth cream cheese version as well as those injected with lemon, strawberry, or blueberry compote—all enjoyed with a hot cup of koffee, of course.

How to book: Stop by for counter service, call 512-551-3115 for take-out, or order delivery via Uber Eats.

Lone Star Kolaches Multiple locations

Meet the daddy of Austin kolaches. Lone Star Kolaches beats the rest in terms of menu size, with a roster spanning fruit, egg, and sausage selection plus options you won’t find anywhere else like Philly cheesesteak and pizza roll. Can’t decide where to start? The gut-busting $60 Kolache Combo packs a little bit of everything into one gargantuan box.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, call 512-484-4986 for take-out, or order delivery via Doordash.

Round Rock Donuts Round Rock

The donut factory may be most famous for its yellow donuts, but their kolaches definitely deserve some glory, too. Made from scratch with a sweet dough and finished off with a light brush of sugar-laden butter, varieties include blueberry, cherry, cream cheese, and strawberry. Large savory numbers showcase Austin’s own Smokey Demark sausages, while regular sized editions come stuffed with flavorful Eckrich sausages.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order delivery via Doordash.

Suerte East Austin

This Mexican standout’s brunch pastries are sensational, so if you love a fancy kolache, you’re in for a treat. Pastry chef Derrick Flynn’s recipe weaves together a rich blend of flavors with ingredients like longaniza (spiced pork sausage), whipped papas (potatoes), morita (chipotle pepper), and queso. And all are ideal companions for their signature Mimosa Para Todos cocktail.

How to book: Reserve via Resy or order take-out via Toast.

