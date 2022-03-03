The 22 Absolute Best Lunch Spots in Austin

Working from home definitely has its perks. You can roll out of bed without changing out of your PJs just seconds before you’re on the clock, you save a ton of money on commuting, coffee, and dry-cleaning, and you get to spend way more time with pooch. It’s basically living the dream.

But on the flip side, those sweatpants are probably pretty stinky, and the most exciting thing you’ve done all week is watch your dog mark his territory around Seaholm Plaza while others are off adulting inside Trader Joe’s. And then there’s the dreaded midday meal—so many options, so little motivation to make that hunger pang-quelling decision. Tacos? Burgers? Maybe some sushi or a poke bowl? Perhaps an entire large pizza to yourself? Oh, brother.

Thankfully, Austin’s pretty compact, and lunchtime funtime can be easily activated with a little assistance. Scan over this list, holler at a (human) pal to see if they’re free for lunch, and most importantly, dig in. Here are the best lunches in Austin.