The 10 Best Pie Shops in Austin

The holidays are a-comin’, and we all know what that means: pie. After all, what’s a festive feast without a bit of puff pastry oozing with gravy, or dessert without a lattice of peek-a-boo browned apples? Unfortunately, not everybody is able to travel back home for grandma’s homemade variety year after year, and some might even have Austin-based grannies that don’t bake (madness). Finding delicious scratch-made pie might seem like a holiday challenge, but don’t sweat it—Austin’s plethora of pie shops have your back, satisfying all cravings for holiday (and year-round) golden-crusted goodness.

Whether you’re looking for meat and a medley of veg, a good old American apple pie, or a selection of miniatures to stash under the tree, here are 10 spots serving up the best sweet and savory slices in Austin.