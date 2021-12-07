The 10 Best Pie Shops in Austin
Order up.
The holidays are a-comin’, and we all know what that means: pie. After all, what’s a festive feast without a bit of puff pastry oozing with gravy, or dessert without a lattice of peek-a-boo browned apples? Unfortunately, not everybody is able to travel back home for grandma’s homemade variety year after year, and some might even have Austin-based grannies that don’t bake (madness). Finding delicious scratch-made pie might seem like a holiday challenge, but don’t sweat it—Austin’s plethora of pie shops have your back, satisfying all cravings for holiday (and year-round) golden-crusted goodness.
Whether you’re looking for meat and a medley of veg, a good old American apple pie, or a selection of miniatures to stash under the tree, here are 10 spots serving up the best sweet and savory slices in Austin.
Sugar Mama's Bakeshop
Sugar Mama’s is a romantically retro spot for lovers of all things sweet, thanks to a menu consisting entirely of cookies, cupcakes, macarons, cheesecakes, and pies. While they have year-round delights such as Triple Berry Buttermilk and Pumpkin, the December specials are the ultimate holiday treat. This year’s offerings include Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pretzel and Apple Brown Betty.
How to order: Order pick-up and delivery online.
Tiny Pies
Mother-daughter team Kit Seay and Amanda Wadsworth harness four-generation-old recipes and organic ingredients to create savory and sweet pies that taste as delectable as they look. The adorable miniatures make awesome gifts for your holiday host, to boot. Not keen on sharing? Stop by and down a Tiny Pie Blended Milkshake while waiting for your order.
How to order: Order pick-up and delivery online or get nationwide delivery via Goldbelly.
Quack's 43rd St Bakery
This neighborhood cafe has been a popular hangout since 1983, where locals come to enjoy scratch-made baked goods alongside a locally roasted brew. Pie varieties include Cherry and Apple Cinnamon, plus seasonal specials available by the slice or whole.
How to order: Call 512-453-3399 for pick-up or get delivery via Postmates.
Hoover's Cooking
East of UT, Hoover’s Cooking is a family-style diner centered around Texas-grown, farm-fresh ingredients (and therefore, a ton of meat). The best way to balance out all that protein? Hoover Alexander’s homemade pie. They come in Buttermilk, Coconut Cream, and Pecan, and while you’re at it, go ahead and add an order of fluffy Bread Pudding and Brownies.
How to order: Order pick-up online or get delivery via Doordash and Grubhub.
Upper Crust Bakery
Chez Zee
This north Austin bistro’s desserts are legendary—freshly baked from scratch daily with local eggs, milk, cream, and butter. You’ll find a massive selection here, including an eight-inch Granny Smith Apple Pie, a super chocolatey Kahlua Pie layered with a chocolate silk base, chocolate walnut crust, whipped cream, and chocolate chips, and tangy Key Lime Pie.
How to order: Order pick-up online or get delivery via Favor.
Papi's Pies
As one might expect from a restaurant named Papi’s Pies, this is a homey joint with baked goodness at its forefront. Papi’s selection varies daily, but mainstays include Raspberry Rhubarb, Pumpkin, Lemon Meringue, and one with a kick: Bourbon Pecan.
How to order: Call 512-828-9047 for pick-up or get delivery via Grubhub.
Word of Mouth Bakery
The former wedding cake specialists are now posted up in two brick-and-mortar locations in Austin. Stop by for a coffee and slice of pie, or pick up the whole shebang to take home. Right now there’s a Whole Key Lime and a Whole Coconut Cream on the docket.
How to order: Call 512-617-8411 for pick-up or get delivery via Grubhub and Favor.
Walton's Fancy and Staple
You’ll find pies sporadically hitting Walton’s menu, and when you see them, you best be quick because everyone knows they are ATX’s holiday best. The 2021 menu features giant 11-inchers that serve 10 hungry pie-devotees. Flavors range from Lattice Apple and Pumpkin to Pecan and Buttermilk, and each runs just $30 a pop.
How to order: Call 512-391-9966 or email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com for pick-up.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
You wouldn’t expect a fried chicken joint to excel in pie-making, but Lucy’s crusts are as golden and delicious as their perfectly crisp and juicy drumsticks. Flavors here err on the creative side, with standouts including Elvis (chocolate topped with peanut butter cheesecake and bananas), S’mores (chocolate and marshmallow in a graham cracker crust),and Banana Pudding (old fashioned custard crowned with Nilla Wafers and bananas).
How to order: Order pick-up and delivery online.