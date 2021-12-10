The Absolute Best Bowls of Ramen in Austin

Winter is many Austinites' favorite time of year. It’s a chance to give our AC a break, wear shirts with sleeves, and most excitingly, a long-awaited reintroduction to warming comfort foods—the ones we don’t devour with our fingers and immediately wash down with a large YETI of sweet iced tea, that is. We’re talking ramen, because nothing is more satisfying in 60-degree temperatures (AKA freezing for Texas) than a big steamy bowl of bone broth, slurpy noodles, and a gooey seasoned egg.

Whie Austin’s Asian food scene errs on the smaller, “up and coming” end of the culinary spectrum, the limited Japanese restaurants that do exist are more than equipped to satiate even the most ravenous noodle craving. Here are the 10 best local places to snuggle up with a belly-warming bowl of ramen.