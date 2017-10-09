The Best Places to Eat in Austin Right Now

Alcomar South First The South First location of the much-adored El Chile didn’t close, per se. Rather it was transformed and reopened by the same restaurant group as Alcomar, an eatery specializing in what’s been dubbed a “Latin-inspired seafood concept.” Doors opened this spring, and whether you’re in the mood for ceviche, oysters, or something less familiar (octopus tostadas, anyone?), the menu is sure to offer something from the sea that will tempt your taste buds.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Juliet Ristorante

Juliet Ristorante Barton Springs We already praised Juliet for boasting one of the most beautiful bars in Austin, and the food at this Italian establishment is no joke either. The ristorante quite fittingly took over the Barton Springs location previously occupied by Romeo’s this summer, and boasts killer cuisine -- antipasti, zuppe, pizze... it sounds even more delicious in Italian -- and the same romantic factor that one would expect given the name’s Shakespearean connotations.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Emmer & Rye

Emmer & Rye Downtown If you’re choosing your restaurant based on resume, look no further than Rainey St’s Emmer & Rye, which has staff star power in the form of former Uchiko chef de cuisine and St. Philip executive chef Page Pressley. As far as actual food goes, as one would expect, it’s a winner, specializing in contemporary American cuisine with an array of options. And if you’re in the market for a more unique experience, you can opt to dine dim sum-style, and enjoy small plates, lots of different tastes, and an ever-changing menu featuring ultra-fresh ingredients.

Geraldine's Downtown Geraldine’s promises three things: food, cocktails, and music. Conveniently, those happen to be three of our favorite things. A boutique restaurant located inside the sparkling new Hotel Van Zandt, Geraldine’s presents guests with a “Texas-style, chef-driven, and crave-worthy menu fueled with the freshest ingredients.” Fly solo and order your own dish or wrangle a few friends for shareables as you take in live music and serene views of Lady Bird Lake. One piece of advice: you might want to reserve a room in the hotel to recover from the inevitable food coma.

Italic Downtown An ELM Restaurant Group endeavor, this trendy spot is situated in the heart of Downtown and serves cuisine that tastes like it was shipped straight from the motherland. Start with the antipasti (salty olives, nutty cheeses, cured meats, fresh-baked focaccia...) before moving on to the main event, which might take the form of pizza, pasta, fresh seafood, or pillows of gnocchi. Also worth noting: a solid gluten-free menu for both lunch and dinner. Because everyone deserves to have their risotto and eat it too.

Fukumoto East Austin A new establishment on the Austin cuisine scene, this airy, wood-dominated Japanese izakaya (no shame in your Wikipedia game), puts the focus on sushi and yakitori, accentuated flavor-wise by locally sourced produce. In terms of fanfare, Fukumoto has been hot on every Austin-dwelling food lover’s radar since opening in September -- largely due to kitchen wizard Kaz Fukumoto, who opened the eponymous spot after spending a decade perfecting his sushi skills as the head chef at Musashino.

Juniper East Cesar Chavez Gin connotations and cocktails aside, Juniper’s allure lies in its take on what it describes as Northern Italian fare. Drop in for dinner or bring the whole gang for a less-typical take on brunch (think less French toast, more oxtail and rosemary lasagna... fewer migas, more duck confit carbonara). Have culinary commitment issues? Try out the happy hour, 5-6:30pm from Tuesday-Saturday, when you can enjoy nibbles and half-price beers and bubbles.

Launderette Holly In an appetizing turn of events, a former laundromat was revamped into this hip cafe, which this year earned the title of Eater Austin’s Best Restaurant of the Year. Serving brunch, lunch, and dinner, Launderette is a gastronomy goldmine anytime of the day, but the best time to try it out would likely be during its short-but-sweet happy hour (5-6pm, Monday-Friday) when you can grab half-price cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass. Which are all best paired with some of the “snacky bits.”

Odd Duck South Austin Though not a brand-new restaurant on the block, Odd Duck wins points for its consistently good cuisine which accounts for its popularity. Approaching its one-year anniversary, the South Lamar restaurant is the reincarnation of Bryce and Dylan Gilmore’s original food trailer -- opened post-Bryce’s Barley Swine success -- and operates with the same focus on supporting local farmers, featuring local ingredients, and working from scratch. The result? Food and drinks that are always, always evolving.

VOX Table South Lamar This bright, modern space is one of the latest spots solidifying South Lamar as a go-to dining destination. Featuring New American food served in small-plate form (with inspiration derived from a variety of cultures and cuisines) and a farm-to-table philosophy, VOX fuses freshness and flavor. Menu categories sum up the wide variety of offerings -- leaves + roots, fins + shells, hooves, feathers + beaks -- but the dishes themselves are likely to change with the seasons and due to ingredient availability. (You can check out the local farms the resto works with here.) No matter how the menu fluctuates, however, what you can definitely bank on are the mad mixology skills of the award-winning beverage master. After all, it’s not what you eat... it’s what you wash it down with.

Via 313 Pizzeria West Austin Even teetotalers have been making the pizza pilgrimage to bars such as Craft Pride and Violet Crown to get a piece of this pie, and in 2015, a brick-and-mortar version of Via opened in Oak Hill. Think the same delicious crispy-chewy-cheesy Detroit-style pizza that was peddled from the trailers... but in this location, sans (most of) the less-than-sober people scarfing it down.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Bufalina Due

Bufalina Due Cesar Chavez Apparently, lines of hungry patrons almost every evening at Bufalina’s Cesar Chavez location were an indicator that Austin was ready for double the Neapolitan perfection. The new Bufalina Due is next door to Lick and Barley Swine’s new locations. It’s menu is slightly different from the one we already know; it includes a Brussels sprouts pizza (ham, scallion pesto, serrano, parmesan) and surprises like Peppercorn Ice Cream (strawberries, cashews, whipped cream).

Chicon East Austin Gardner may have closed abruptly, but not for long; a quick transformation of the space and concept revealed Andrew Wiseheart and Ben Edgerton’’s new project, Chicon, a sister restaurant to uber-popular eatery Contigo. The dedication to locally sourced and inspired cuisine is still in place, but the menu has gone from Danish-influenced to elevated Texas ranch-style. The formerly zen-like space is colorful and casual. Chicon’s menu standouts are a Goat and Gnocchi dish, the Burger and Fries (served on a challah bun with aioli), and a whopping 36 oz T-Bone meant for sharing. The cocktail menu is great as well with unique takes on classics like the light, fresh, and bright green Concombre (tequila, cucumber, lime, jalapeno), perfect for summer patio sipping.

Kemuri Tatsu-ya East Austin If the name of East Austin’s new izakaya sounds familiar and/or induces salivation it’s because Tatsu Aikawa, the “Tatsu” half of Ramen Tatsu-ya, is the chef/owner. Like Aikawa, who is Japanese-born and Texas-raised, the new concept is an atypical mash-up of of these two cultures. This cultural rendezvous is most evident in dishes like the Texas ramen, a bowl of traditional ramen save the tenacious beef broth and house-smoked brisket, and the smoked fish collar, a seldom-utilized but succulent cut teeming with brightness from a lemon and yuzu salt rub. Other must-trys include the “Hot Pocketz” (crisp tofu filled with brisket and gooey Gouda) and one of the playful cocktails like the matcha Painkiller, a Tiki-inspired blend of buckwheat shochu, tequila, pineapple, coconut, and matcha tea served in a ceramic “lucky cat” mug.

Grizzelda's East Austin If you’re seeking a happy hour destination for creative cocktails and queso, Grizzelda’s is ideal. To call this new East Austin establishment stylish would be an undersell -- inside you’ll find wallpaper bursting with peonies and palm trees, marble tables with perfectly mismatched chairs, and hot-pink details everywhere you look. Our favorite menu offerings are the tostadas topped with fresh ahi tuna, chile aioli, crispy shallot, and avocado, and the birria de res (beef stew) tacos made of dry-aged beef from Jacoby’s ranch, crema, charred serrano, radish, cilantro, pickled red onion, and house fermented barrel-aged hot sauce. Grizzelda’s drink menu is full of concoctions like the Tropic Thunder, a breezy blend of vodka, mango, coconut, banana liqueur, and pomegranate simple.

Irene's Downtown Irene’s has managed a genius balancing act serving cozy, casual Southern comfort in a trendy atmosphere that attracts flocks of patrons both young and less young. From ELM Restaurant Group (behind Easy Tiger, Italic, and 24 Diner), Irene’s has become a hopping happy hour and brunch hangout; every weekday from 3:30 to 6:30pm and all day Sunday, it hosts vinyl happy hour with $3 house spirits, $3 pints, and $10 pitchers. You can get coffee and sweet or savory toasts (or a pack of smokes) at the counter window, or the run of the full menu; think unfussy snacks and sandwiches, plus cocktails.

L'Oca D'Oro Mueller L’Oca d’Oro’s (Italian for “golden goose”) mushroom lasagna in no way, shape, or form resembles what we consider lasagna -- instead we’re presented with crispy sheets of pasta layered with earthy mushrooms, fermented funk, and a green onion sauce. Chef Tedesco makes complicated tweaks to the Italian cuisine he grew up with but also nails simple pleasures like the impossibly moist daily bread served with cultured butter and jam. The meatballs (tomato jam, pecorino, garlic toast) and brunch-only cacio e pepe (spaghetti, three cheeses, pepper) also sing.

Boiler Nine Bar + Grill Downtown In a soaring industrial space at the Seaholm Power Plant, this concept is made up of the Deck Nine Observatory Bar, the rooftop bar; The Boiler Room, a very dark cocktail bar in the former boiler room; and Boiler Nine Bar + Grill sandwiched in the middle on the street level. The rooftop bar provides snacks and cocktails with a sweeping view magnified, literally, with old-school coin-operated binoculars. In the basement, patrons of The Boiler Room choose from cocktails named after beloved tunes, like the Jolene (vodka, pickled peach, ginger beer, sun tea bitters, mint) and bar bites like the highly addictive steak fries seasoned with grana padano and rosemary and served with aioli. Boiler Nine serves brunch, lunch, and dinner; one of many dinner standouts is the fire-kissed tomahawk pork chop served with heirloom beans, jicama slaw, pear mustard, and habanero honey.

Kuneho East Austin Chef Paul Qui’s focus at Kuneho is on creating Japanese food -- interpreted in the way only Qui is capable of -- via a la carte perfect bites, sushi, crudo (and more). Borough, Kuneho’s cocktail bar, mirrors the inventiveness of the food in drinks like the Cloak of Feathers, made with coconut oil-washed dark rums, five spice, kombucha, maple, lime, and bitters.

Red Ash Warehouse District Executive Chef John Carver -- formerly of Eddie V’s -- and his partners opened Red Ash last fall in the new Colorado Tower building. With influences from both Northern and Southern Italy, the cuisine includes pasta made fresh daily, classic seafood dishes, seasonal veggies, and meat of the highest quality grilled in the (actual) wood-burning grill which serves as the heart of the eatery. Start with thick-cut garlic bread and meatballs with cheesy polenta before moving on to pasta like the pappardelle with wild boar bolognese. The focus of the restaurant’s concept shines in dishes like the wood-grilled cold-water lobster tails served “scampi style” with lemon and garlic. In addition to classic cocktails with a twist, Red Ash boasts an impressive selection of Old and New World wines.