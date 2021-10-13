The 10 Best Steakhouses in Austin
Roll up your sleeves and sharpen your knives—dinner is served.
Texans sure love all things cattle, whether it’s cheering on the Longhorns, saddling up on a ranch vacation, or savoring beefy delights smothered with dairy. If there ain’t no cow, there basically ain’t no Texas.
And since Austin is the capital of Texas, it goes without saying that we’re experts in preparing the state’s beloved red meat. Here it’s marbled to perfection, juicy and flavorful, and like everything else in the Lone Star State, always generously portioned, even at the fanciest of joints. If you’re searching for a delicious slab of steak, here’s where to find the finest cuts in town.
Saltgrass Steak House
An impressive 30 years in the business means there’s no BSing around here when it comes to quality steak. This fan favorite serves chargrilled meat that recaptures the flavor of an open campfire. Options are wide and varied, including Texas T-bone, New York Strip, Bacon-wrapped Filet, and Wagon Boss Center-cut Top Sirloin. Sides are a must too (the Mac and Cheese reigns supreme), and afterward, be sure to wander the adjoined lounge where many a sports buff is known to congregate.
How to book: Call 512-340-0040 to reserve a table.
Garrison
We’ve been raving about Garrison for quite some time now, but that’s because it’s never failed to wow on all accounts. Its boudoir is a winner for romance, its wine cabinet is stellar, and chef de cuisine Jakub Czysczon is the resident master behind Texas Post Oak flame-grilled steak. Splurge on a 32-ounce Prime Niman Ranch Dry-aged Tomahawk with Smoked Onion Pomme Puree, Blistered Shishitos, and house G1 sauce to taste, if you really want to sample downtown’s finest.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Austin’s fully leaned into those Cali-cool vibes, not just by way of vegan cafes and swanky rooftops, but also in terms of cutting edge steakhouses. Fleming’s isn’t your traditional old-school joint, but rather, a more inclusive, dietary-restriction-welcoming establishment where carnivores and herbivores can chop it up in harmony. The prime steaks are broiled at 1600 degrees for the perfect sear and crust, so don’t miss the buttery Filet Mignon or the Prime Bone-in Ribeye, a beautifully marbled cut teeming with bold umami flavor. Vegetarians, meanwhile, will love plant-based specials such as the Korean Style Bulgogi laced with marinated mushrooms and onion.
Jeffrey's
This longstanding Austin legend has never gone out of style, as locals return over and over for delicious classics. These are aged and cut by Lone Star Meats, grilled and roasted over local live oak, and finished in a 1200 degree broiler. Consider balling out with the 42-ounce Porterhouse, which has been dry-aged for 32 days, and go ahead and add on the Foie Gras Butter—you’re worth it.
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro
As if getting down on a huge bloody steak wasn’t enough of a carnivorous venture, celeb chef Tim Love takes things several steps further with a plethora of wild game options. At Lonesome Dove, you can get your steak, boar, elk, and buffalo with a tasty side of Rabbit and Rattlesnake Sausage. And, if you’re up for the challenge, check out the hand-cut Wagyu Tomahawk doused with serrano lime butter. It’s great food—though if you’re not a fan of dining next to taxidermy, order yours to-go.
How to book: Order delivery via Uber Eats.
Vince Young Steakhouse
Vince Young Steakhouse blends exceptional service with a wide variety of aged prime cuts like The Perfect Ten, a whopping 14 ounces of exquisitely seared Texas Akaushi steak that cuts like butter. And even though you're entering the steakhouse as a mature adult, the ridiculously rich and creamy Mac and Cheese complete with house-cured bacon will be impossible for your inner child to pass up.
Perry's Steakhouse
With locations all over Texas, Perry’s tricks out its Austin outpost with a vintage vibe and an attentive waitstaff that’s always on point with the drink recs. The Fried Asparagus with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat is a signature for a reason (as well as a clever way of getting you to eat your vegetables). Try the Prime New York Strip smothered in herb-garlic butter—no need for A.1 Sauce in this joint.
Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab
Truluck’s is the kind of restaurant that lends itself to those special occasions, dates, and business dinners you're all too happy to comp. The upscale seafood and steak emporium is tailor made for those who like a little surf with their turf, so start with a heaping order of Shrimp, Crab, and Oysters before inhaling your 1200-degree broiled Prime New York Strip, aged 60 days and center-cut. And because good booze and good eats go hand in hand, pair it all with a glass (or four) of wine from their extensive international menu of French, Italian, and Californian vintages.
Salt & Time
Salt & Time is not technically a steakhouse—and admittedly, it’s only half a restaurant. The skilled and passionate crew source meat from local farms and butcher it inhouse. Come for dinner when the menu features Angus Hanger, a six-ounce hunk of meat served alongside Summer Succotash and tangy Salsa Verde, or the Dry-aged Wagyu Ribeye, a 32-ounce bone-in number with your choice of two sides and sauces (pro tip: You want the Beef Fat Fries). And if you’re ready to up your at-home grill game, Salt & Time’s onsite butcher shop is stocked with fresh and aged steaks ready to be wrapped and weighed.
Austin Land & Cattle
Austin Land & Cattle is pushing over two and a half decades in business, and with good reason: The relaxed (by steakhouse standards) atmosphere sets the stage for distinctly Texan takes on chophouse standards like Beer Battered Veggies, which set the stage for a 22-ounce Bone-in Ribeye that's more than fine on its own… But then again, a little Jalapeño Bleu Cheese or Maker's Mark-infused Bourbon Sauce never hurt anyone, right?