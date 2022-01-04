The 9 Best Sushi Spots in Austin
Pick up your chopsticks, tuck in your napkin, and gear up for Austin’s top sushi spots.
Finding good Japanese cuisine in Austin can pose a bit of a challenge, but locals who scour the plains long and hard enough will discover their tried and tested faves eventually. Sushi, for one, has come a long way, thanks to new wave-making additions and old joints stepping up their game. We have intimate sushi and sake speakeasies with creative twists that’ll impress on date night, family-owned storefronts serving top-tier Unagi, Umekyu, and even Natto, and swanky omakase experiences that can be enjoyed on evenings both in and out. In short, there’s wasabi for every occasion in Austin.
Looking for the best cuts in town? We’ve done the tough job of whittling down the nine best sushi spots, so you need not worry about getting a raw deal.
Osome
There is no stopping Austinites from taking advantage of an incredible omakase dinner—not even the threat of new COVID variants, because Osome is bringing their formal sushi prix-fixe to your house. Chef John Gocong draws on his days with Hai and Nobu to prepare seasonality and globally sourced fish right to your (dining room) table. Expect a delightful private journey of crudos, nigiri, and yakitori, complete with optional sake and caviar upgrades.
Kura
Kura is the revolving sushi bar from Japan that thankfully hasn’t gone all Western on us, providing a bonafide old-school experience from ingredients, drinks, decor, and funky touchpad to wacky games on the tablet and tableside collectibles. They even have Hokkaido Milk Tarts for dessert. Factor in extra time for two reasons: 1) Long lines during peak hours, and 2) It’s right by a Daiso (the Japanese dollar store where you absolutely must stop).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or join the waitlist via the Kura App.
Sushi | Bar ATX
This former pop-up omakase speakeasy might have gone brick and mortar, but the bookings remain as coveted as they were during its limited stint. Tucked within Bento Picnic, Sushi|Bar ATX promises the most exciting 17-course meal you’ll ever have—starring a string of innovative nigiri and other delicacies from both land and sea. Watch talented chefs prepare your meal in an intimate 10-seat setting, in the company of excellent sake and a finish of handmade Japanese sweets.
How to book: Reserve in advance via Tock and follow on Instagram for last-minute openings.
TenTen
The modern Japanese sushi and robata kitchen is one of Downtown’s many trendy upscale hangouts, and a welcome excuse to make an effort. Their menu features a variety of rolls, sashimi, tempura, and skewers, plus beers, wines, cocktails, and sake. TenTen does land-based sushi best, so opt for the Quail Egg or the Wagyu Nigiri. Happy hour offers killer deals on Chicken Karaage and Pork Gyozas, as well as alcoholic sips on the cheap.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
DK Sushi
If you’re looking for sushi in a Texas house party-type atmosphere, DK Sushi has your number. It specializes in sushi and South Korean fare, so while there are classic Japanese items on the menu, expect a twist on the rest. The rolls are distinctly American, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you like the sound of the Texas Roll (salmon, tuna, eel, white fish, avocado, shrimp tempura) and Mexican Roll (shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, avocado, spicy chili sauce). Look out for DK, the owner, who’s there frequently performing cheeky stand-up, karaoke, and encouraging patrons to take sake bombs with him.
How to book: Call 512-326-5807 to reserve.
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot, though once just an IG hub (to sushi snobs, anyway), has stood the test of time thanks to a consistently awesome menu of Japanese hits. It spans ramen, teriyaki, gyoza, and buns, but it’s the sushi selection that’s the most extensive, sporting everything from vegan maki rolls to delicious roasted nigiri. Whatever you go for, be sure to add some of Lucky Robot’s famous Brussels sprouts with lemongrass soy on the side—they’re bursting with flavor.
How to book: Order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Uchi
Uchi continues to serve quality sushi that matches the sky-high price. It’s helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef-owner Tyson Cole, who trained for over a decade in Tokyo, NYC, and Austin under various sushi masters. This was once the hottest spot for sushi in Austin, but that could have been in part due to a limited sushi scene when it opened back in 2003. The sushi is still great, albeit on the diminutive side, so just don’t turn up expecting to leave with a full stomach unless you’re willing to shell out the big bucks. Pro tip: Come for happy hour instead, which runs every day from 4 pm - 6:30 pm.
How to book: Get delivery via Favor.
Fukumoto
Fukumoto was a breath of fresh air when it opened in 2015. Kazu Fukumoto was a former chef at Musashino, and no stranger to Austin’s culinary circles. His Fukumoto restaurant is izakaya style, specializing in yakitori skewers and other Japanese pub grub alongside choice sushi and sashimi. Select creations include the YST (smoky yellowtail, shiso, tomato, Thai chili mayo) and Saba (Norwegian mackerel).
How to book: Call 512-770-6880 to reserve and order take-out or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Komé
One of the smallest sushi joints in Austin, Kome fills up fast but is always worth the wait. The roll selection is modest, but they hit the spot every time (two words: mango avocado). Don’t forget to save room for other comforts like takoyaki, gyoza, and packaged treats for take-away. Oh, and their Go-Go Sauce goes great with just about any carb imaginable.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order take-out via Toast.