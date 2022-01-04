The 9 Best Sushi Spots in Austin

Finding good Japanese cuisine in Austin can pose a bit of a challenge, but locals who scour the plains long and hard enough will discover their tried and tested faves eventually. Sushi, for one, has come a long way, thanks to new wave-making additions and old joints stepping up their game. We have intimate sushi and sake speakeasies with creative twists that’ll impress on date night, family-owned storefronts serving top-tier Unagi, Umekyu, and even Natto, and swanky omakase experiences that can be enjoyed on evenings both in and out. In short, there’s wasabi for every occasion in Austin.

Looking for the best cuts in town? We’ve done the tough job of whittling down the nine best sushi spots, so you need not worry about getting a raw deal.