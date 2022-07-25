There’s no need to deny it. It’s hot here in Austin. While many folks choose to stick to the comfort of AC, just as many take the opportunity to run out to and soak up Austin’s natural beauty. Oftentimes, this means spending time out in the sun near Lady Bird Lake.

While no one will blame you for wanting to beat the heat, many new arrivals may be unaware that swimming in Lady Bird has been banned since 1964 (it’s especially important to keep your dogs out of the water). So, the best way to enjoy the lake is either up on a boat or a paddleboard—which can still be pretty hot. But there’s another more relaxing option that locals don’t consider enough. It’s possible to enjoy the lake without having to dive in, rent a watercraft, or break any sort of sweat (from exercise, at least). Sometimes, you can even do it in the comfort of AC. This option is, of course, kicking back with a nice plate of food and a cool drink at one of Austin’s top waterfront restaurants.