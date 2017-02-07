Thanks Queso! How Austin's Restaurant Scene Changed This Midwesterner's Life.

I found that at Hyde Park Bar & Grill, the Austin institution in the center of the city, with its ‘70s-looking interior and massive fork statue out front. Its menu blends the comfort food from an old Midwest neighborhood with items that scream “authentic Texas.”

The restaurant’s most well-known item is the fries, battered in buttermilk, seasoned flour, and served in a massive heap. It feels odd to extol the virtues of something so simple, but these spuds have a perfect snap and crackle reminiscent of Jacques Pépin’s pommes frites recipe.

In this instance, these fries came stuffed in a burger of authentic Texas beef that was larger than anything I’d seen in years. Meat prices in the Midwest are astronomically prohibitive, so being able to chow down on cow once more without breaking the bank was only made better by this monstrosity of a patty covered in cheese sauce.