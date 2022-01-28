The 15 Most Romantic Restaurants in Austin

Romance is cooking down south, and Austin’s restaurants are particularly ready for lovebirds of all species. Unlike other big cities, good weather and a relaxed attitude mean wining and dining here can span upscale, casual, and just about everything in between. Maybe your beau is into getting all dressed up to go downtown? Or perhaps y’all like some jazz music to set the mood? How about catching a warm orange sunset beneath a twinkling Texas oak tree? No matter your dating style, there’s a table in Austin with your name on it.

Here are the 15 most romantic restaurants in the city, each bound to make the sparks fly. (And while you’re at it, don’t forget to consider one of Austin’s best bars for a post-dinner nightcap.)