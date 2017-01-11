14 Things You Must Eat and Drink to Be a True Austinite

Brisket

This basic beef cut inspires more loyalty than some football teams. Though it began as a Jewish specialty, brisket has long reigned as king of the Texas smoke ring. Order it fatty or lean, sliced or chopped, on a bun or bare. Everyone has an opinion about the cut, color, and consistency… but we can all agree on one thing: it better be on the plate. Find the best brisket at La Barbecue, Micklethwait, Franklin, and Freedmen’s.

Ramen

Given that it’s typically hotter than the sun in Austin, thick, steaming noodle soup wasn’t exactly on our radar. But once we figured out what the West Coast was already way into, we leveled it up. Ramen Tatsu-ya opened its little shop on Research Blvd, and we were instantly smitten by the slurp. You can also find great stuff at Daruma, Kanji, Jinya, Michi, and Kome if you’re ridin’ that ramen train.