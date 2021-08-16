10 Fall Restaurant Openings in Austin to Get Excited About From jerk chicken on East 6th Street to tiki greatness from Austin’s ramen kings.

We all have that ‘about town’ friend who seems to discover all the cool new digs before anyone else. You know, the one who’s social media is basically your Austin bucket list. The one who you secretly want to be when you grow up… wait, newsflash, you’re already grown up. Yikes. But sweat you shall not (inside, at least), there’s still time to claim that coveted ‘about town’ crown. To throw you a bone, we’ve rounded up 10 of Austin’s most exciting fall openings, each so shiny and new that we don’t even know the menu details yet—but we do know that local foodies are already salivating over them, so the high hopes are flying. You have until the end of the summer to cash out those Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory gift cards, champ, because come fall, you’re bound to be a bonafide culinary trendsetter.

Canje Address: 1914 East 6th Street

Opening date: Fall 2021

The team behind Austin’s ever-popular Emma & Rye, Hestia, Kalimotxo, and TLV restaurants will open their sixth concept this upcoming season. Led by Guyanese-born chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje is gearing up to be a Caribbean eatery imbued with flavors from Guyana, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and other islands within the region. Pro tip: The jerk chicken is rumored to be a real show-stealer.

The Grey Market Address: 501 Brazos Street

Opening date: February 2022

Austin’s new Thompson Hotel is slated to feature this highly anticipated offshoot of Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano’s groundbreaking The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Yet unlike its more polished older sibling, this Southern fare specialist will be a casual joint with both counter-service and grab-and-go items.

Photo courtesy of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Address: 11700 Domain Boulevard

Opening date: Fall 2021

This New York-based original’s first full-service restaurant in Austin arrives at Domain Northside this fall. They’re best known for their coal-fired brick oven pies and calzones, tossed up with a proprietary dough recipe and techniques dating back more than 100 years. The new restaurant spans 1,000-square-feet of covered patio dining space complete with a full bar.

Photo courtesy of Dripping Springs Distilling’s Distillers Bar

Dripping Springs Distilling’s Distillers Bar Address: 5330 Bell Springs Road, Dripping Springs

Opening date: August 2021

The first licensed distillery in the Texas Hill Country, this boozy gem produces handmade, artisanal vodka, gin, and bourbon in small batches using coveted limestone-filtered spring water. The onsite Distillers Bar opens at the end of August, a picture-perfect place to sample housemade liquid creations alongside local comforts like chicken pot pie and Texas Hereford chili with cornbread cake.

Photo courtesy Tso Chinese Delivery

Tso Chinese Delivery Address: 2407 South Congress Avenue

Opening date: Fall 2021

Tso has been a runaway hit among take-out-savvy Austinites since launching in 2017, especially for fans of quality General Tso’s chicken and scratch made crab Rangoon. The ‘no tipping’ delivery and carry-out restaurant already operates outposts in Cherrywood and Arboretum, with this third iteration landing in South Congress this fall. Yoshiko Ramen and Sushi Address: 8900 South Congress Avenue

Opening date: August 2021

This affordable Japanese cuisine hub is South Congress Avenue’s latest addition. Their extensive menu covers bento boxes, sushi, poke bowls, ramen, salads, and yakisoba, among other delights. Look out for lunch and daily specials for bargain-priced combos.

Rosen’s Bagel Co. Address: 11101 Burnet Road

Opening date: Fall 2021

Austin’s acclaimed bagelsmith will finally have their very own flagship shop this year, stashed just outside the Domain. Rosen’s bagels are boiled in specially calibrated water for a distinct crust and chew, before being seeded on both sides for optimal flavor. The new site will serve coffee, as well, and come equipped with dine-in, patio seating, and drive-thru options. Tiki Tatsu-Ya Address: 1300 South Lamar Boulevard

Opening date: September, 2021

There’s no stopping the Aikawa brothers, who plan to add this tropical oasis to their mighty portfolio this September. Tiki will transport guests to the islands of Hawaii with elaborate fruity cocktails coupled with Polynesian and Japanese-fused shareables amid a landscape that promises to be quite immersive.

Local Foods Address: 454 West 2nd Street

Opening date: Fall 2021

The wholesome Houston-based eatery launched their Austin pop-up this past June to roaring success. And this fall, they’re expanding their capital city footprint with a permanent restaurant on 2nd Street, serving the best in local ingredients by way of sandwiches, salads, and soups.

Wax Myrtle's | Photo courtesy of Thompson Austin

Wax Myrtle's Address: 506 San Jacinto Boulevard

Opening date: November 2021

Also at the Thompson Austin will be a fabulous new hangout for indoor-outdoor fun and frolics up on the fourth floor courtesy of Chicago hipster siren Land and Sea Dept. Wax Myrtle’s promises a pool, covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, live events, and a luxe bar serving cocktails, fortified wines, sherries, American and Mexican spirits, and, surprisingly, a stacked spirit-free section, all grounded in the colors, flavors, and textures of West Texas.

