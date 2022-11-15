These Austin Restaurants Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered

If you want to pull a fast one on your friends and relatives, there’s no better option than picking up a Thanksgiving to-go pack from TLC—and pretending you made the meal yourself. Not only can you impress your crew with the centerpiece of a honey-sage whole roasted turkey, but they will rave over such sides as rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, mac ‘n cheese, citrus-vanilla cranberry sauce, and giblet gravy. Be sure to emphasize how you “slaved in the kitchen” over perfecting the pecan pie. Should your poker face be less than exceptional, you can skip the charade and take your Thursday crew directly to the source instead; the South Austin restaurant will also be open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in.

Cost: To-go meals run $299 and serve eight to ten people, while dine-in plates run $38 per person.

How to book: Order to-go packs online for pick-up on November 23. For dine-in, seating is first come, first served.