The Best Places to Eat and Drink Near SXSW 2022 in Austin

As the live music capital, Austin morphs into a festival-goers’ playground several times each year. It’s sort of like the Google campus, but less formal and a whole lot boozier. And out of all of them, South by Southwest (AKA SXSW, South By) remains the heavyweight, sprawled out across 10 jam-packed spring days encompassing everything from exhibitions to film screenings to mixers to comedy showcases. If you’re somehow not sure what all the fuss is about, SXSW is one of the country’s largest showcases of tech, film, music, education, and culture, dating all the way back to 1987. After a two-year pandemic-motivated hiatus, it’s back starting March 11th. This year’s highlights include the world premiere of Everything, Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh)at the Paramount Theatre, a live music presentation from acclaimed Brit indie band Wet Leg at Cedar Street Courtyard, and talks from the likes of Dr Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, among about a zillion other must-sees. The bulk of events happen downtown, minus one or two that take place across the bridges. You might not need a car, but you sure will work up an appetite—and we know y’all can do better than Domino’s and Chipotle in between shows. That’s why we’ve rounded up all the best food and drink options within spitting distance of key SXSW venues. Mark them down on your snazzy schedule and get ready to party like a pro.

Convention Center, Fairmont Austin, and the Marriotts

Kinfolk Lounge & Library This new 20-seat bar is stashed in a 150-year-old cellar beneath Moonshine Grill. It’s the perfect spot to escape the hustle and bustle upstairs and dip into an artisan cocktail alongside Antonelli's Cheese and Charcuterie from La Salumeria. Tip: Book ahead, as spots will fill up fast during SXSW, and try the Mrs Robbins, made with Mezcal Union El Viejo, Chairman’s Spiced Rum, clarified lime juice, and gum syrup.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Live Oak If you’re shelling out big bucks for SXSW Platinum, then chances are you’re staying at the Four Seasons Austin. If not, then at least check out Live Oak’s beautiful patio overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Here you can order a bottle of bubbles while tucking into juicy Texan-inspired shareables like Tuna Nachos, Prime Beef Sliders, and FS Guacamole.

How to book: Call 512-478-4500 to reserve.

Revue With many pass-holders attending the XR experience at Fairmont Austin, an obvious choice for Italian is Revue down on the ground floor. Luckily, it’s famed for some of the best pizza and pasta in town. Don’t miss the Mushroom Risotto or Fingerling Potatoes at dinner time, then continue the networking at Fulton bar or catch up on emails at Good Things coffee shop, both situated out front.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Banger’s A long day calls for letting loose, so perhaps an evening on Rainey Street is on the cards? Banger’s is a welcoming, casual spot to let the fun times roll, known for their wide selection of sausages on a bun (from Bratwurst to Chicken and Apple) and big ol’ jugs of beer.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Paramount Theatre, Cedar Street Courtyard, and Stephen F’s Bar

Caroline About a minute’s walk from the Paramount, Caroline’s is a breezy all-day spot to line your stomach before the big screenings. The Salt & Pepper Salmon with cauliflower, toasted almonds, and asparagus is divine, as are the Oven-baked Chicken Wings. If there’s still time to kill, mosey to the rooftop, Upstairs at Caroline, for a few rounds of giant Jenga, foosball, or corn hole, all with a cocktail in hand, of course.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Driskill Bar The Driskill hotel’s bar is cloaked in old Texas glamor, strewn with rustic leather couches, cowhide barstools, a Longhorn on the wall, and live music. It’s best for drinks, but the food meets the mark if you don’t fancy stepping back out. Sample menu items include Texas Poutine, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, and chips with salsa or queso.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Truluck’s Seafood calling your name? Texas’ original upscale seafood and crab restaurant has an outpost on Colorado Street eager to give South By-ers their fill of Lobster Bisque, Chilean King Crab, and even Petrossian Caviar, if you’re feeling extra splashy. The quality is always fresh, and they’re proudly committed to sustainability. Truluck's also stocks a comprehensive wine list and excellent happy hour deals worth adding to your datebook.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

The Roosevelt Room Not only is this one of the best bars in all of downtown with a huge cocktail list, The Roosevelt Room also shakes up incredible cheese and charcuterie boards ideal for nibbling on with new SXSW acquaintances. The Epicure Board is tops, consisting of three artisanal cheeses and four cured meats from Antonelli’s plus Crostini and accompaniments.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

TenTen Those keen on keeping their Sunday best neat and tidy should consider feasting on sushi and sake at TenTen, a gorgeous spot to catch up, do business, and refuel just a few minutes away from the main venues. It might be on Sixth Street, but rest assured it's on the west side and a far swankier affair. The modern Japanese emporium chops up the freshest cuts of sashimi and the bar houses a huge sake selection, plus inspired cocktails and a carefully curated wine and beer list. Kanpai, indeed.

How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.

Palmer Events Center and ZACH Theatre

Trudy’s Del Mar If you’re sticking to events like the Wellness Expo across the bridge, be sure to swing by Trudy’s Del Mar. The new concept from Trudy’s Tex-Mex is seafood-focused, inspired by traditional recipes from Mexican Coastal living. Expect Blood Orange Ceviche (mahi-mahi, shrimp, blood orange pico), Lobster Tacos, and Crab Cakes, and don’t forget the House Margarita (on the rocks or frozen).

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

JuiceLand All those happy hour mixers and little canapes may have your body screaming for a detox. If that’s the case, let JuiceLand be your savior. The local chain sports a delicious selection of plant-based meals, smoothies, smoothie bowls, raw juices, and shots, and you can even order a bulk juice cleanse ahead of time for pick-up upon arrival.

How to book: Stop by for counter service.

Poke Poke If you’re wandering along SoCo, then meander over into Poke Poke. It’s Austin’s first poke spot, reminiscent of bowls from Oahu made with traditional toppings and fresh fish. There’s no going wrong with the OG (sashimi grade ahi, shoyu, sesame oil, white and green onion, and sesame seeds), which can be customized as you wish. Bonus? The seaweed salad is unbelievably tasty by salad standards.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Fareground A few steps away from Palmer sits Fareground, Austin’s first food hall. Here, you and the festie besties can each go down a different route, but still sit together. There are dumplings from Little Wu, Mexican street food from Taco Pegaso, and juicy French-style chicken from Austin Rotisserie. Two bars are also available on-site, one inside and one out on the patio for sundrenched sips.

How to book: Stop by for counter service.

TLC If there’s time to venture down South Lamar, then take advantage of it. The area is buzzing with new restaurants, bars, and entertainment. For something quick, casual, and damn right scrumptious, check out TLC. It’s where you’ll find all the southern comforts like Fried Okra, Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs, and Gumbo. The desserts are Texas-sized too, especially the Season Fruit Cobbler and the giant milkshakes.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Peacock On the ground floor of Austin Proper Hotel lives this breezy, Cali-cool spot. A Mediterranean grill with colorful, healthy, and crowd-pleasing items like a Mezze Plate teeming with falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, babaganoush, and pita. Not a fan of sharing? Try the Chicken Tagine with saffron, salt-cured olives, and preserved lemon, instead.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Swan Dive, Esther’s Follies, and Hilton Austin

Vixen’s Wedding Those with a music pass will want to linger around East between sets. Not only is it a hipster hangout, it also houses one of the best restaurants on the east side: Vixen’s Wedding. The beautiful glass venue is encased within ARRIVE Austin, serving dishes innovatively inspired by Goa, India, and Portugal. Whatever you order, make sure some of their heavenly Sourdough Naan hits the table, and say yes to whatever your server tells you is the cocktail of the moment.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Old Thousand Should the idea of Chinese with a Texan twist turn you on, visit Old Thousand for clever takes on classic Asian dishes. You can’t miss with an order of Brisket Fried Rice, which mingles traditional Chinese sausage but with house-smoked beef brisket, and for dessert, it's all about the 5 Spice Chinese Churro, which comes with sweet Pandan Cream for all your dipping pleasure.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Jimmy John’s Need something fast and familiar? Stop by JJ’s en route to the gig (don’t even think about letting Subway tempt you). The Congress location has all the favorites, including the Ultimate Porker and Club Tuna, and if you go for a combo, let’s say there’s no worrying about stomach grumbling for the rest of the afternoon.

How to book: Stop by for counter service.