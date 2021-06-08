First Look: Sunny’s Backyard, Austin’s Innovative New Vegan Pub

Texans sure love their meat. Big juicy BBQ slabs, tacos with more brisket than tortilla, salty-sweet candied bacon strips… and that’s just lunch on a Tuesday (#meatsweats). And while that might lead some to assume that the Lone Star State is a veritable plant-based dining desert, Austin is on hand to prove even the fiercest naysayer wrong. Thanks to local herbivores and omnivores alike, a rising tide of vegetarian and vegan ventures are not just surviving throughout our fair city, they’re flourishing—Vegan Nom, Counter Culture, Arlo’s, Bouldin Creek Café, and Next Level Burger represent just some of the many beloved leafy hotspots.

So it only makes sense that new kid on the animal-free block,

Sunny’s Backyard