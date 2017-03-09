The Best BBQ Joints in Austin

If you're even thinking of being in Austin, check out the rest of our DestiNATION: Austin guide. It's stacked with expert advice from locals on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do.

Austin boasts soooooo much good barbecue. But despite the saturation of old-school salt-and-pepper rubs, not every stack of post oak-smoked brisket is worth waiting in line for. To separate the moist from the lean, we've compiled a list of the best barbecue joints in town. Naturally, these represent a spectrum of different experiences -- from revelatory bites worth 200 minutes of waiting, to late-night sandwiches that are best remembered "in the moment," -- and each of these establishments has been vetted as 'cue worth consuming. Go forth and gorge, but maybe lay off the barbecue sauce

Smokey Denmark's Govalle Legacy Eastside businesses are a dying breed. But Smokey Denmark's, a family meat-processing operation, isn't going anywhere. Despite 52 years of sausage-making, it's still largely off the radar of the average diner. But a BBQ trailer out front is making a serious push to turn customers' heads. It took a couple years to hit its stride, but the barbecue has officially cracked the top tier of Austin trailers, thanks to near-perfect execution of all the classics, a jalapeño cheese sausage that's in a league of its own, and a world tour of regional sauces.

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ Brodie Ln In the world of Texas barbecue, going fusion is a dangerous play. Half steps into other cultural cuisines like Micklethwait's barbacoa are one thing. But putting tacos on the menu is another. Valentina's is proof that it can work to wondrous effect. The owner was a fixture at Ranch 616 for years, eventually starting his trailer in neighboring Star Bar before heading south for Brodie Ln, where he's now cranking out arguably the best smoked meat south of Lady Bird Lake. It's worth the trek for the homemade tortillas and smoked corn alone, but we can't get enough of the smoked carnitas taco, or brisket that makes a serious case for the virtues of mesquite. And don't miss the smoked corn.

Micklethwait Craft Meats Rosewood Arguably the best quality-to-wait time ratio in town, Micklethwait has, over the past three years, found the perfect sweet spot between paying homage to old-school Texas barbecue and innovating enough to turn the heads of traditionalists. The brisket pops with fat and post oak smoke, the pork spare ribs cling to the bone with just the right pull. Beyond the standard fare, you'll find rarer offerings, like pulled goat, barbacoa, and a beef rib that won the Austin Chronicle's "best in town." But (perhaps most importantly) the cheese grits vie for the title of best side in the city.

Lamberts Second Street District The last five years of barbecue in Austin have come to be defined by post oak-smoking trailers, salt-and-pepper rubs, and colossal lines. But back in 2006, when Ruby's chopped beef was the best the city had to offer, Lamberts burst onto the scene with something different. It isn't “real barbecue,” in the sense that you're not ordering by the pound or eating off a cafeteria tray. But for smoked beef after 2pm, it's hard to beat the coffee-rubbed brisket, not to mention the crispy wild boar ribs, one of the city's best happy hour appetizers. Bonus points for family sides like the baked mac and cheese, plus the ability to wander upstairs to hear a bearded musician any night of the week.

Rollin Smoke BBQ East Sixth Finding decent brisket after 10pm is damn near impossible. And although you won't find slices of unsauced meat at Rollin Smoke, the smokey pecan and mesquite flavors of its sandwiches make for excellent stomach padding after a revelrous night at neighboring Hotel Vegas. Pork ribs aren't always offered, either, so don't miss them if they're on the menu.

Freedmen's West Campus Best brisket debates could last longer than the lines at Franklin. But when we tapped expert meatstress Jess Pryles to weigh in for our regional barbecue smackdown, she crowned Freedmen's not only as best in the city, but best in the state. It was a controversial pick, but there's no arguing that this is some of the most meticulous meat in town, especially given that it's available for dinner. Plus, it's the only brisket in town that you can wash down with a forkful of smoked beets and a sip of smoked bourbon cocktail.

Franklin Barbecue East Eleventh St James Beard winner Aaron Franklin arrives at work every morning at 2am to start prepping and smoking meat. The beef he uses is hormone- and antibiotic-free, and thus, the fat reacts to lower temperatures and maintains juiciness. The fatty cuts are melt-in-your-mouth tender, and the lean cuts aren't far behind. Blackened "burnt ends" are a highly coveted prize -- much like the plastic baby found in a king cake -- so if you get one, make sure to buy a lotto ticket. That way, you can buy more barbecue... from Franklin Barbecue, of course.

la Barbecue East Cesar Chavez Here you’ve got either the best or the second-best barbecue in Austin, depending on who you ask. The dry-rubbed brisket at la Barbecue is smoked from 12 to 15 hours at a low temperature. When its sliced, you can see the distinct red smoke ring that indicates it was in the smoker for a very long time. Thanks to a talented pit crew, high-grade beef, and a lot of love, la Barbecue delivers moist, fall-apart tender brisket every Wednesday through Sunday... until it’s sold out. Pro tip: free cold beer is often offered to patrons!

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew Burnet Rd In addition to standard offerings, Stiles Switch has three types of sausage, all perfectly cooked, with a nice ‘snap’ to the casing: the Stiles Original (fiery pepper, beef, and pork mix), the Thorndale (mildly spicy beef) and the delicious, no-fail jalapeño cheddar (beef and pork mix). Stiles Switch’s beef ribs deliver a blackened, peppery crust that contrasts with the juicy pink-red interior. Pitmaster Lance Kirkpatrick spent the better part of a decade working alongside Bobby Mueller at the Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, and his pedigree shines in these offerings.

Black's BBQ Austin Campus (& other locations) Although everything on the menu is smoked to perfection by fourth-generation pitmaster Barrett Black, we have to recommend the giant beef ribs. Make sure you show up with an appetite; these babies weigh anywhere from 1-2lb. The raw meat is beautifully marbled, and, when smoked over local post oak, renders out to a juicy, beefy, smoky hunk of meat. Boxing legend George Foreman, of the Foreman grill (apparently so good he put his name on it), is such a fan of Black's offerings that he once ordered 200 giant beef ribs to cater a party he was hosting.

Kerlin BBQ East Cesar Chavez Bill and Amaris Kerlin, a husband-and-wife team, go against the grain with their approach to smoking brisket. Most pitmasters follow the traditional “low-and-slow” method of cooking the brisket. Kerlin BBQ smokes its meat on high heat for a shorter amount of time. The result is a crispier, darker bark all around, and tender meat that retains its moisture. Find the Kerlin BBQ trailer in East Cesar Chavez and enjoy plenty of outdoor seating.

Ruby's BBQ and Catering Campus Let’s be honest: barbecue is not cheap. However, if you live on or near campus, you can grab a chopped beef sandwich at Ruby’s (an Austin institution!) for a mere $4.50. Every Monday from 11am - 4pm, it offers a $6.75 lunch special that includes a chopped beef sandwich, one side, and a drink. Each classic white bun is filled with a heaping quarter-pound of lightly sweet, spicy chopped beef seasoned with a vinegar-based sauce for a hint of acidity. If you’re feeling adventurous, throw a scoop of the vinaigrette coleslaw in the sandwich for a cool, crunchy texture.

SLAB BBQ & Beer Multiple locations BBQ purists, look away… SLAB's new-school concept and slick marketing sell the heck out of its mouthwatering sandwiches. Noobs should dip their toes into these meaty waters with a Notorious P.I.G., pulled pork topped with mustard coleslaw and backyard red sauce, while gluttons for pain will enjoy The Donk, a behemoth 1lb mound of pulled pork, chopped brisket, shredded chicken, Smokey Denmark sausage, coleslaw, queso, and jalapeños between two buns.

Kemuri Tatsu-ya East Austin An izakaya -- a Japanese neighborhood pub that serves small tapas-style plates -- may seem like an unlikely place to find Texas-style barbecue, but in Austin anything is possible. The word kemuri translates to "smoke" in Japanese and here, typically Texan smoked offerings like brisket and sausage are served alongside smoked mackerel and BBQ eel. In true izakaya fashion, grilled skewered meats like miso-marinated scallop and chicken tails can be found on every table. Much to our delight, Tex-Mex flavors also make an appearance, as in the Tokyo street corn (grilled corn dressed with yuzu pepper aioli and cotija cheese). You'll also find playful cocktails, sake, and sochu, as well as Japanese AND Texan whiskey and beer.

Brown's Bar-B-Que South Lamar Even in a highly competitive BBQ market, Brown's Bar-B-Que is proving that great food doesn’t have to come with hype or a huge price tag. Austin native Daniel Brown smokes his Certified Angus brisket for a whopping 20 hours, achieving the perfect crust and smoke ring. He also smokes a mean (and huge!) pork rib, incredibly juicy chicken thighs, and sides like mac & cheese, sweet potato salad, and his famous bacon-laced sauteed cabbage. You'll find Brown's trailer outside of Corner Bar on South Lamar!

EastSide Tavern East Cesar Chavez Executive Chef Cade Mercer is the former pitmaster for Lambert's, and at EastSide Tavern he's created a space where real smoked Texas BBQ intersects with bar food, beer, and cocktails. Ribs, pulled pork, poultry, and the ever-popular juicy brisket are all sold by the pound, but also manage to steal the show in offerings like the BBQ loaded baked potato (topped with queso, sour cream, BBQ butter, scallions, and your choice of meat) and the over-the-top Heartstopper burger (brisket, pulled pork, sausage, bacon, jalapeño, onion, and queso).

