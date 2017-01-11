Berlin's Best Cheap Meals for €6 or Less

Berlin’s motto has been “poor but sexy” for quite a while now. This means you can get a lot of delicious and gratifying dishes and pay next to nothing. Portions are big (it is still Germany, after all) and, if you go for a traditional breakfast of cheese, bread, and meat, eating like a Berliner can honestly cost less than €15 a day. Here are all the best meals guaranteed to keep you -- and your wallet -- bursting at the seams.
The ezy-b
Burrito BabyAddress and Info
Neukölln
Price: €5.40
Don’t let this vegan burrito joint fool you, you’ll be wholly satisfied after eating here, and comfortably so -- even if there’s zero meat involved in the recipes. At a modest €5 and some change, you can spring for an ezy-b: a regular-sized burrito with fresh pinto beans, pico de gallo, rice and lettuce with your choice of sour cream or cashew crema.
Classic bánh mì
Cô Cô -- Bánh mì deliAddress and Info
Mitte
Price: €5.50
Most of this eatery’s delicious bánh mì -- from the marinated chicken to lemongrass and tomato meatballs -- ring in at the same price of €5.50. Conveniently located at Rosenthaler Platz, it’s a cozy lunch spot with fast deli service and outdoor seating as well.
Plain dosa
ChutnifyAddress and Info
Prenzlauer Berg & Neukölln
Price: €5.20
Chutnify’s plain crispy dosa is nitty-gritty, but it definitely still hits the spot and comes served with a bowl of sambar veggie stew and coconut chutney. For just another euro you can upgrade to a dosa made with onions or slathered in red chutney paste as well.
The daily special
HamyAddress and Info
Neukölln
Price: €4.90
Hamy’s heaping daily specials never disappoint. It's usually a curry rice or noodle plate with chicken and tofu options, lemongrass, and greens. It usually comes out in no more than 10 minutes (usually less!), making it perfect for a quick bite.
Falafel plate
MaroushAddress and Info
Kreuzberg
Price: €5
This Lebanese hole-in-the-wall is known for squeezing a ton of value into one dish, like the falafel plate loaded up with tabouli, pickled radish, garlicky yogurt sauce, and olive oil with a pita on the side. For €2, you can dine on the shawarma plate, although those gloriously fried chickpea balls are arguably just as satiating.
Couch Potato slice
Ron Telesky Canadian PizzaAddress and Info
Kreuzberg
Price: €3.50
Ron Telesky’s has a lot of crazy pizza combos, but the most filling (and popular) is the Couch Potato, with sweet potato, potatoes, and cheddar. Slices are massive, but for €7.50 you can get the lunch special of two slices, a drink, and access to all the free fixings: spicy maple syrup, homemade smoked tabasco, rucola, and more.
Kumpir
La FemmeAddress and Info
Kreuzberg (& Other Locations)
Price: €4.90
If you don’t know about kumpir yet, you’ve been missing out. Basically, it’s an oven-baked potato, mashed up with butter and cheese, then covered in toppings like corn, black olives, jalapeños, pasta salad, and so on. Try one at La Femme, a Turkish café and restaurant chain across the city with a choice of 16-some different fixings to choose from.
Doner
ImrenAddress and Info
Neukölln (& other locations)
Price: €3
In Berlin, you can find cheap doner kebab stands on almost every corner, but Imren does one of the very best. This chain of Turkish grill restaurants lovingly marinates, seasons, and packs its meat onto rotating skewers in-house (which surprisingly, isn’t as common as you’d think). Even the bread here is made fresh.
A burrito
MishbaAddress and Info
Mitte (& other locations)
Price: €3.10 to €3.90
If you’ve ever passed by Mishba in the Alexanderplatz underground walkway, you’ve probably judged it as crap. But while it’s by no means authentic, it’s actually good for an easy fix -- especially if you’ve spent your last few bucks raving at Sisyphos. You can either add toppings a la carte or buy pre-made dishes and not just burritos -- kumpir, salads, and quesadillas are all up for grabs too.
Köfte sandwich
Konak GrillAddress and Info
Kreuzberg
Price: €5
Look no further than Konak for Berlin’s best köfte -- otherwise known as Turkish meatballs. Every minced patty at Konak is grilled to order. Load them up in the traditional, on-the-go way: a sandwich made of a fresh white roll, topped along with tomatoes, radish sticks, onions, herbs, and a choice of traditional spicy or herb sauces.
The Sahara plate
Sahara ImbissAddress and Info
Neukölln
Price: €5
At this no-frills African restaurant, you’ll find plenty of inexpensive fare but nothing quite beats the signature plate. It’s a feast of falafel, halloumi cheese, salad, and grilled veggies topped with eggplant paste and a show-stopping peanut buttery sauce. Ask for extra sauce. You won’t be sorry.
Cozily nestled on Pflügerstraat, Burrito Baby is a popular hipster haunt for its affordable and authentic Mexican street food. The counter service eatery offers more than just burritos: it's a veritable mecca of tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and house-made sauces (everything from guacamole to cashew crema). As an added bonus, many items are can be modified to suit vegan and gluten-free diets.
Hard to believe, but before this place opened in Mitte in 2010, it wasn’t even possible to get a banh mi in Berlin -- unless you were prepared to make your own. Now, Cô Cô is one of the best places to stop for a bite off of bustling Rosenthaler Platz. Its sizable banh mi sandwiches are a filling, yet light lunch on a warm day. The Classic is of course the one to start with, but the deli-style setup means you can simply point to different toppings and see what combo works best for you.
There seems to be a so-called “Indian restaurant” on every corner in Berlin, but not like Chutnify. It has earned the grateful adoration of the locals by serving South Indian street food to a population hungry for the real thing. The appetizers could satiate a ravenous crowd on their own, but the crisp, plate-sized dosa is a thing of beauty -- especially when filled with succulent marinated pork, tandoori chicken, or, in the best of the bunch, a mixture of ground lamb and peas.
This Vietnamese café only offers two lunch specials and neither will disappoint. There's even a chicken curry with tofu option for vegetarians or a soup or Asian salad, depending on the time of year.
This Lebanese hole-in-the-wall is known for squeezing a ton of value into one dish, like the falafel plate loaded up with tabouli, pickled radish, garlicky yogurt sauce, and olive oil with a pita on the side. For less than five euro, you can dine on the shawarma plate, although those gloriously fried chickpea balls are arguably just as satiating.
Ron Telesky’s has a lot of crazy pizza combos, but the most filling (and popular) is the Couch Potato, with sweet potato, potatoes, and cheddar. Slices are massive, and there are great combo deals that come with two slices, a drink, and access to free fixings like spicy maple syrup, homemade smoked tabasco, rucola, and more.
The Turkish cafe and restaurant chain is known for kumpir, a baked potato that's baked in aluminum foil, mashed up with butter and cheese, then topped with a myriad of toppings, like corn, black olives, and jalapenos. La Femme also makes excellent Turkish pastries, like baklava and simit, a bagel-like bread ring topped with sesame seeds.
This Kreuzberg institution serves döner up the way they’re supposed to be -- with real lamb instead of meat paste, fresher veggies, and more flavorful sauces. This is döner done right.
This fast-casual counter-serve is known for its cheap burritos and kumpir. Mishba's burritos aren't authentic Mexican by any means, but they're packed in a tight wrap and loaded with a range of meat and veggie options, as are the mashed kumpir baked potatoes. There's also salad and a few pre-made options for those who are truly in a rush.
Look no further than Konak for Berlin’s best köfte -- otherwise known as Turkish meatballs. Every minced patty at Konak is grilled to order. Load them up in the traditional, on-the-go way: a sandwich made of a fresh white roll, topped along with tomatoes, radish sticks, onions, herbs, and a choice of traditional spicy or herb sauces.
At this no-frills African restaurant, you’ll find plenty of inexpensive fare but nothing quite beats the signature plate. The Sahara Plate is a feast of falafel, halloumi cheese, salad, and grilled veggies topped with eggplant paste and a show-stopping peanut buttery sauce. Ask for extra sauce. You won’t be sorry.