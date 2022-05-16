Support AAPI Month by Ordering from These Restaurants in Boston

Each year, the month of May brings some much-needed balmy weather and colorful flora to the city of Boston—and along with it comes Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the lengthy history of the Bay State’s AAPI community. The legacy of Boston’s Asian American community spans more than a century—Boston’s Chinatown has been an East Asian cultural and culinary hub since the 1800s, and, in the modern era, Mayor Michelle Wu made history just last year as the first Asian American to serve as mayor of Boston. In the wake of two years of COVID-induced uncertainty worsened by rampant stigmatization, showing some love to Boston’s AAPI-owned restaurants is an easy way to offer some support—and dine on some seriously spectacular cuisine, as an added bonus. Whether you’re in the mood for plant-based Thai curry, classic fried Taiwanese fare, or the finest chicken wings that Boston has to offer, the following restaurants are just a few of the exemplary dining concepts that the city has in store for you.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings at Moonshine 152 | Allan Lim/Flickr

"Boston's Best" Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings at Moonshine 152 South Boston

After years spent working in the Boston food scene, Chef Asia Mei made the leap into restaurant ownership in 2015 with the launch of Moonshine 152, a Southie-based venue with a serious affinity for global cuisine. Dishes span all walks of life—the sherry-accented Patatas Bravas draw inspiration from classic Spanish cuisine, while Mama Mei's Famous Dirty Fried Rice comes loaded with Chinese sausage, fresh ginger, and a wealth of other East Asian ingredients. It’s tough to go wrong with any of the dishes, but if you have to pick one, spring for the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings. Perfectly seasoned, incredibly tender, and paired with a hearty poblano ranch sauce, there’s hardly a more satisfying wing to be found elsewhere in the Boston area.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Spicy Scallop Maki at FuGaKyu Brookline

Boston is no stranger to exemplary sushi, but in terms of sheer options, it’s tough to beat FuGaKyu. If you’re in the mood for traditional Japanese cuisine, classics like unagi sashimi, spicy yellowtail maki, and gyoza can be found in abundance, while more ambitious diners might spring for the Foie Gras Sashimi paired with some cream cheese-loaded Philadelphia maki. No matter which direction you choose, be sure to complete your order with a helping of Spicy Scallop Maki, a perfectly-orchestrated blend of shellfish, tobiko, and cucumber kissed with a fiery mayo sauce.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Kimchi Quesadilla at Coreanos Allston

A joint venture between family members Jina, Yongsik, and Alex Kim, this pint-sized Brighton Avenue venue has mastered the art of classic Korean cuisine bolstered with an added Latin American flair. Though traditional dishes like tteokbokki and bibimbap can be found on the Coreanos menu, the restaurant is best known for its decadent Korean-Mexican fusion dishes—and the Kimchi Quesadilla is certainly the dish to try. This savory selection comes loaded with a healthy dose of kimchi and queso, with protein options ranging from bulgogi beef to spicy pork to crispy fried tofu.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Fried Taiwanese-Style Pork Chop at Taiwan Cafe Chinatown

A stalwart staple of Chinatown, Taiwan Cafe has been a local favorite since the late ’90s. With more than 200 different options lining its massive menu, choosing the perfect dish is a bit of a daunting task—but, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. If it’s meat you’re after, the Fried Taiwanese-Style Pork Chop is an absolute must-try, equipped with an ultra-crunchy exterior that gives way to some seriously tender protein within. While this dish is satisfying all on its own, be sure to grab the Mapo Tofu, Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice, or Taiwanese-Style Pan Fried Dumplings to truly complete your meal.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Kothey Momo at Tasty Mo:Mo Somerville

In need of a hearty dose of dumplings after a long night out? Tasty Mo:Mo is here to save the day. As you may have guessed from the name, momos—a type of dumpling that originated in Nepal and Tibet—reign supreme around here, with soup-filled, deep fried, and steamed varieties all found on the menu. The pan-fried Kothey Momo are the star attraction, pairing perfectly with a serving of Aloo Dum and Thukpa. The best part? Tasty Mo:Mo donates one dollar of each momo order sold to Food for Education, providing diners with an experience that’s just as philanthropic as it is delicious.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Advertisement Photo by Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

When the urge to treat yourself arises, get your favorite restaurants delivered to your doorstep. Grubhub makes it quick and easy to get a delicious meal on the table—from trusted, local favorites to delectable global cuisines—all with a few taps of a button. Now that’s food for thought.

Nasi Goreng at Penang Malaysian Cuisine Chinatown

Hainanese chicken rice, nasi lemak, and char kway teow are just a few of the Malaysian and Singaporean essentials available at Penang, one of Boston’s top spots for Southeast Asian cuisine. The venue has earned widespread acclaim for its Jumbo Shrimp Curry, Mixed Vegetable Curry, and Penang Fish Head Curry—all of which are served in a sizzling clay pot—but, for takeout diners, it’s tough to go wrong with the Nasi Goreng. A national dish of Indonesia, this fiery fried rice is one of Southeast Asia’s most iconic culinary concepts, and comes with a choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef as a protein.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Aloo Tikki Burger at Vaanga Downtown

A far cry from your typical Indian dining experience, Vaanga takes time-honored recipes and turns them on their head, providing diners with an eclectic—and seriously delicious—take on the classics. The cuisine tends to focus on South India, with a plethora of paneer-stuffed, sambar-soaked, and chicken-loaded dosas all up for grabs alongside succulent Hyderabadi-style chicken dum biryani. For best results, grab a classic South Indian plate and pair it with one of Vaanga’s finest fusion dishes, like the Aloo Tikki burger, an ultra-filling sandwich that uses a seasoned potato and pea croquette in place of a typical beef patty.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Laghman at Silk Road Uyghur Cuisine Cambridge

Uyghur cuisine is noted for its seamless blend of Central Asian and East Asian ingredients and cooking styles, and no Boston venue does it quite as well as Silk Road. Classic Uyghur dishes like lamb soup, rice pilaf, and lamb kebabs are just a few of the menu items worth sampling, but, for newcomers to the cuisine, the Laghman is an absolutely essential choice. This savory, stir-fried noodle dish has enjoyed massive popularity across Central Asia for decades on end, and, for best results, be sure to add an order of savory Uyghur-style beef samosas.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Lemongrass Steak Bánh Mì at Phinista Fenway–Kenmore

A recent arrival to the Boston food scene, Phinista offers a top-tier French-Vietnamese cafe experience courtesy of couple Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham. This cozy venue is home to a sizable selection of Vietnamese drinks, ranging from egg coffee to lavender milk tea, but, when it comes to dining options, there’s no going wrong with a hearty bánh mì. These savory sandwiches come in Grilled BBQ Chicken, Classic Cold Cut, and Vegetarian format, but it’s the Lemongrass Steak that reigns supreme, providing diners with top-quality beef accented with a sweet honey and lemongrass finish.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Gaeng Kiow Wahn at My Thai Vegan Cafe Chinatown

An absolute must-try for both local and visiting vegans, My Thai proves that it’s possible to craft incredible Thai cuisine without the need for a single molecule of animal protein. More than 100 different options grace the menu, ranging from classic stir-frys to more eclectic options like the Bird’s Nest, a vegetable- and walnut-loaded dish served inside a mock bird’s nest fashioned out of fried taro root. If you’re planning to indulge in some perfectly-crafted vegan Thai cuisine this weekend, be sure to grab an order of Gaeng Kiow Wahn, or green curry. This classic dish is equipped with a silky-smooth coconut milk broth and five different plant-based protein options, including tofu, veggie beef, and veggie duck.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.