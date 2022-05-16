The Absolute Best Barbecue Spots in Boston Right Now

The words “Boston” and “barbecue” are hardly synonymous. When you picture our city’s cuisine, visions of lobster rolls and clam chowder come to mind. A pitmaster town we are not, but there’s still fantastic ‘cue to be found all over town—you just need to know where to look.

Some spots go highbrow with full dining rooms and even fuller whiskey menus, while others are tiny takeout joints slinging trays of meat that are known mostly through word of mouth. No matter which route you choose to go, there’s a top-notch spot worth a pit stop on this list of the best barbecue joints in Boston right now.