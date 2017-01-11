Meet Thrillist Boston's Best Chefs of 2016

Running a hyperlocal restaurant in New England seems like it could sketchy in the winter. Were there any lessons you learned from your first seasonal cycle?

McKenzie: Quantities. We found ourselves in March of last year scraping our larder for things to pull out. What we took away from the first year was that rather than doing a lot of small projects, we would focus on ones that produced something unique -- assigning value to things we’ve made and we covet -- and try to make enough to carry us through the year.

What’s one of your project successes from last year?

McKenzie: We were getting fresh ginger from Allandale Farms in Brookline. When you’re paying $15 per pound for a plant that’s mostly leaf, you have to figure out something else to do with it. So we took off the myoga -- the shoot at the top, it’s a delicacy in Japan -- and we infused honey vinegar with them. Not only did we then have this very delicate, mild vinegar but we also had the pickled shoots, which in the middle of the winter we can pull out and use.