The Best Things to Eat and Drink at Fenway Park

Yankee Lobster Rolls Yankee Lobster Address and Info Gate D and Pavilion The Red Sox chose the Seaport’s Yankee Lobster as their official local fishmonger. Finally giving Sox fans a way to use the word “Yankee” without an epithet in the same sentence, the company’s products can be sampled all over the park. This year it’s offering two different lobster rolls: the classic New England style served cold on a warm buttered roll with celery, herbed mayo, and lettuce, and the hot version served with melted butter, and parsley. Both are $19.

Lobster Poutine Stak Aramark Test Kitchen Address and Info Big Concourse Yankee Lobster is also collaborating with Aramark’s Test Kitchen, which will use their products in some of their most adventurous dishes of the year. While some items will rotate throughout the season, they started by introducing a lobster melt served with Muenster cheese and tomatoes. This year’s most interesting and decadent creation, however, is the “Lobster Poutine Stak” -- steak fries with cheese curd, lobster meat, and chives, topped off with lobster bisque instead of traditional gravy.

The Meatball Cone Strega Address and Info Big Concourse, Home Plate Concourse, Gate E The famous North End eatery now has an exclusive 5,600 square foot rooftop deck adjacent to the Fenway Farms Garden. The Meatball Cone, introduced this year, stuffs one of Strega’s famous giant meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and ricotta cheese inside a chewy piece of dough, a delicious, if unwieldy, concoction.

Regina brick-oven pizza Regina Pizzeria Address and Info Big Concourse, Gate E, Third Base Deck, First Base Concourse, Right Field Roof Deck The “Official Pizza of the Boston Red Sox,” this North End institution has been expanding its operation around town for quite some time. Now that it’s made its way into Fenway, you can expect your slices -- or a whole pie -- to be a step up from previous years, even if you just order the plain.

Fenway Franks Kayem Address and Info Home Plate Deck, Fifth Floor, Big Concourse, Home Plate Concourse, Coca Cola Deck, 3rd Base Concourse, Third Base Deck, Pavilion, Right Field Roof Deck, First Base Concourse, Yawkey Way Few game-day food options rival Fenway Franks. A ballpark tradition since the beginning of the franchise, Kayem, the local company based out of Chelsea, taste-tested several different recipes and cooking techniques to perfect this recipe before the 2009 season. Unlike most stadium franks, these dogs are boiled and grilled, then put on a traditional New England split-top roll.

The Cuban Sandwich El Tiante Address and Info Yawkee Way Before the game, Yawkey Way is the place to be. Entry is restricted to ticket holders, but the legendary outdoor meeting place offers some of the best Fenway food you can find in one place. El Tiante is a particular fan favorite, owned by Cuban Red Sox pitching great Luis Tiant, serving up excellent Cuban sandwiches. As a bonus, sometimes he’s even there to watch you eat them and sign some autographs.

The Monster Mule Tully Tavern Address and Info Right Field Grandstand There are plenty of places offering flat, overpriced ballpark suds, but now you can take the edge of with some harder stuff. Thanks to a new partnership with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, the last few rows in the Right Field Grandstand were transformed into a go-to destination for those who want to get down with the brown liquid from the Emerald Isle. Featuring swivel stools, tables and standing room sections, the full-service bar also offers food and 64in televisions (for those who think watching in person isn’t good enough). Nabbing a seat there will cost you anywhere between $35-$75, depending on the game, but the Monster Mule -- an Irish twist on the Moscow version -- is worth trying.

Jalapeño Burgers Tasty Burger Address and Info Right Field Concourse, Gate C, Third Base Deck There are burgers, and then there are Tasty Burgers. It now has three locations in the stadium, in addition to its stand on Yawkey Way and the flagship restaurant just a few blocks away on Boylston. While the menu is a stripped-down version of the brick and mortar spot, the burgers and shakes are the best in the stadium. Offering regular hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the Spicy Jalepeno Burger is the one to try. The juicy 1/3lb all-natural patties are paired with options like tater tots and shakes (or frappes, as locals call them) in chocolate, vanilla, and Green Monster flavors. Check out the location on the Third Base Deck to enjoy for full-service food and a decent cocktail bar.