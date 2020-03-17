Best Boston Takeout Dishes, And Other Ways to Support the Service Industry

If you have whiplash from the neverending, ever-changing news bombs, well, we are right there with you. Every time we seem to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s coming next, the earth shifts beneath our feet yet again.
But we do know this: supporting our Boston hospitality industry, in whatever way we can, is crucial to the economic survival of thousands of friends and neighbors. Restaurants across the city that are still open for business can offer takeout and delivery only -- now is the time to throw as much money as possible their way. Below, we’re highlighting some of the more unique takeaway dishes available (all subject to change), but we highly encourage you to order from any restaurant or takeout spot that you typically frequent.
And takeout is not the only way to offer your support. Keep buying those gift cards -- especially to restaurants that have already made the decision to close -- and show equal love to bars that don’t have a food program. Tip your delivery people like their lives depend on it, because they do. Order delivery from food and wine specialty shops, too, many of which are expanding their delivery distances. And don’t forget about our regional farmers. Some farm stands across New England are still open, and, like everyone else in our dining chain, need our support.
The Fasties: On Winning a Lifetime Supply of White Castle
The Craigie Burger from Craigie on Main
Central Square
Tony Maws knows that the way to serenity is through your stomach. Through online ordering, you can choose from a small menu of Craigie classics, including, yes, the burger. Other options include the spice-rubbed and roasted whole Green Circle chicken for two, and the confit and roasted milk-fed pig’s head, also for two (both $55).
Cost: $14; order through Caviar
Shrimp and grits from 50Kitchen
Fields Corner
Chef/owner Anthony Caldwell only officially opened his fruition of a long-held dream on February 23 -- we all have to keep it going. He’s offering takeout of his full soul-Asian fusion menu from noon to 6pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Once you’ve tried the must-have shrimp and grits, you can eat your way through a menu of sandwiches, wings, ribs, veggie burgers, and fusion bowls.
Cost: $16; order over the phone 617-474-2433
Thirty percent off sushi from LoLa 42
Seaport
Some A-1 sushi at a discounted price sounds like just what the therapist ordered. Take advantage of the savings and order all your favorites: spider roll, king crab maki, hamachi sashimi, the whole nine yards. You (we) need it all.
Cost: A la carte; discount only available through pickup
The Boston Shutdown Special from PABU
Downtown Crossing
It’s a package deal that satisfies all your Izayaka yens: confit of duck fried rice, karaage, edamame (spicy or plain), and chef’s single skewer robata selection. And if you’re still jonesing, rest easy: a broader delivery menu includes sushi, makimono rolls, and chargrilled meat.
Cost: $38 per person; order via Grubhub
Steak frites from Bar Boulud
Back Bay
Not all bistro fare travels well -- coq au vin, for example -- but a medium-rare steak with fries sure as hell does. Bar Boulud has the back of its regulars with its new and free delivery. The steak frites is a go-to, but pasta bolognese, a lobster roll, and chicken wings all sound pretty great right about now.
Cost: Delivery included within a two-mile radius of the restaurant ($30 delivery fee after that)
Bulk dumplings from Mei Mei
Kenmore Square
The restaurant itself is closed, including for takeout and delivery, but Mei Mei still wants to stock your freezer. Starting a little later this week -- follow on Instagram for updates -- they restaurant will be offering bulk take-home of their three different dumplings, cooked and ready to be reheated at a moment’s notice.
Cost: $25-28 per 20-pack of dumplings; order online for pickup
Fresh pasta by the pound from Fox & the Knife
South Boston
OMG, does Karen Akunowicz care about us. She’s seeing to it that we all eat well for the foreseeable future, offering takeout and delivery of three homemade pastas -- campanelle, spaghetti, and bucatini -- along with pints of tomato basil and bolognese sauce.
Cost: $12 per pound of pasta; $8 per pint of sauce
Ten-piece fried chicken from UNI
Back Bay
Tony Messina wants to soothe you through food. He’s just introduced a new delivery menu of stick-to-your-ribs fare, UNI style. Think pork belly steam buns, shrimp teriyaki fried rice, and the aforementioned fried chicken -- which comes with kimchi, gochujang mayo, and togarashi potatoes.
Cost: $55; delivery through Uber Eats and Caviar
Casseroles for a cause from Talulla
Cambridge
Make room in your freezer because Talulla wants to fill it. Choose between lasagna, baked ziti bolognese, vegetable, or pot pie -- or order them all -- then keep the stockpiling going with pints of soup (tomato; corn chowder; sausage, bean, and kale; or chicken pozole). The most important part? With each purchase, the Talulla owners are working with Fletcher Maynard Academy to donate bagged lunches to kids in Cambridge in need and missing out while schools are closed.
Cost: $35 per casserole (equal to 10 bagged lunches); $15 per quart of soup (equal to five bagged lunches)
Text a taco from Yellow Door Taqueria
South End and Lower Mills
Want to cheer up a fellow shut-in? Text ’em a taco. Yellow Door Taqueria will let you text a $5 gift certificate to your nearest and dearest, good for a taco at either of the restaurant’s two locations once they’re up and running again. Meantime, delivery and takeout are available from the Lower Mills branch.
Cost: $5 per taco; order through website
The Simple Supper from Stillwater
Downtown Crossing/Financial District
Chef Sarah Wade has made it her professional mission to reinvent comfort foods, something that is sorely needed right about now. Via pickup, Stillwater is offering its regular menus to go, but we’re voting for the Simple Supper, a two-person, rotating menu of comforting fare. The current menu: grilled chicken and veggies skewers, tzatziki sauce, warm pita, spinach rice, roasted Brussels, and a garden salad to share.
Cost: $39; order online
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.