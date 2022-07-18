The 21 Best Ice Cream Shops in Massachusetts

Talk about a modern spin on a frozen treat, New City Microcreamery is doing the most. Founded in 2015, New City Microcreamery incorporates a liquid nitrogen process to freeze the cream, resulting in some of the smoothest ice cream scoops you’ve ever tasted. The flavors are also far from what you’d find in an old-school scoop shop, with options like Salted Cookies and Cream, Cannoli, and Lemon Poppyseed. Plus, the shop has an entire section of the menu dedicated to “funks” or toppings like brownie crumbles or Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that can be added to the ice cream or served on top.