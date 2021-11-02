Where to Eat the Best Indian Food in and Around Boston

Our city was once only known for fresh seafood, Irish pubs, and enough chowder to last a lifetime. These days, exploring the city proper plus Somerville and Cambridge will lead you to so much more than that, including plenty of authentic and flavorful Indian cuisine—but that wasn’t always the case.

“If you look back 20 years ago, there weren’t many Indian restaurants in the Boston area,” says Rokeya Chowdhury, co-owner of Shanti Restaurant. “Now, different communities, like from the Irish parts of Boston, are our biggest customer base.”

Rokeya, who co-owns Shanti Restaurant in Dorchester and Roslindale with her husband Solmon Chowdhury, said that as fast-casual restaurants have begun incorporating Indian flavors into their dishes, the number of Indian restaurants in the city has exploded as well. “It’s exciting to see because that means the cuisine is drawing mainstream attention,” Chowdhury said.

Whether you’re looking forward to a feast in honor of Diwali or adding to your list of the best restaurants to try in the area, check out our roundup of the best places for Indian food in and around Boston.