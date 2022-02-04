The Absolute Best Italian Restaurants in Boston

Boston’s Italian restaurant scene is worthy of praise. It has a rich history that starts in the famous North End neighborhood, and now thanks to top-notch chefs, spans all around town—so it’s no wonder these Italian spots are some of the best restaurants in the city.

From iconic red sauce joints slinging meatballs and heaping pieces of lasagna to seafood-focused restaurants and pizza shops, Italian restaurants in Boston run the gamut. So to help make up your mind when a craving hits, we’ve rounded up some of the city’s best Italian restaurants in the North End and beyond.